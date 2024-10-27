They did it to me again…

Linda O 2013: “Instagram user Rachel Celler posted a headline from a website called Evil News, noting the social media platform was blocking the site's link: "BREAKING: Thousands of guillotines pre-positioned across America for left-wing terrorists to execute conservatives, Christians and Whites in the unfolding CIVIL WAR." Patrick Jordan Thank you, dear. I try to get Stacks out to fast because what I SHOULD have done is expanded in the REASON for the use of Gill Low Teens. Seems like a new Stackment is in order.

What I wanted to do in the previous Stackment Strawberry Girl, Forever was to highlight the true meaning of the Guillotine.

Here’s what Jeannettically Modified offered us, that kind of creeps up on the topic. I have religion fiter in my head that keeps out all of the Bible nonsence but retains the important bits. But remember to open the valve on the filter every once in a while or the ooze will build up and clog the works.

The Takeaway (Won Ton Soup, and Egga Roll) is Them’s Free Maysins. Again, a superficial gloss over of: If you’re going to buy the Grimoire called the Buy Bull then you have already bought into the ravings of bedouins, that represent THE THREE CLANS of Noea = our featured PATRIARCH of nuttery. So, to have a picture of the learned Elders leaning over their puppet signaling with the Hidden Hand and then presuming that it was MASONS that are behind the YAHOODIM when the Masonic Order is merely a club POPULATED by YAHOODIM and their pets…

then you’ve fucked yourself from the outset.

And Guillotine - the man - being listed as a Free Mason? Why wasn’t he listed as Yahoodim? All in the Family.

Well, Be Cause: he may or may not have bean.

Protocol 4:2. Who and what is in a position to overthrow an invisible force? And this is precisely what our force is. GENTILE masonry blindly serves as a screen for us and our objects, but the plan of action of our force, even its very abiding-place, remains for the whole people an unknown mystery.

One Club for Thee (to the head) and One Club for Me (Buh Nye Briss) to corn fuse the issue even more. You have to throw out chaff to get the target lock to malfunction.

Protocol 9:2. The words of the liberal, which are in effect the words of our masonic watchword, namely, "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity," will, when we come into our kingdom, be changed by us into words no longer of a watchword, but only an expression of idealism, namely, into "The right of liberty, the duty of equality, the ideal of brotherhood." That is how we shall put it, - and so we shall catch the bull by the horns ... DE FACTO we have already wiped out every kind of rule except our own, although DE JURE there still remain a good many of them.

Liberality Equity Fuckturnity arose [I think] from the French Revolution.

Hmmm. Iddn’t that inneresting? What did they use during that little Swarh Ray? and even into the Great Terror that was fomented by some ergot toxin in the food supply?

Oh, yeah… Gill Low Teens.

Nowadays, if any States raise a protest against us it is only PRO FORMA at our discretion and by our direction, for THEIR ANTI-SEMITISM IS INDISPENSABLE TO US FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF OUR LESSER BRETHREN. I will not enter into further explanations, for this matter has formed the subject of repeated discussions amongst us.

Now I led you down the pea-patch with a mind-worm of doubt that someone with this kind of hooter might NOT be Family…

But, really, kids. This is the AGE OF INFORMATION. So even though I typed in directly: Joseph Guillotine, “J”ewish with NO results although Wicked Peed On Us gushes that brag on everyone else, I merely changed it to: family line and went IMMEDIATELY TO:

https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Guillotin-1

So… unless I’m reading this wrong, what was at the end of the entry confirms the ski-slope that Yosef was indeed Family and pretty well Connected at that!

This week's connection theme is Palatine descendants. Joseph is 23 degrees from Buzz Aldrin, 26 degrees from Frederick Banting, 23 degrees from Marlon Brando, 23 degrees from Sandy Correia, 20 degrees from Clark Gable, 25 degrees from Vince Gill, 25 degrees from Ruby Keeler, 19 degrees from Meghan Markle, 27 degrees from Barack Obama, 27 degrees from Lester Pearson, 25 degrees from Elvis Presley and 21 degrees from John D. Rockefeller on our single family tree.

