Before I ever saw The Truman Show, I used to go outside (cloudy or not) and give a middle finger to the sky just to show the fuckers I knew they were watching. Before I knew of Simulation Theory, I thought that the entire Universe was running on a script that was perhaps overseen by a malevolent entity. Later, I studied video games and immediately saw the 1:1 relationship with the fuckshit going on in ‘real life’ and scripted gameplay. Then I just capitulated to the notion that we were in Hell.

That is the most economical view to hold because if we are little neurons welded to a wheelie cart, or in a SIM, or living organic husks being abused, tore sured, and kilt by Cunt Trollers, or are video game avatars, or there really is a god that is the devil…

… it DOESN’T MATTER

EACH is a PERFECT FRACTAL OF HELL !

Ain’tit beautiful when it is all laid out for you like that?

This is why I’m so relaxed and laid-back. I came to the conclusion that WE ARE IN HELL, so I no longer had to struggle with the idea of it as a future destination. I no longer had to masturbate the idea that ALL of the heinous unbelievable suffering and painful deth here was merely the prelude to what the After Birth After Life had in store for us.

THIS WAS FUCKING it.

Seriously, that is such a burden relief in someone who founded the Church of The Mechanic where the cannon is that THINGS MUST WORK.

NONE of the other explanations from any source or attempts to reason out this existence

WORKED.

Butt Sea: When you worked on machines ALL OF YOUR LIFE (before smart shit that tells YOU want IT is going to do) you develop a sense of the pharm phrase: “Get it through your head, bitch, YOU’RE GOING IN THERE!” if metal-to-metal don’t fit.

Along with the Standard: “Where’s the BFH?” {Big Fucking Hammer for those who have not donned the Bib-Overhauls.}

And the satisfying Trinity of; “GET THE CUTTING TORCH!”

Because Ewe Sea: Machines work for US not the other fucking way-round.

This is all revelant to the topic of Hell, since Hell is an environment, a mechanism, a system. To someone who has shaped the physical world from pharm to high tech at the atomic level (Cunt Trollers balls are probably tightening up over that) I don’t see that as a Final Destination, an Eternal Damnation, but yet another MACHINE to be either fixed (cannot) or utterly destroyed (only option).

THEY do not like when people ask where the lines are going….

Pussies don’t survive on the Farm. They hire things out and live in town and don’t even get covered by the dirt they pollute and pretend to tend.

All that as background to get to the point that I have been publishing for a little while now. The Jordanian definition of God.

“God is that which is more powerful than I am at this time.” Book of Jord, Chapter 1, verse 1.

The implications are simple enough: Tsunami’s are more powerful than I am, the PTO shaft on a tractor is more powerful than I am, the Cunt Troller Hive is more powerful than I am,

AT THIS TIME.

What that implies is that Tsunami’s are now manipulable by weather warfare MACHINES. Wrangling with a tractor Power Takeoff by hand is just fucking stupid. TURN OFF THE FUCKING TRACTOR. And the Cunt Trollers have had a few millennia of power consolidation where I’ve only had two-turds of a century to figure them out and formulate a take-over plan.

Lettuce round down: I’ve only been on this shitheap for ~60 years even if I wasn’t applying myself to the problem directly all that time, although assimilating that there IS a problem all of that time. THEY’VE been humping the Universe like a syphilitic dog in heat for 6000 years, so the Time to Genius Ratio has the advantage to Me with a 1:100 fuckthemuptheirskankass rating.

This only works if THEY haven’t demoralized you, given you chronic fatigue, and otherwise brain-buggered you to take all of the FIGHT out of your reptile hind brain.

Take over Hell. Reduce it beyond the Quantum Resonane. Nothing else matters beause there is Nothing left. It was ALL Hell - ALL the time.

See?

Plan - a 4-letter word.

Goal - a 4-letter word.

No need for Hope - an abomination of mindfuckery.

No need for God. “God helps those who help themselves.” The implication being that IF you help yourself (because NO ONE ELSE WILL) THEN…

YOU are GOD.

They left a trail of breadcrumbs through the entire gamespace but the hypnotized blindness and capitulation to seemingly overwhelming force as made those now-green-with-aspergillus crumbs invisible.

FINALLY! On to the title of this Stack.

With that as my background for how I approach Hell, then when things go wrong like we are living in a section of the Little Nightmares video game, then I shout to the universe:



OF COURSE IT DID!

Witches my way of acknowledging to the Game Master and possibly my neighbors 1/4 mile away that fuckshittery was SCRIPTED into the game so despite my best efforts to avert or thwart the fuck or the shittery they would happen as solos or a pair to mess up my day.

I got generous donations to continue on my website when I said that I was considering whether to let it remain or just fade after I quit Substack.

[Yeah, I know, I’m supposed to have abandoned ShitStack a long time ago, yeti here I am vomiting battery acid at the same frequency I used to… Sorry… that I’m still here - not about the vomiting - that’s what I do…]

So being the: DO YOUR HOMEWORK ON FRIDAY NIGHT SO YOU HAVE ALL WEEKEND TO PLAY guy since youth, I constructed a new website with Namecheap.com well before the God Addy abomination was to expire. I wanted to launch it a few days before Godaddy was to expire here in December so I did the swap (which was quite easy) and then…

… that same day…

there was an advisory that the third party that provides their FIRST YEAR FREE SSL service for https vs. http had some major problems populating.

THE VERY DAY I LAUNCHED MY NEW WEBSITE.

OF

COUSE

IT

DID !

There is a very professional team at Namecheap that helped me through the entire process and it was a matter of the third party smoothing out the pile with the undigested corn and peanuts so that now I can axe you to go to:

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/

to let me know if there is anything I can do to make it user friendly since I built it on the scale of a computer screen which means that tablets and phones will have a different layout. This A.I. based (never used it) WordPress point & click autistic web design platform as I noted in an earlier stack was invented by cross-eyed dyslexic rabbis who by their own sytems do everything inverted, so I TRIED my best to get it to format under one presentation for a screen the best I could and hope that it didn’t look like a clusterfuck of shoe boxes falling out of the closet when it is opened on another format.

The bulk of the website was rebuilt on the new platform with irrelevant stuff removed and I added the physical copies of the Vaccine Bible stuff for download so people don’t have to ask me about the broken links

OF COURSE THEY ARE!

of the fellow from Italy whose site disappeared some time ago.

When you do this work you become an archivist because anything digital is ephemeral and one thing that I will not allow is any hard worker including myself fading into the ether without being remembered for the Right Bastard that I am.

I AM THAT! I AM.

{not a god-complex, check the subtle punctuation.}

{haven’t even been helping myself out much lately because if it weren’t for our good people, then that website would probably be laying in a muddy wagon rut to be covered up by the dustbowl of time.}

{who would WANT to be god, any whey? what a suck-ass job! }

Share the website around because being shadowbanned even on a brand new platform keeps me invisible to the world.

Until the next:

Of COURSE it did!

Be as well as you can - and try some Anger. It’s my favorite Ice Cream flavor.