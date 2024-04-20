https://weather.com/health/skin-health/video/this-bacteria-can-survive-space-and-prevent-sunburn

Bacillus pumilus. Pummel Us. Being pissed with since 1999…

Bacillus… you know that genus that includes

B. cereus that is an above-ground placer for gold deposits and just happens to be the next new darling of medical infections of the gut.

B. subtilis that stuff that they get the enzyme from to remove stains in the big name four-letter-word laundry detergent that can take your skin off too. The same subtilis (no relation to Mel Tilis) that is found in sewage, is a danger to anyone with immune compromise, and has been added to the non-FDA regulated PROBIOTIC MARKET as if spore forming, shit bacteria that threatens the immune compromised is now a boutique health product. They even put it in organic fertilizers.

B. thuringeinsis that bugger that puts off a toxin that blows holes in the guts of caterpillars and insects. The crystalized toxin is now coded into Bt corn so that when a bug eats the corn the corn will kill the bug due to a foreign gene that makes a foreign toxin.

B. anthracis that stuff that was also crystallized and put into letters that then was used as a false flag crisis action to crack down on everything they hadn’t cracked down before under the excuse of making things safer.

So… NASA in its wizdumb and trillions of dollars of funding scrapes some biofilm space slime off of their device hanging under a balloon so that they could bring an UNKILLABLE FUCKING SPACE ORGANISM to put in sun screen.

for health.

Yeah… sounds about standard.

Yes, they claim that it is JUST a lysate so there is no bacteria left, and it is JUST to protect you (I thought that was what chemtrails were for?) but then the patriot act, FISA and lockdowns were JUST for your SAFETY and those turned out shockingly well…

People are now saying back to me what I’ve been saying for years so I take great encouragement that I have been able to get the message out, at the same time great disappointment at confirmation that I have been right all of this time:

WE ARE IN HELL.

It’s got to be stopped.