Given that we are in the fully developed 1984 dystopia where the entire narrative is controlled with harmonization and homogenization of all ‘facts’ it is of NO surprise that EVERY site has the same vomit about Yosef being a fhysician and freemason. It is obvious from his distant relatives such as Aldrin, Brando, Gable, Gill, Markle, Obama, Presley, and Rottenfeller that he is not ONLY ass sew she ated with Freemasonry but DEFINITELY FAMILY!

Butt Weight! There’s more! If you order before the Witching Hour tonite we’ll throw in a free Jesuit with your Order.

https://en.geneastar.org/genealogy/guillotinj/joseph-ignace-guillotin Guillotin wrote an essay to get the degree of Master of Arts from the University of Bordeaux. This essay impressed the Jesuits so much that they persuaded him to enter their order and he became a professor of literature at the Irish College at Bordeaux. He left, however, after a few years and travelled to Paris to study medicine, becoming a pupil of Antoine Petit. He gained a diploma from the faculty at Rheims in 1768 and later won a prize given by the Paris faculty, the title of Doctor-Regent.

I mean: fuck me with a stick! This is like shooting fish in a barrel, after you overcome the A.I. trying to keep you from finding out the one thing that you set to find out.

So what the Protocol citation was starting to show is the FOOD CHAIN within their Masonic system. Witches to say that within Secret Societies (I’ve already explained that they are Societies of The Secret = Mysteries) they have stratified it into the Ignorant Goy; The Lesser Brethern that they are more than happy to throw under the bus; and The Elders at the top of the heap of fish heads.

We have to look at this historically not hysterically.

The legend of the Vampyre traces all the way back to ancient Babylon - as does that of the Yahoodim and their puppet Drumpf.

[Image by Fran Zetta. With a nod to our friend: wörterbuch, who has probably already flipped the pages to the quote below.]

Protocol 10:10 **** THEN IT WAS THAT THE ERA OF REPUBLICS BECOME POSSIBLE OF REALIZATION; AND THEN IT WAS THAT WE REPLACED THE RULER BY A CARICATURE OF A GOVERNMENT - BY A PRESIDENT, TAKEN FROM THE MOB, FROM THE MIDST OF OUR PUPPET CREATURES, OR SLAVES. This was the foundation of the mine which we have laid under the GOY people, I should rather say, under the GOY peoples.

Weightaminutia ! WHAT?

There’s geneologies out there to show that ALL of the US Precidense can trace their lineage to a particular Plantagenet Dye Nasty. Other’s have suggested that Orange Crush can trace his to King Doveed.

So unless he is the King of the Yew Despot written about in the Pro Toe Culls, then he falls into the cat eye gory of: Puppet Creature.

But if Orange Man doing his impression of the Red Queen from A Louse in Vunder Lund: OFF WITH THEIR HEADS! is ranked among the Slave Goy…

THEN WHO - ORE WHAT - IS IN CHARGE IF A PRESS EYE DENT is considered the buried part of the Toe Tem Pole?

That’s what the price of admission to the book above will answer.

Just like The Bible, the Protocols have been fulfilled because they are both scripts/recipes by which the witches cook up their alkymykal spells.

Have I skittered around Continuum like a bead of water on a hot skillet? Lettuce get back to Babylon, baby. Historically the way to deal with someone who was a vampyre or was fed-on by a vampyre to prevent them from coming back from the dead/undead was to

cut their heads off

and drive an Iron stake through their chest to ‘ground’ them.

Because, the legend goes, if you did whack their noggin but didn’t firmly fix them to the ground they would undead themselves and walk around with their head under their shoulder.

That’s how we get back to the Guillotine - but in concept alone because they didn’t have any until the Good Docked Whore helped to invent it.

Ewe sea: the only method they had for de-capitalizing someone was to hack away with a saw or suitable cleaving device like an axe or sword.

This is why, during pub lick ex eye cute shuns like the Son of David wants to re-surrect, you would pay the Headsman a coin to TRY to get it done in one chop.

Talk about the indignity of paying your EXECUTIONER to not hack away at you pretending to discharge their duty to the State, which would happen even if you did flip them some coinage.

The thing about a be-hedding is that unless you know something I don’t -

YOU CAN’T FAKE IT Old-School.

