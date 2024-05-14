One of our Little Red Hens doesn’t interact in public.

I’m down with that.

If I could hang out on a South Sea Island with coconuts and some Native Girls, I’d go Amish (that didn’t mix well).

So, I’m passing on what they wrote to bounce it off of you non-Amish as well to see what our mini-Borg Collective might come up with as we rotate our sheilds, put on a tractor beam, and begin to ass SIM maul ate anything that gets in our way.

I have to tell you….I saw a photo last night of someone suffering from the mysterious new “Bird flu” ….red hemorrhages in sclera…. Got me to remember back in 1970…..in high school everyone had a flu for a few days….really sick and fevers…had to stay home…when I returned to school many people had the red sclera hemorrhages in eyes….it was scary looking….mine finally went away and I have never seen that again until the photo last night online….. Ask around….I love your platform….above all others….. I think they pulled it out from lab and recirculated it …prob new improved something….. Also, do you know what flavor of flu that was in 1970? H5N1? Here again… I don’t scare easily………whatever they throw at us I am not buying into hysteria!! lol

Frankly, Scarlets, I’ve never see the sclera-thing outside of massive roundworm infections in humans.

Since the REAL Pan Dem Ick is Lyme, I will post this until someone says that they are in professional counseling for a permanent case of the Creepy Crawlies (recently added to the ICD-11 codes).

http://spirochetesunwound.blogspot.com/2009/01/watch-videos-of-lyme-disease-spirochete.html?m=1

We’re being burrowed through like Swiss Cheese (with a distinct WEF odor) by MANY organisms that now the Viruses Don’t Exist assholes are saying are Our Friends and the burrowing is symbiotic.

Given that vaccine-induced Serum Sickness is a vasculotide disease, PLUS we don’t know ANY of the circumstances or circumscions around the ‘outbreak’, then we don’t know (the A.I. does = all praise Hillary for HIPPA so it can scan electronic records) if this was preceeded by a rollout of Lot & Serial Number tagged vaccines that then produced the Disease Dejure.

oh hell…. shameless promotion break!

For a brief (so as to imply NOT boxer shorts) background on my genius

8:21; Serum Sickness; 2K views; 7 years ago

The Crookshank transcriptions with my notes outlines how

the hemorrhagic diseases like Ebowling for Doll Ears and SMALLPOX (Mel Thornberg convinced me that smallpox = ALL of the herpes diseases, AND cancer are spirochetes) are just the Same Pig Different Lipstick.

Sew: W.H.O. knows what they released? what it did? and what to do about it?

As for the Ache Five And Won (H5N1)… I don’t even bother with that shit. Just like a drug or a vile vial that has something printed on a label you have no fucking idea what is in it, so too, if a LYING MILITARY DIVISION: See Dee See, says that a particular strain is circulating and that they have a wax job to uncirculate it, then..

well…

Basic Warding Magicks would say: Plug your eyes, nose, throat, ear’oles, and other orifices to keep the lies out because you CAN’T believe a word that they say EVEN if they are telling the truth!

Yes… that’s Arm Me and Surgeon not Sturgeon and General as in: All of them metals didn’t come out of a Cracker Jack box - well… wait… mebbe they did -

Butt any whey!

Millie Tarry. Sigh Ops. Assymetrical Full Spectrum Wharf Air!

Goddamn! The amount of times I’ve had to repeat that in 16 years and what passes for humans STILL don’t get it is enough to - what are the GPS coordinates of that South Sea Island? Do Native Girls like guys that have beards and no moustaches?

This was a long post to say that I don’t know noffin’ bout noffin’.

But I do know that 1970 was a nearly two generations ago so they could be recycling their Buy Oh We Upons just like bringing back bell-bottom jeans.

And due to that collective Am Knee Jah the apes would be bleeding out the eyes and never ‘see’ what hit them.

Poast any in sights or suspicions in the Forum even if a Funny Thing might happen on your way there.

