NPCs outnumber Us
Karafree just Stacked.
Since I’m a Hair Trigger that just had a haircut, I went off on a statement in Kara’s post (NOT ON KARA) because this lie has been vexing me for 25 years.
Have you heard the term "revelation of the method"? People say that those who control this reality and our minds, use revelation of the method to do this. People say that those who control us tell us exactly what they are about to do in order to get our permission, by getting our permission they do not suffer karmic effects.
My rant:
We're buddies so I'm attacking a premise, not you, when I say that the Revelation of The Method as described is a bullshit spell-casting deflection to keep people thinking that the creatures that harm, maim, and kyll us are somehow kind (asking for permission) or benevolent (telling us HOW they are going to harm, maim, kyll ahead of time).
The Biology of Aggression by NATO was clear:
You are less likely to fight against something you are familiar with.
When they show you how you are going to dye and then you find yourself on the Press A Piss of deth, then the mind goes: Yeah - seen that before...
At that level it isn't even casting a Spell. It's "familiarity breeds contempt". They use the weaknesses of the Grape Apes' minds against them.
The TRUE meaning of the Revelation of The Method is that their Mind Kontrol/Spellwork is so complete that you can tell the victim exactly what you are going to do to them yet the Apes don't even flinch. Flinching or stocking up on Torches and Pitchforks is dangerous to the one embedding the MK if the MK didn't take. What the Revelation is, is PROOF that their manipulation/changing of their targets is so perfect that self-preservation doesn't even kick in.
Never a reflection on you: but I go nookeyear every time I hear the fake explanation for what they are doing as they moved from dark robes of Black Magicks into the white lab coats.
The 30th person out of turdy-four that I counted is the ONLY ONE WHO HAD THE SENSE GOD-GAVE-A-PISSANT!
Proof that the entire platform was full of NPCs that were there ONLY to be harmful to those who were not part of the game.
I don’t know how they do things in Brussels but if there was an emergency stop for the escalator then none of the mass of asses had the presence of mind (presents of mine?) to turn the damned thing off. Slaves to the Machine.
I started an Ode to an NPC (never finished it)
Without you there would be No Game
Playing against just a Machine would be so lame
You’re both Inhuman and Inhumane
I’ll get back to Kara’s e-Magi maschination Stack after I get below critical mass theory. I jumped into a cooling pool but the water just vaporized.
This is creepier when you consider that Machination has Machine as its root:
anyone got any spare Neutron Absorbers?
Patrick did you have your hair trigger before you read my full post, because I was attacking the premise of what people have agreed to believe about revelation of the method. We are on the same page here.
My whole point is that we are independent thinkers and creators of this reality that have been con-trolled to the point that it seems that there are very few independent thinkers.
Imagination to me is that independent ability to THINK for ourselves, interpret what we are experiencing through our senses, and make subjective judgments on this reality.
Imagination to me is not about magic, it is about logically making sense of our world, by using our inner vision, our inner knowing, to guide us and help us navigate this reality.
I-Magi-nation We should be the craftsmen/Magi of our own spell casting destination.