Enter: Mssrs. DOCTOR Guillotine and his other conspirators including a French King who worked over the details of Yosef’s “less painful” “humane” way of keeping the souls from coming back into this SIM. You have to love the Chutspah of Dr. G that he invented the device because he wanted to help abolish the deth penalty.

https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Guillotin-1 Although he did not invent the guillotine and opposed the death penalty, his name became an eponym for it. The actual inventor of the prototype was a man named Tobias Schmidt, working with the king's physician, Antoine Louis.

Y’all ready for a mind-fuck?

Because if’n y’arnt, I’ll just wait here pluggin’ some chaw en lit yuh catch up.

He is best known however, as the inventor of the "guillotine" which was used for capital executions in France for 189 years. The machine had in fact existed since the 16th century

Now… the use of the NONSENCE OF SHIT LIKE “16TH CENTURY” when what is meant is 1500s is, for me, an INSTANT SENTENCE TO THE THING THAT PRE-EXISTED IN THE FIFTEEN-HUNDREDS!

Butt, chop my stickman head off with a paper slicer in a printshop!

Reel fucking eee? HE DIDN’T INVENT IT? IT ALREADY EXISTED? IT WAS NAMED AFTER HIM?

I’m done. I’m going back to writing science fiction. Reality is Not.

and was finally perfected by his colleague Antoine Louis (hence one of its nicknames "Louison"). It had been designed, first, as an egalitarian mode of executions

egalitarian /ĭ-găl″ĭ-târ′ē-ən/

adjective

Affirming, promoting, or characterized by belief in equal political, economic, social, and civil rights for all people. Characterized by social equality and equal rights for all people. Favoring social equality

Hell, I had to look it up. How thoughtful. How quaint. One-size fits all State Sponsored Murr Durr. Die Veracity, E-Quitting, Inconlusive.

(before the Revolution, the mode of execution depended on the type of crime and the birth of the condemned),

Roight! Well it woudda been now, wouldn’t it? Yuw cahn’t have the Hoi Polloi being dun up like the Hoi Oligoi - thems what is the Elites - now ken ya, guv’na?

and also as a more humane method. The perverse effect was that the guillotine's efficacy largely contributed to the huge numbers of executions during the Terror which followed the Revolution. Joseph Guillotin, was quite unhappy that his name had been given to the famous machine.

I’m sure that these 1984 vomits that all include his freemasonic ties are covering up something significant about his honorific title to a machine that he by omission of critical facts seems to have not a goddamned thing to do with other than donating his name to. Automated deth machines led to more executions. That makes sense. So if the urban legends are true that the Millie Tarry and Fee Muh have BACKSTOCK of these devices, then they will have to be put to good use because you can’t have that many tox doll ears just rusting away in a tornado shelter!

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS SHIT?

Joseph Guillotin died in Paris on 26 March 1814. He had devoted the last years of his life to medicine, particularly promoting anti-variolic vaccination.

Talk about Continuum, Synchrony, Synchronicity, Sarah Dippety!

My entire past 25 years has been exposing the SINGULAR CONTROL MECHANISM OF GETTING SYPHILIS INTO THE ENTIRE POPULATION BY INOCULATION AND HERE’S A FREEMASON, JESUIT, YAHOODIM, MACHINE OF DEATH NAME DONATOR WHO WAS WHAT?

I ASKED: WHAT?

MAKING VAC-FUCKING-CINES?

Do NOT shit me! I’m the turd that WILL NOT LEAVE THE COLON!

Vac-Fucking-Cines.

You know, this was just going to be a short post to explain how the guillotine was a fraud that was used to deal deth to those who opposed the power structure and let go of the ones that didn’t. Yet here we are bouncing around inside Continuum like being inside a giant beach ball in a Tsunami.

Fuck.

There is a Continuum of Irony here in what I reveal below about the trick of how it was used to abolish the deth penalty for those who were selected for the Catch & Release program! So, although his ‘goal’ to help abolish the deth sentence seems oxymoronic, unless you evaluate words at the Spellwork level you will NEVER get their intrinsick meaning.

Yosef Ignace was a doctor. Even that makes sense in light of the profession’s over-all Body Count.

