VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PUBLIC LESS's avatar
PUBLIC LESS
16h

The names of micro-bees are constantly changed?

And the micro-bees make micro-not-hive-bumble-bees obsolete the same way as in macro scale?

Are these micro-bees taken care of and hidden be cause they are the saint hormones behind the whole Princess In-dust-tree? In con-mercy you are only interested in a new peer-duct when your last one stops working (or is eaten away.)

There must be a code for micro-bees then..

Is that it

"The Inter-nation-null Code of Nomenclature of Prokaryotes (ICNP) or Prokaryotic Code, formerly the Inter-nation-null Code of Nomenclature of Bacteria (ICNB) or Bacteriological Code (BC)" a code for micro-bees?

These are at least three names for the same book but that is not all.

"The latest version to be printed in book form is the 1990 Revision,[3] but the book does not represent the current rules. The 2008 and 2022 Revisions have been published in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology (IJSEM).[2] Rules are maintained by the International Committee on Systematics of Prokaryotes (ICSP; formerly the International Committee on Systematic Bacteriology, ICSB)."

Are the current rules kept by Princess only?

Meaning there are no codes and rules except for Princess being all-ways right?

Then it is just Game over squared.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
PUBLIC LESS's avatar
PUBLIC LESS
16h

Коррoзия от позднелат. corrosio — разъедание.

Core-of-sion from late latin corrosio to eat away.

To corode = to rust = to eat away.

Only now this makes sense to me, if an apple pie is eaten away, there needs to be a party that eats it.

If oxid-action and moisture was enough to eat away iron then there would not be much iron left in my red blood cells, they would be immediately eaten away by a couple of breaths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture