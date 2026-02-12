For those of you who might not be familiar with the reference

I gave Ms. MaGoo that screen name because when we started working together 17-years ago she would send me stuff that was EXACTLY what I was working on at the time (without her ever knowing that) or the material dovetailed to prior work or would be incorporated into future work.

As you can see from the ancient cartoon Mr. MaGoo could fall into a pile of doo and come out smelling like a rose.

So…

Ms.

MaGoo and I were talking today and she axed me what can be done about bone spurs for a friend.

The only thing that I ever heard was the use of soybean lecithin to re-organize where the rogue calcium is supposed to be. Then I remembered the Mercola scam where he was pushing Vitamin D like used cars and then - one day - out of the cerulean - he says:

Shaaaahhhh… You know what? OK, un-hu, yeah, no! You’re not supposed to be taking vitamin D without taking vitamin K.

And all this time I thought that K2 was the second highest peak in the Him Alay Yuhs.

So now you have to scramble to pay a guru who Miss Directed you previously on D to buy some K (is this Men In Black?) when

YOU COULD JUST EAT FUCKING LEAFY GREEN VEGETABLES!

And I’m NOT sayin’ to put some kale in a banana smoothie unless the yuppie that invented that abomination goes in the processor as well!

So, bone spurs are a connective tissue pathology.

Docked Whores will go in with a dremel tool and burr the spurrs but since they have NEVER addressed the underlying CAUSE the spurs often come back.

What do they look like? I axed myself while I was talking with MaGoo.

They kinda look like WARTS that you would find on your hands or feet but they just happen to be made out of BONE TISSUE! I answered myself while I was talking with MaGoo.

Absofuckinglooty inspired leap on my part.

Sometimes I impress myself.

I should be honest here: ALL THE TIME I IMPRESS MYSELF.

Warty bone would be a reasonable assumption that since LYME is a CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASE and since Mel Thornberg said that spirochetes SHED HERPES VIRUSES, and since Papillomaviridae is a Family of viruses under Herpesvirales Order then this all makes perfect sense.

Shaaaahhh… you know what? uh-un…. If you are a Viruses Don’t Exist Knob then that herpes that you’ve been spreading to everyone you put you Nob in is NOT a contagious self-replicating nanomachine from the syphilis that EVERYBODY HAS…

But the product of Stress from a Bad Hair Day that just happened to be contagious to your part-nerd who also was stressing about bad hair so that genital and oral lesions formed due to how weak your fucking emotions were not because of a disease!

THEREFORE, there should be NO inquiry as to whether the CONNECTIVE TISSUE OF BONE carries any indication whatsoever of papilloma virus to confirm or deny a whilde hare that I just pulled out of my ass like a furry brown rabbit, because…

well…

Fuck.