So, according to the history of the guillotine actually used for kylling, presented by the magicians: Penn and Teller, there were three who worked on drawings and prototypes to design & refine the Engine of Severance. Thing of it is: in their special TV presentation on the Secrets of Magic,

Mssrs. Penn & Tell Her said that the guillotine as a stage show is one of the most elaborate and best kept secrets of The Kraft.

Whelll… rightaway I knew that a good portion of the public executions in France and other cunt trees were most likely faked in the time-honored tradition of You Saw Ma Been Missin’ being kilt three times; and Sad Man Insane being pult out of a spider-hole as himself not one of his 40 body-doubles to be hung - the OTHER Magickal stage show trick that WAS revealed on the TV special.

With a shroud over his head for godssake! Both he and his be-bearded compatriot were both confirmed dedder than a Babylonian Door Nail by DNA match.

Witch always seemed curious as how ANYONE could possibly know which of the 40 different DNAs belong to: Will the REAL Sad Man Stand Up!

oooppsss… can’t.

#1 like Epstein both You Sammy and Sad Man are probably retired on a beach sipping Pee’n yah Koolaide Adahs.

#2 if they really were punished for disobeying or disappointing The Elders, then they can’t stand up because they were probably post-humusly de-cappinate and grounded to wherever they were buried.

See how tricky this trick can be?

If you have a Guillotine THAT YOU DESIGNED AND MADE, and you want to make people BELIEVE THAT IT DISPATCHED A CRIMINAL WHO JUST HAPPENED TO BE FAVORED FAMILY MEMBER RETIRING STAGE-LEFT, then you run them through the Get Out of Head Chop Free lever. If you want that same mechanical device to wipe out any and all opposition then you leave the lever the hell alone and POP Goes the We Sell!

Do I ALWAYS come back to the Elders?

Of course I do. They are reliably accurate.

Protocol 2:5 ***** Through the Press we have gained the power to influence while remaining ourselves in the shade; thanks to the Press we have got the GOLD in our hands, notwithstanding that we have had to gather it out of the oceans of blood and tears. But it has paid us, though we have sacrificed many of our people. Each victim on our side is worth in the sight of God a thousand GOYIM.

That is just to show that they will dispatch their own if it serves their purposes.

That sets the standard that OF COURSE if there were someone considered even lower than Them that it would be like taking out the garbage = unpleasant, but has to be done - by the butler.

Protocol 15:1 ***** Every kind of new institution of anything like a secret society will also be punished with death; those of them which are now in existence, are known to us, serve us and have served us, we shall disband and send into exile to continents far removed from Europe. IN THIS WAY WE SHALL PROCEED WITH THOSE "GOY" MASONS WHO KNOW TOO MUCH; such of these as we may for some reason spare will be kept in constant fear of exile. We shall promulgate a law making all former members of secret societies liable to exile from Europe as the center of rule.

But here’s the heavy shit. It is best you read this with a mind that is able to take it all in:

4. Meantime, however, until we come into our kingdom, we shall act in the contrary way: we shall create and multiply free masonic lodges in all the countries of the world, absorb into them all who may become or who are prominent in public activity, for these lodges we shall find our principal intelligence office and means of influence. All these lodges we shall bring under one central administration, known to us alone and to all others absolutely unknown, which will be composed of our learned elders.

Do you see why I hold the Cross-wearing, bible thumping, morons in such derision?

The guy who exposed Guillotine as a Free Mason and pointed out the Rabid Rabbi with the hidden hand has it all ASS-BACKWARD. Masonry like the physical profession is a TOOL of the Builder not the other way round.

The lodges will have their representatives who will serve to screen the above-mentioned administration of MASONRY and from whom will issue the watchword and program. In these lodges we shall tie together the knot which binds together all revolutionary and liberal elements. Their composition will be made up of all strata of society. The most secret political plots will be known to us and fall under our guiding hands on the very day of their conception. AMONG THE MEMBERS OF THESE LODGES WILL BE ALMOST ALL THE AGENTS OF INTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL POLICE since their service is for us irreplaceable in the respect that the police is in a position not only to use its own particular measures with the insubordinate, but also to screen our activities and provide pretexts for discontents, ET CETERA.

