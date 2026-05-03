It’s a phrase: “There are no “coincidences” in Law Enforcement.

Chartres Cathedral has gotten a lot of attention for a lot of things some of which I thought were vague or conflated.

This one is a steel I-beam straight between the eyes and is undeniable.

The fellow reacting (I hate reaction videos) to the narrator is correct in saying that this has to be a SIM. The alternative is that it is a carefully stage-crafted pageant played out over millennia, but then the definitional difference between that and a SIM is of no significance.

This is one of those FUCK ME! moments.

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Perhaps sometime around 1989 into 1990s I experienced the EA-rth Wave (as I call it).

ONCE.

I’ve known that it was there and unless they found a way to shift the resonance (it does have variation in freak when see) I have presumed that it remained there long after the white noise of the Cunt Trollers drown it out for me again.

Circuit boards aside: all of the legends and miracles of using Chi from the planet in the martial arts texts were something I took at face value before the magnetic flux started to diminish (maybe the Cunt Trollers fucked with that too) or the odd chance of a ‘natural’ pole reversal diminishes it before it flips.

Hey??? Will we all be speaking Austrailian when that happens?

Whether it was Psychological, or Buy Oh Logical, or Planetary Mechanical Wharf Air, the fuckers have been fucking with everything to the point where IF there was anything good or wholesome it has been corrupted or turned to dust and we have been on the outside of an Inside Joke for millennia.

I could have spent my entire pitiful existence with zero technology and it would have been of no consequence to me.

I do, however, want to see Duddy’s face, when I, like a baby in diapers that found the big, and Low Ded Ghun in Duddy’s closet, point it at him with a smile on my face.