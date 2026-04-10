VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Dee's avatar
Dee
2d

Recently I found that before Freemasonry existed there were GUILDS. I went looking at the Sanskrit word for GUILDS and I found many. I also found that these GUILDS were also CORPORATIONS. These GUILDS supposedly existed in ancient Babylonian times. I know that the FM Lodges are 501 (c) (8) aka tax exempt corporations, so there is a direct connection with the word. My mind took a journey back to 1976 and the very important movie (imo) NETWORK. A key line is "I'm mad as hell and I'm not gonna take it anymore". Quite an appropriate saying for life in Hell. Here is a link about CORPORATIONS.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35DSdw7dHjs

Here is a link for the entire movie if anyone is interested.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDjD4dCmVO8&t=4s

For Pat the Fix It Man,

Have you ever seen the Canadian tv comedy show Red Green? It's stupid, but stupid funny, similar to Red Skelton slapstick humor, about taking things that are broke and recycling the damaged item into something new. Meetings are held at Possum LODGE and sometimes there is an entertaining word game (very funny) or guidance on how to work a piece of machinery and sometimes an occasional funny song thrown into the mix. So, for the man that can fix things, this show is about what NOT to do. I think you could have written the scripts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXPuYZ4DEQ&list=PLB90DDA45E8C2EF45

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
2d

Labelling is an act of power and given the extent of labelling and the constant changing of labels, it would seem that humanity for all of its existence has been and will continue to be power mad.

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