What Cathy O’Brien of the Trance Formation of America said in a video presentation was that when you are made into a sex slave and are taken to a place where there are past-Presidents, Eff Bee Eye, Police, Congress members, and wealthy businessmen then you get the immediate and sinking feeling that THEY ARE ALL IN ON IT SO THERE IS NOWHERE TO RUN TO AND NO ONE TO TURN TO TO ESCAPE.

5. The class of people who most willingly enter into secret societies are those who live by their wits, careerists, and in general people, mostly light-minded, with whom we shall have no difficulty in dealing and in using to wind up the mechanism of the machine devised by us. If this world grows agitated the meaning of that will be that we have had to stir up in order to break up its too great solidarity. BUT IF THERE SHOULD ARISE IN ITS MIDST A PLOT, THEN AT THE HEAD OF THAT PLOT WILL BE NO OTHER THAN ONE OF OUR MOST TRUSTED SERVANTS. It is natural that we and no other should lead MASONIC activities, for we know whither we are leading, we know the final goal of every form of activity whereas the GOYIM have knowledge of nothing, not even of the immediate effect of action; they put before themselves, usually, the momentary reckoning of the satisfaction of their self-opinion in the accomplishment of their thought without even remarking that the very conception never belonged to their initiative but to our instigation of their thought ... 6. The GOYIM enter the lodges out of curiosity or in the hope by their means to get a nibble at the public pie,

and some of them in order to obtain a hearing before the public for their impracticable and groundless fantasies: they thirst for the emotion of success and applause, of which we are remarkably generous. And the reason why we give them this success is to make use of the high conceit of themselves to which it gives birth, for that insensibly disposes them to assimulate our suggestions without being on their guard against them in the fullness of their confidence that it is their own infallibility which is giving utterance to their own thoughts and that it is impossible for them to borrow those of others .... You cannot imagine to what extent the wisest of the GOYIM can be brought to a state of unconscious naivete in the presence of this condition of high conceit of themselves,

Which is why *I* say that *I* have the brain the size of a planet. If anyone else said that then I would be suspicious.

Of course this condemnation of the goy being full of themselves is absolutely classical narcissistic biocidal maniac Gas Lighting by a species of alien beings who think they are the god-masters of the universe! Kind of oxymoronical.

and at the same time how easy it is to take the heart out of them by the slightest ill-success, though it be nothing more than the stoppage of the applause they had,

which reminds me of a recent comment when I try to keep North Carolina in recent memory after the Elders ordered its excoriation.

Ila Please keep on keeping on! The entire world has gone crazy! Throw me overboard! Maybe then I can find some peace in some tiny crevice somewhere on this little blue planet… Patrick Jordan Eye, eye! Cap'n. Legend has it that if a Gila Monster bites, that you can cut its head off but the jaws will still be locked on. If you pry them off with a pliers, then you have the poison to contend with. I ain't goin' nowhere.

The Elders aren’t strokin’ my ego (or anything else even with a Level 4 Biohazard suit) to keep me going. I have the one thing that these fuckers fear the most to the very point where they have to deploy the Hive Swarm and their cigar de-nibbers to attempt to control people like us:

