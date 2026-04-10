Statements are made by the faceless, nameless: They; where They say that Eran has the oldest recorded continuous civilization on the planetae.

I wouldn’t know.

Waddn’t there.

Some things like the longevity of a civilization that kept ice in the desert for dessert for thousands of years while other nations were playing Scratch ‘N’ Sniff with their asses, I just take at face value because when you know that this Yahoody-run and Yahoody-rotten SIM can change the parameters at a whim of a System Reset, then facts are as labile and ephemeral as a really bad fart in an elevator.

So when you couple the claim of the Oldest Running Civilization (probably prior to the Shem Clan, Inc. takeover of Per Zia by…) with that civilization being taken over, then… well… let me synthesize a couple retellings of it…

Esther, originally Hadassah,

This is what I used to call the Babylonian Name Change that morphed in later years to Same Pig - Different Lipstick.

I guess I shouldn’t be so hypercritical about these things because I answer to Pat, Patrick, and Hey Asshole!

But I really wish these fuckers would just pick a name and stick to it instead of rotating labels like the Borg rotating their shield frequencies so that no one can get a lock on them.

is the eponymous heroine of the Book of Esther in the Hebrew Bible. According to the biblical narrative, which is set in the Achaemenid Empire, the Persian king Ahasuerus

aka: Xerxes I, which is a double annoyance to me because Post-Tower of Babylon whoever came up with the alphabits cereal that is no longer crunchy in milk really pissesme off because if the name is Zerk Sees - THEN SPELL IT THAT FUCKING WAY!!! Eye Before Eeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!! except after Xerxes.

THEN… the other thing that pisses me off is: What the fuck is up with kings like Aha! Sewer Us; and Queens like the Wind Zorz; and Popes like Benedict Arnold XVI ???

FICTIONS ALL.

PICK A FUCKING NAME AND STICK TO IT. I guess since they are all Yahoodim, they they are all just trying to avoid the Hounds of Hell keying in on their true names and taking them back home.

I’m adding a third Piss-Off with the Ra Men Noodle Numbers of xvi. JUST WRITE 16 FOR GOSSAKES! Except… then we get into the whole thing about God being just one-seventy-second of the name of the Hive Entity of that deity and —

damn, its hard to exist in Continuum.

falls in love with Esther and marries her. His grand vizier Haman is offended by Esther’s cousin and guardian Mordecai because of his refusal to bow before him, when confronted, Mordecai’s excuse was simply that he was a Jew.

Oh… Lordy… now we’re on about the Yews.

No “J” before 1600 A.D. so THAT is a complete fabrication forcing me to come up with their own word Yahoo Dim (Children of Ea-Hu) to cover all that were either of the Ham, Shem and Yaphet Noetic Clans or wannabe half-breeds that aligned themselves with their Cunt Trollers.

Technically speaking your basic “J”ew is an Iudamite mangled from Edomite derived from Esau the TWIN brother of Yakob = Jacob = The Deceiver.

Witch means that when Yakob had his Babylonian Name Change to Is Ra EL (he struggles with God) {Motherfucker was HAVING A GEE HAHD WITH GAHD so why wouldn’t he and his progeny be picking a fight with every living thing on the planet? and they do. Just ask the 3000-year-old olive trees they bulldozed - oh… you can’t, the trees are ded - because they’re wiping out the Canaanite civilization - something they started around 1409 BC} there was a distinction between the Isra Elites and the Yews. Twin BROTHERS that’ve been fighting ever since.

Witch brings us to find the origins of the continous inhabitants of Persia/Iran (pick a name dammit!) as to whether they arose from the Ham, Shem, or Yaphet clan lines or some other line not connected to Noea or Abraham.

Historically, Iran was commonly referred to as "Persia" in the Western world. Likewise, the modern-day ethnonym

ethnonym /ĕth′nō-nĭm″/

noun

The name of a people or ethnic group. The name of an ethnic group.

"Persian" was typically used as a demonym

demonym

noun

A name for an inhabitant or native of a specific place that is derived from the name of the place. A pseudonym formed of an adjective.

Who put the Demon in the Ym?

for all Iranian nationals, regardless of whether or not they were ethnic Persians. This terminology prevailed until 1935, when, during an international gathering for Nowruz, the Shah of Iran, Reza Shah Pahlavi officially requested that foreign delegates begin using the endonym "Iran" in formal correspondence. Subsequently, "Iran" and "Iranian" were standardised as the terms referring to the country and its citizens, respectively.

