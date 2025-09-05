VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Exit stage left's avatar
Exit stage left
8h

In the late 1800s when The Protocols was supposedly revised/ updated or just reprinted, the definition of finance was probably not the same as it is today. Even though the the sense of "management of money, science of monetary business" first recorded in English 1770 was aboot, the Elders most likely used an older definition given that usary was a major tool in their box of pandoras.....

The below definitions seem to have a theme of ending, of collection of debt and ransom; witch seems more alligned to The Protocols statutes of unlimited perversion.

finance (n.)

c. 1400, "an end, settlement, retribution," from Old French finance "end, ending; pardon, remission; payment, expense; settlement of a debt" (13c.), noun of action from finer "to end, settle a dispute or debt," from fin (see fine (n.)). Compare Medieval Latin finis "a payment in settlement, fine or tax."

The notion is of "ending" (by satisfying) something that is due (compare Greek telos "end;" plural tele "services due, dues exacted by the state, financial means"). The French senses gradually were brought into English: "ransom" (mid-15c.), "taxation" (late 15c.); the sense of "management of money, science of monetary business" first recorded in English 1770.

I used to wonder why gold hoarders were into shooting apex predators and hanging them on their wall or put on floor as carpet with teeth:

TAXidermy!

Everything is a threat to these pussies!

tax(v.)

c. 1300, taxen, "impose a tax on; demand, require, impose (a penalty).

PIE root * tag- ( to touch)....fuck off creepy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
Markker's avatar
Markker
2h

Your ICD-999 book was delivered this morning! Can't wait to get stuck into reading it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture