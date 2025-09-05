A movie afficionado might help on the name of the period film where some street kid wanted to work for the mob. A mobster took him in but gave him a warning to NEVER play the numbers because they were rigged. Then the mobster did the ‘pick a number’ thing and proved to the kid that there was no way to win.

This short above was suggested AFTER I started watching the intro to this:

I didn’t get too far in because the narrator volunteered the Spin Nose Zuh was a Yahood. My perennial question has always been:

”Why does EVERYBODY get ALL of their information from Family?”

Well… they outnumber us at least 10 to 1 but probably more like a million to one, so it’s kinda hard NOT to get information from anyone butt Family.

So, the first skit should have humbled you that your mind is that CONTROLLABLE. There is no mind-reading, there is ONLY mathematical probability and the Tesla secret of the NINE that will always equalize everything to the PRESCRIBED ANSWERS.

I was going to chose the animal as King Cobra but then re-thought that Kobra was not spelt with a Kay.

Notice that the skit doesn’t tell you what to think, but it tells you what to do.

Why does EVERYONE get ALL of their INSTRUCTIONS from the Yahood?

Numbers are their stock-in-trade.

PROTOCOL 20:1. To-day we shall touch upon the financial program, which I put off to the end of my report as being the most difficult, the crowning and the decisive point of our plans. Before entering upon it I will remind you that I have already spoken before by way of a hint when I said that the sum total of our actions is settled by the question of figures.

Figures never lie, but Liars sure can figure…

Today started with nonsense like this:

Where some motherfucker is trying to tell us that the ‘natural’ world is an Approximation SIM and that is why they invented Wave/Particle duality to cover for the SIM. Problem is: (and I would NEVER have you watch this shit) that the motherfucker says that he ‘solved’ an experimental paradox from an experiment that was NEVER DUPLICATED.

By sitting on his ass in his living room THINKING about it!

It doesn’t get any more simulated than exploring a hypothetical: hypothetically !

The original experiment was done with high-tech expensive equipment that was NEVER REPLICATED. This is a yahoody trick. To bury something so deep in money that no one but them can afford to do it: Nooks, Moon Landing, Double Slit, etc. But SCIENCE DEMANDS that an experiment be DUPLICATED by a third party with no conflict of interest. You can’t just say that you genetically engineered Flying Penises then show an A.I. generated movie of dicks-with-feathers, then have it inserted (pardon the pun) into Canon.

If the experiment was never replicated then NO ONE knows if it was ever done in the first place. No one knows what the results were. No one knows if the results were interpreted or fudged or carameled or vanillaed.

It is just true because a Yahood told you it was true!

That’s not Science. That’s spellwork of the religion of Black Magicks.

Half the time the ‘answers’ don’t even come from THem. THey just push you in a direction and let YOU fill in the blanks because their EXISTENCE is lies so THhey DON’T CARE WHAT YOU THINK. THey don’t CARE what you ‘know’.

Jacob = Yakob = The DECEIVER.

Yakob was renamed Is Ra EL = He struggles with God.

So, 8 Billion souls damned to this hell look like these animals that for the life of me (we’re all dead in Hell) have anthropomorphic genuine looks of surprise and disbelief for their ‘masters’.

Begging the question of whether I am talking about the Kept Animals called Humans or the pets in this video…

So with Hell looming over us since 553 AD as a pure invention pulled out of the bowels of the Satanic Yahoodim to CONTROL the small minds of their pet servants, we have to turn the question around:

If deth is portrayed by our sworn and mortal enemies as something dire and damning for eternity, then wouldn’t Opposite Day would suggest that it ain’t all that, and possibly be quite the opposite or just Nothingness for us?

THey attempt to control us with Fear Of The Unknown, the whole while doing their damnedest to live forever, which when Opposite Dayed indicates that whatever happens after deth has got to be pretty fucked up for THem!

What is it that you KNOW?

I’ll answer that for all of us:

NOT

A

GODDAMNED

THING.

Well… except that we are surrounded by demons in Hell that are goddamned liars that need to be punished forever and ever for their deeds.

Beyond that: not Jack Shit.

Jack has left the building.