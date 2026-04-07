Because I already said it.

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/BOOKS/

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I was just informed that Lulu tries to force 10% discount that you must bypass by NOT clicking on the 10% discount but go to VIEW CART, and then click on checkout that will allow for guest checkout, get to shipping where a discount code can be entered!

Yeah… like a Best Cellar for me is: Hey! sold a couple of books this month.

You know you’re not Yahood when you produce content for free and FORGET to promote your work in your rantings and ravings.

You know that you are tapped out when your Slouch Slack stats show that you are LOCKED into a number of subscribers below 500 for years, but your open/read stats have just plunged to 48%.

Mustav lost a LOT of Bots that already know that they don’t want THEIR DRONES (the hu-man kind) reading my shit so they don’t even bother reading my shit.

I’ve wondered: Can you read Shit like you read Tea Leaves?

Why is tea always leaving?

I might cover that in my next book: Wondering about Shit? and other existential Musings. Coming to a toilet bowl near you.

Sounds like a sports arena like the Super Bowl which is a larger version than the S.A.T. Standard American Toilet, made specifically for overweight americans who were made overweight by their handlers in a nation that is not a nation but rather just an open-air prison camp under an Eye Run Dome.

Nothing more to say that wasn’t already codified in my books a decade ago for your progeny (if you have any) since Ms. MaGoo just reported that they have a new round of ConYid shats for EIGHTEEN MONTH YEAR-OLDS but there was no mention of Rye Oats in the streets over Jen O. Side and I definitely was deafened by the non-sound of Gal Lows NOT being hammered together.

Same Old Shit Different Ground Hog Day.

But it’s kosher hog.