and to reduce them to a slavish submission for the sake of winning a renewal of success .... BY SO MUCH AS OURS DISREGARD SUCCESS IF ONLY THEY CAN CARRY THROUGH THEIR PLANS, BY SO MUCH THE "GOYIM" ARE WILLING TO SACRIFICE ANY PLANS ONLY TO HAVE SUCCESS. This psychology of theirs materially facilitates for us the task of setting them in the required direction. These tigers in appearance have the souls of sheep and the wind blows freely through their heads. We have set them on the hobby-horse of an idea about the absorption of individuality by the symbolic unit of COLLECTIVISM .... They have never yet and they never will have the sense to reflect that this hobby-horse is a manifest violation of the most important law of nature, which has established from the very creation of the world one unit unlike another and precisely for the purpose of instituting individuality .... 7. If we have been able to bring them to such a pitch of stupid blindness is it not a proof, and an amazingly clear proof, of the degree to which the mind of the GOYIM is undeveloped in comparison with our mind? This it is, mainly, which guarantees our success. 8. And how far-seeing were our learned elders in ancient times when they said that to attain a serious end it behooves not to stop at any means or to count the victims sacrificed for the sake of that end .... We have not counted the victims of the seed of the GOY cattle, though we have sacrificed many of our own, but for that we have now already given them such a position on the earth as they could not even have dreamed of. The comparatively small numbers of the victims from the number of ours have preserved our nationality from destruction. 9. Death is the inevitable end for all. It is better to bring that end nearer to those who hinder our affairs than to ourselves, to the founders of this affair. WE EXECUTE MASONS IN SUCH WISE THAT NONE SAVE THE BROTHERHOOD CAN EVER HAVE A SUSPICION OF IT, NOT EVEN THE VICTIMS THEMSELVES OF OUR DEATH SENTENCE, THEY ALL DIE WHEN REQUIRED AS IF FROM A NORMAL KIND OF ILLNESS ..... Knowing this, even the brotherhood in its turn dare not protest. By such methods we have plucked out of the midst of MASONRY the very root of protest against our disposition. While preaching liberalism to the GOY we at the same time keep our own people and our agents in a state of unquestioning submission.

In WetWorks it is called: asssasineight the assassin. That way there is no trackback to the one that hired them.

That Protocol excerpt was a long read but absolutely necessary for anyone with an open mind to understand that the Goy are seen as below animals, so they snuff those like a cigarette butt. The groomed Masons are merely favored pawns in a chess game easily sacrificed. The Lesser Brethren are a twinge that you might feel from a hangnail before you cut it off. But they will still monitor, discipline, and PUNISH THE BROTHERHOOD OF THE SNAKE MEMBERS if they go off script!

NO ONE is exempt from this level of control.

And the reason is —

in my book. It’s damned cheep and Fran Zetta and I each make one doll ear of profit off of it. So if you really want to know what is at the head of this and how hard it is to remove that head - then… buy the book!

So we went from Antient Babylon barbering a little off the top and putting their stake in the ground to keep their enemies from rising up to haunt them. That implies that if they are going back to guillotines that the fuckers must REALLY BE AFRAID OF US! We had a collection of French Magicians planning their Great Escape by designing a Cuisinart Carrot Top Chopper that conventiently rolled their Elite Asses off the platform into a box that the horse and carriage could transport to a place where they could get a new identity and maybe even integrate back into the society that they ‘left’ like the TWINS of the space shuttle that went all 4th of July.

That brought us to the heirarchy of just who the Elders will destroy for getting in their way (pretty much: everybody), explaining WHY France developed a FAKEABLE replacement for the Arabic Scimitar or English Axe both of which can’t be faked. That brings us to the military stockpile of ‘specially made’ guillotines that will be as selective as the Elders require based on the service of those sent there.

Selective Service.

Finally, it ends as it began with Full Circle in Continuum to Strawberry Girl’s comment:

Christine the Strawberry Girl Noahide is fast approaching. Check out ICD10 Y35 legal beheading is already written into law but waiting for trumpy drumpfy to enact. Patrick Jordan OK, that's just damned creepy. From Urban Legend to something that the U.N. gets paid for every time someone writes that code in a medikill record.

Consider this in the lens of History: A worldwide system of Govern Mentes that were run dynastically had official executioners where in order to get the job done quickly even the poorest would scrape together a coin to pay to have their head chopped in one-go.

What in the name of Dead Gods has changed?

Those guillotines that the Millie Tarry and Fee Muh have?

Paid for by tox doll ears.

YOU PAID FOR THE DETH MACHINES.

Once you’ve been for The Chop and doctors who are also on the dole from tox doll ears CODE for how you were murr durred by using an International Classification of Disease (death IS a disease caused by neurosyphilitics) then the Veterinary to the Herd = W.H.O. gets MORE of YOUR MONEY to record how they were complicit in culling you.

NOTHING IN THIS HELLSCAPE WILL EVER CHANGE UNLESS EVERYONE TURNS ON THE DEVIL AND RIPS IT TO SHREDS JUST LIKE IN ALL OF THE ANCIENT LEGENDS AND TOSSES MORE THAN HIS PEEPEE TO THE EDGES OF THE UNIVERSE.

Well… there’s a happy thought to end on!