Lordy Gosh Unmighty! They done changed the name of the peepholes and the places.

They ain’t a face on a pig that din’t done got a paintjob of lipstick on it so’s ye cain’t tell if thems Persians, Eye Ranny Anns or…..

Aryan Self-designation used by ancient Indo-Iranian peoples. Aryan, or Arya, is a term originating from the ethno-cultural self-designation of the Indo-Iranians. It stood in contrast to nearby outsiders, whom they designated as non-Aryan. In ancient India, the term was used by the Indo-Aryan peoples of the Vedic period, both as an endonym and in reference to a region called Aryavarta, where their culture emerged. Similarly, according to the Avesta, the Iranian peoples used the term to designate themselves as an ethnic group and to refer to a region called Airyanem Vaejah, which was their mythical homeland. The word stem also forms the etymological source of place names like Alania (*Aryāna) and Iran (*Aryānām).

Now if a word sounds like a skynn hed and the sunlight reflects off the top of their cranial dome like a skynn hed, the quite possibly that duck is, in fact, a skynn hed despite the spelling of it.

In the 1850s, the French diplomat and writer Arthur de Gobineau brought forth the idea of the “Aryan race”, essentially claiming that the Proto-Indo-Europeans were superior specimens of humans and that their descendants comprised either a distinct racial group or a distinct sub-group of the hypothetical Caucasian race. Through the work of his later followers, such as the British-German philosopher Houston Stewart Chamberlain, Gobineau’s theory proved to be particularly popular among European racial supremacists and ultimately laid the foundation for Nazi racial theories, which also co-opted the concept of scientific racism. Hitler drew on vague ideas that the Aryans in ancient India were lighter-skinned and taller than their neighbors, and that, after relocating, they cultivated and bore all of the cultural creativity of Europe. In Nazi Germany, and also in German-occupied Europe during World War II, any citizen who was classified as an Aryan would be honoured as a member of the “master race” of humanity. Conversely, non-Aryans were legally discriminated against, including Jews,

And there you have a crack in the prison walls allowing just enough illumination for the legend of the Esther doing a Fabian takeover from the inside of Iran/Arya because they were putting the hate on the people of the “J” that is used so ambiguously you’d never know if the word referred to Edomites or their twin brothers the Isra Elites. But regardless of which line of Shem Clan, Inc. was involved as the object of haight (Anne has left the burning car wreck) these two ‘races’ were going at it for thousands of years.

Because this is Continuum and every single fact is connected to every other single fact, I cannot allow you to avoid the topic that the U.S.-installed Sad Man Insane of Eye Wrack was a Bathist Party member. Witch is just another Baby Name Diaper Change for Not See.

Roma,

The Gypsies were not from Egypt as the name would suggest that shade of lipstick on the pig.

Romani people

Indo-Aryan ethnic group

The Romani, also spelled Romany or Rromani, colloquially known as the Roma, are an Indo-Aryan ethnic group who traditionally lived a nomadic, itinerant lifestyle. Linguistic and genetic evidence suggests that the Romani originated in the Indian subcontinent; in particular, the region of present-day Rajasthan.

So as not to be corn fused with Romanians….

https://romania.se › blog › romanians-are-not-romani-roma-gypsies

Romanians are not Romani/Roma/Gypsies | Romania

Native Romanians are Caucasians European people and not Romani/Roma/Gypsies Indic Asian people Romanians (a major ethnic group, about 89% of Romania’s population) are Caucasians (white race) of ancient European ancestry, descending from Ancient Roman Empire and Ancient Dacia Kingdom.

with the added corn fusion of the Caucasus mountains (do you select: Caucasian on official paperwork you are forced to fill out? Why? are you a Roman? Romanian? Ever even BEEN to the cock-us suss mountains?) being a Romanian hangout while the Carpathian mountains are a hangout of the likes of Vampyres and Vlad Tepes III = Dracula.

https://opentextbooks.rug.nl › handbookinclusiveheritageeducation › chapter › module-3-roma-gypsy-communities-in-hungary-and-elsewhere-in-europe

Module 3: Roma/Gypsy Communities in Hungary and Elsewhere in Europe ...

