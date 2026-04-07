VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Markker's avatar
Markker
6d

My first grandchild born 6.5 hrs ago. Daughter thinks people live longer, and healthier, due to medical advancements/interventions, including vaccines.

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Laura's avatar
Laura
6d

Your books are on my priority list when my income tax refund arrives.

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