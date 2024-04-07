Ms. MaGoo is up to it again.

“See if you can decompose these people.”

Her wish is my command:

Only made it 1:17 minutes in…

It was when I bought my first DELL laptop that I found out that DELL came into a top position in the market because they were friends with Bush.

Concurrently with that, information was also circulating that the ONLY reason why ANY tech company is ALLOWED to suck seed is because it purposely puts in BACK DOORS so that the govern Mente can spy on all computers.

This DESTROYS THE NOTION OF END-TO-END, PEER-TO-PEER ENCRYPTION.

What the fuck good is encryption if the government already stole it as a raw file on your machine BEFORE you sent it?

This is ROMPER ROOM level of understanding of the problem. So when some talking head masturbates in public about how they're putting one over on the man, then either:

1) They are dumber than a Farm Boy

2) They are agents.

The ONLY thing that encryption can POSSIBLY stop is man-in-the-middle attacks by a third party.

At this point in my life I view any criminal outside of the Govern Mente as a two-bit player that just adds another layer of annoyance over what the PROFESSIONALS do.

I was told by everyone for years that I needed to ditch the Microscoft spyware and either go to MAC or Linnux.

I was told by a former Pentagoner that Linnux WAS CREATED BY CLANDESTINE SERVICES TO CAPTURE ALL OF THE PEOPLE WHO THOUGHT THE OTHER TECH GIANTS WERE GOVERNMENT SHILLS.

Using Linnux is like getting on the autobahn express lane right to Spook Central.

Isaiah 24:18

And it shall come to pass, that he who fleeth from the noise of the fear shall fall into the pit; and he that cometh up out of the midst of the pit shall be taken in the snare:

