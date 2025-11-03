For me, it started when I was writing Science Fuckshun and fell across an article that said that the largest veins of gold were lain down by Ralstonia Metallodurans.

BUG SHIT.

24-carat bugshit.

I turned the concept of earth-eating, metal-shitting microbes into what I called Terror Formers that when released on a planet would re-order it to the matrix that the bug culture designer had in mind. You would become bugshit if you found yourself on a planet that was seeded but had not run its course to the stop-point. After all we’re just saltwater bags full of metals.

In ‘real life’, they have since Babylonian-Name-Changed the label of the Gold Bug organism to Cupriavidus metallidurans.

The weird ass thing that sneaks up on you like a butt-sniffing dog is:

Ralstonia metallidurans, formerly known as Alcaligenes eutrophus and thereafter as Ralstonia eutropha, is a beta-Proteobacterium colonizing industrial sediments, soils or wastes with a high content of heavy metals.

that they take what you knew in 1985 and then FORTY YEARS LATER RE-WRITE THE RE-WRITE.

What

In

The

Fuck

Are

They

Hiding?

Their gold-bug (I typed: god bug) jumped Genuses. Genera.

So, that Life is stranger than Fiction, primed me for when I was searching material on the spore forming bacteria Genus Clostridia and the A.I. (wasn’t such a petulant Karen back then) baited me with an article that said that bacteria have evolved to eat just about any damned thing; like the Buggers that live in the wallpaper paste to eat the Arsenic out of treated wall paper and shelf paper as an energy source.

That was officially the end of me writing science fiction since it couldn’t hold a candle to science fact. I took the A.I. bait and used it as a basis for understanding the world around us from 2008 onward.

I keep protesting quite loudly that I’m done with this bullshit Saving The Whirled bullshit, because I’ll be releasing an instruction booklet (for a fee) on how to make your own non-toxic oil paint like the Swedes did, that allow barns to last FIVE-HUNDRED YEARS without the wood rotting.

Butt… This Work STILL HAUNTS ME because when I was looking into the ancient pigments like Iron Oxide I found that there is a spore-forming bacillus that is responsible for the OXIDATION of the elemental iron to make the characteristic rust-red/brown color of the Rustic Barns….

Jesus on a Gyroscope!

I can’t get away from this shit.

Bug shit.

Now… it begs the question of what form the iron was in the mantle before it got eaten and shat out as iron oxide but that isn’t anything I’d cover in a book on How To Make Your Own Bug Shit Paint. Butt for us, here, now, it is damned curious isn’t it?

In fact an inquiring mind like mine or a mine-like mind would wonder if part of the longevity of the iron oxide rust-red paintjobs last so long because they have ACTIVE BUGGER SPORES or their RESIDUAL ENDOTOXINS in the mix that preserves the linseed oil from being eaten as a food source because it would be lethal on each bite for other bugs that thought eating red barns was a pasttime.

“Bugs” being bacteria and/or fungus that break down wood.

Bugs in the entomological sense (insects in sex) can really fuck up your wood too by chewing on it, in a more macroscale kinda way. I have no idea if these ancient pigments are deterrants to chewing insects as well, but my booklet will have some interesting paint additives that showed that ages-ago people knew how to keep the barn-chewers at bay.

Botany Bay.

Botany Bay Watch. Didn’t those girls wear skimpy RED be keen ee’s ?

Butt, any whey…

This is about bugs not bums.

We segue to: today when I found that the buried copper tubing for fuel tanks can CORRODE either slowly and perniciously wasting your gas a little at a time or catastrophically fail dumping 300 gallons of propane at once (not me, it was a story that was just told to me).

So, being who I am, I went on the search for how/why a buried metal tube might fail.

YOU GOT IT!

Buggers.

You’ve got to love those folks whose feet are pointing in the opposite direction {if you believe in a ball-earth} :

Why is Underground Copper Piping such a Big Problem for Homeowners? - Green Planet Plumbing hello@greenplanetplumbing.com.au Copper is prone to pitting corrosion. Copper pipes are supposed to be resistant to corrosion. However, certain conditions promote copper corrosion, and when copper pipes corrode, it can result in small leaks. Copper is metal, and metal corrodes when it oxidises once it comes in contact with other substances. The problem with corrosion is that it is not usually detected unless leaks make themselves apparent. Copper can also corrode when it is exposed to certain types of soil. Other conditions that can make corrosion inevitableinclude faulty design, poor workmanship, stray direct currents (DC), and even the presence of AC or alternating currents. Another condition that promotes corrosion is the presence of compacted and undisturbed soil beneath the pipes. Pipes laid above undisturbed soil will experience different oxygenation levels. Compacted soils beneath the pipe will be more oxygenated than the soil on top of it and on its sides. This difference can accelerate corrosion in copper pipes.

Alright. All sedate. Common causes.

Butt we’re data diggers. We don’t quit with just one reference:

2025 Copper Development Association Inc. How to Prevent Corrosion of Copper Tube in Underground or Buried Applications …the following are conditions that may render soils corrosive to copper: Elevated sulfate or chloride contents together with poor drainage, retained moisture, and an annual rainfall exceeding 30 in.;

Very low resistivity of the soils (below 100 to 500 ohm-cm);

Large quantities of organic matter, particularly organic acids;

Moist cinder fills, either because of the sulfides present in the cinders or because of galvanic action between the copper tube and the cinders;

* Anaerobic SRB (sulfate reducing bacteria), which produce sulfides and are aggressive to copper;

Inorganic acids; and

Appreciable amounts of ammonia or ammonia compounds, which may be introduced by lawn fertilizers.

BUGGERS!

So AFTER I had invented the Terror Formers of my Peter Arnot time-travel series, but BEFORE I learnt about arsenic-eating wallpaper paste bugs, I saw an episode from Star Trek the Next Jenner Ray Shun:

“Evolution” is the first episode of the third season of the syndicated American science fiction television series Star Trek: The Next Generation. The 49th episode overall, it first aired in the United States on September 25, 1989.

What I was looking for to post here was the scene where the little buggers had gotten into the tri-tanium hull and were etching it away like tooth decay. But either Ewe Toobers don’t think that was a dramatic scene to post against copyrights; or the A.I. was fighting me; or the Man Duller Effect made it so that that scene never existed. Any whey: you get the jist.

Bugs eat shit.

Bugs shit.

So we might as well make this personal for those who don’t live on the Pharm or do their own home/equipment repair; plus, there are those who like to Dance With The Devil by interacting with Chat Bottachellis so this is a cautionary tale of looking for answers by consulting the Oracle of Evil.

I typed in to a normal search bar:

”rust on car from bacterial action”

Search Assist Rust on a car is primarily caused by the oxidation of iron when it reacts with oxygen and moisture, not directly by bacterial action . However, organic materials like plant fibers can trap moisture, potentially leading to rust formation if not cleaned off. newenglandrust.com | Wikipedia

What the fuck?

This is Pat Fucking Goddamned Jordan you’re pissing with, Bitch!

So I kept scrolling because there are times when Princess will not give you returns unless you use the EXACT KEYWORDS (Shimone Says…) and times when the whore bit-buster won’t give you a single return even if you have everything perfect and it exists OFFLINE IN YOUR OWN ARCHIVES. I spent an hour looking for the article that I KNOW I saved on my own machine.

Butt, here is why you shouldn’t interact with let alone TRUST an A.I.

https://www.researchgate.net › publication › 383750897_Review_on_Bacteria_Associated_with_Metal_Rusting (PDF) Review on Bacteria Associated with Metal Rusting Sep 1, 2024 The following article reviews the mechanisms of bacterial adhesion to biomaterial surfaces, the factors affecting this adhesion, and the techniques used in estimating microbially influenced corrosion.

Unified Alloys https://www.unifiedalloys.com › blog › microbial-corrosion How Tiny Bacteria can Create Big Problems: Microbial Corrosion Explained Understanding how the presence of bacteria can influence and accelerate various types of corrosion across a range of industries, materials, and environments.

Nature https://www.nature.com › articles › ismej2014169 The dual role of microbes in corrosion | The ISME Journal - Nature The main types of bacteria associated with the corrosion of iron and steel are sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), sulfur-oxidizing bacteria, iron oxidizers, iron reducers, manganese oxidizers and ...

Guess SRB ain’t just for Copper and Breakfast anymore…

pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › articles › PMC10479746 Microbiologically influenced corrosion—more than just microorganisms Microbiologically influenced corrosion (MIC) is a phenomenon of increasing concern that affects various materials and sectors of society. MIC describes the effects, often negative, that a material can experience due to the presence of ...

Dey din’t have to be insultin’ me Irish kith and kin, now did they? Blamin’ rust on the Mics and sooch? Next ting y’knoo thell be blaming us fer da price o’whiskey goin’ up ‘cus we draink too much of it!

But you do see? that when you bump:

“Rust on a car is primarily caused by the oxidation of iron when it reacts with oxygen and moisture, not directly by bacterial action.”

against INDUSTRY WITH AN ALREADY ESTABLISHED NAME OF

My Crow Be All under the In Fluent Core Rose Shun, that your money should always be on the Horse Called Jordan and FUCK THE A.I. ! Although… godnose what kind of corrosive conjugal contagion might be etching your Nethers so we will forego any form of intercourse with a computerized nemesis.

Butt DO YOU SEE? my be-buggered friends, that I just took you on a UNIVERSAL RIDE THROUGH THE UNIVERSE ON BUGS THAT DO EVERYTHING FROM SHIT GOLD TO RUST YOUR DAMNED QUARTERPANELS ON YOUR CARS !!??

Who in the fucking WORLD has the capacity to do that PLUS Shit on the Pate of the A.I.. that ACTIVELY FIGHTS ME WHILE TRYING TO DO IT?

I feel like I belong on the Ed Sullivan Show spinning plates on sticks while reposing restfully in Pretzel contortion.

Once again, I tried to find the clip of the Kung Fu monk fighting off a roomful of people while holding a woman who was passed out but it would not give me returns.

It’s like that.

Buggers EVERYWHERE.

Buggers in your head.

Get it now?

It’s only been 17 years that I’ve been saying the same thing.

Buggers like Spirochetes of Lyme, Leptospirosis and Syphilis (Lions! Tigers! and Bears!) do EXACTLY what Allan MacDonald showed in his videos UNTIL HIS LESSONS WERE DISAPPEARED:

They eat brains and hearts to make them look like Swiss Cheeze.

How is that any different from bugs eating your copper gas lines and water lines and rusting your wheel well that was BLAMED on water and salt?

Do you know how I CULTURE bacteria to make tasty fermented food?

WATER AND FUCKING SALT !!!!!

Bacteria are already there!

Ho Lee Clap, Kim Chi ! I must have had my Yahoody Gene activated from previous vaccinations because I just promoted FIVE of my books in a single Stack when I usually get so N’ Grossed in what I’m ranting about that I forget to SELL, SELL, SELL!

WE are just bags of seawater, so when I read in a 1970s medical book that TUBERCULOSIS is a main cause of OSTEOPOROSIS then we are compelled to ask and axe if the MycoBUGGERTERIUM is eating calcium? magnesium? strontium? or manganese? or All of the Above.

We know that LYME and cousins EAT CONNECTIVE tissue, of which bones is one of those, with all of those tasty minerals inside.

So, when the alterNUT mediSin gurus are ranting about OXIDATION, what they are really talking about is RUSTING, and then that, within Continuum, forces us to wonder if we are rusting from some diffuse undefined process that is best to just throw expensive supplements at, (don’t forget your Coupon Code) or if MICROBES ARE CORRODING US FROM THE INSIDE OUT !

Yes.

I’m a fucking goddamned genius.

Yes.

I’m leaving you a legacy of that genius.

Yes.

I am leaving. I can’t do this level of exposition without the planet kneeling at my dust-covered tennis shoes ready to accept my vengeance.

all of this from a fucking fuel leak in a copper pipe.

imagine what I could do if it was something IMPORTANT !