Roma/Gypsy communities in the Carpathian Basin We can gain a sense of the diverse patterns of social and economic integration of Roma by looking into their history in Hungary and the Carpathian Basin prior to the late 19th century, when industrialization undermined the Roma’s ability to adapt to the…

Witch gets us deeper into the rabbit pellets in the bottom of this musty rabbithole since

Vlad the Impaler

15th-century ruler of Wallachia

Vlad III, commonly known as Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracula, was Voivode of Wallachia three times between 1448 and his death. He is regarded as a Christian hero in Romania due to his opposition to the Ottoman Empire and he is considered an important ruler in Wallachian history. He was the second son of Vlad Dracul, who became the ruler of Wallachia in 1436. Vlad and his younger brother, Radu, were held as hostages in the Ottoman Empire in 1442 to secure their father’s loyalty…

because the Aryans were also putting the Dis of Crime in Nation on the

and Slavs (mostly Poles and Russians).

Gavrilo Princip, South Slav nationalist who assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, and his consort, Sophie, Duchess von Hohenberg, at Sarajevo, Bosnia, on June 28, 1914, giving Austria-Hungary an excuse to open hostilities against Serbia, precipitating World War I.

That, by urban legend within Continuum, takes us all the way back to the Ottomon Empire being a player or pawn in the whole Whirled Whore Won thingy. Sounds to me that Josephus was right: After the cat eye clysm the three Sons of Noea came down to take over the entire damned planet and, contrary to the Buy Bull version, subdue all those who were left on the surface. Those THREE SONS of Noea have been fighting and kylling each other from that time forward over geography and resources and from what seems obvious in the cryptic tales: The Three Stones of Power.

Given that they started out as brothers: Ham, Shem, Yaphet but the only brotherly love they shared was raype, pillage, plunder and murr durr of even their own kind, then the list of their ‘enemies’ is as long as the list of the “Not Them” for any side that these Clan members might find themselves on.

Jews, who were regarded as the arch enemy of the “Aryan race” in a “racial struggle for existence”, were especially targeted by the Nazi Party, culminating in the Holocaust.

So was Arny Shicklegruber an Iranian/Aryan? or was he a Arabian? After all the book that was written for him by a Jesuit priest (Ro Man Catholics arose out of Shem Clan, Inc.) was called My Struggle. Muslims call it Gee Hahd. But “J”ews call it Is Ra EL = he STRUGGLES WITH GOD.

Lot’s of struggling going on here.

Can we all just sit in the bleachers while y’all fight it out?

The Roma, who are of Indo-Aryan origin, were also targeted, culminating in the Porajmos.

See? Do you see the Die Cot Of Me in all of this? An Iranian/Aryan is supposed to be of Indo-Aryan origin but they were wiping out Indo-Aryans at wholesale prices. Makes you wonder if this was pre- or post-Esther invasion?

The genocides and other large-scale atrocities that have been committed by Aryanists have led academic figures to generally avoid using “Aryan” as a stand-alone ethno-linguistic term, particularly in the Western world, where “Indo-Iranian” is the preferred alternative, although the term “Indo-Aryan” is still used to denote the Indic branch.

Other than the video of the ice domes in Iran that reminded me of the boast that iranians (whoeverthehell THEY are?) are the longest continuous civilization on the planet, the actual MAIN THRUST of this Stack is that a certain Yahoodim with his tongue so far up the ass of his master Nutty Yahood had said with his besmerched tongue that if Iran does not cave to Shem Clan, Inc. that:

“A whole civilization will die tonight - never to be brought back again.”

I’ve seen the presentation by the pollack with maps of Greater Is Ra EL.

The Muslims take a lot of flack for the “Convert or Die” but no one ever calls out the Shem Clan, Inc. ultimatum of the same poison flavor.

By changing their surname from the Polish “Mileikowsky” to the Hebrew “Netanyahu,” the family embraced a more overtly Zionist identity in line with Benzion’s hardline nationalist views.

Thoughout this entire diatribe haven’t I been highlighting that these Black Magi are changing their name to delay the Hounds of Hell bringing them home too soon?

Yakob becomes Is Ra EL = he struggles with god.

Mileikowsky becomes Nutty Yahood = he struggles with every living thing.

Drumpf becomes Trump and he’s laying his supposed Trump Card (soldiers used to lay Deth Cards on their Kylls) posturing to wipe out a Clan that has been at whar with all of the other brothers of the Levant since as long as memory serves.

Menekian religion is Perpetual War.

We’re there.

Where is Here?

Hell.

Welcome to Hell.

============================================================================

and: No. There is no ice buried under the magma.

The ones who could have brought it to you are being erased and defragged.

SIM out.