Karafree just Stacked.

Since I’m a Hair Trigger that just had a haircut, I went off on a statement in Kara’s post (NOT ON KARA) because this lie has been vexing me for 25 years.

Have you heard the term "revelation of the method"? People say that those who control this reality and our minds, use revelation of the method to do this. People say that those who control us tell us exactly what they are about to do in order to get our permission, by getting our permission they do not suffer karmic effects.

My rant:

We're buddies so I'm attacking a premise, not you, when I say that the Revelation of The Method as described is a bullshit spell-casting deflection to keep people thinking that the creatures that harm, maim, and kyll us are somehow kind (asking for permission) or benevolent (telling us HOW they are going to harm, maim, kyll ahead of time).

The Biology of Aggression by NATO was clear:

You are less likely to fight against something you are familiar with.

When they show you how you are going to dye and then you find yourself on the Press A Piss of deth, then the mind goes: Yeah - seen that before...

At that level it isn't even casting a Spell. It's "familiarity breeds contempt". They use the weaknesses of the Grape Apes' minds against them.

The TRUE meaning of the Revelation of The Method is that their Mind Kontrol/Spellwork is so complete that you can tell the victim exactly what you are going to do to them yet the Apes don't even flinch. Flinching or stocking up on Torches and Pitchforks is dangerous to the one embedding the MK if the MK didn't take. What the Revelation is, is PROOF that their manipulation/changing of their targets is so perfect that self-preservation doesn't even kick in.

Never a reflection on you: but I go nookeyear every time I hear the fake explanation for what they are doing as they moved from dark robes of Black Magicks into the white lab coats.