I have an ancient memory of a woman introducing me to the work of a man who was independently working on the lyme problem and I think a microscope was involved.

I have an ancienter memory of being contacted directly by a man who said that he has a novel idea on the nature of lyme.

The A.I. ACTIVELY interferes with me and several other people.

I can search my databases and my emails with the EXACT KEYWORDS that I need to bring up data/messages but NO RESULTS WILL BE SHOWN. Or, if Princess (as we like to call her) is in a particularly annoying mode SHE will give an abundance of returns on shit that has absofuckinglootly NOTHING to do with the search.

So, if any of you know the people in question; or ARE the people in question; please contact me again because it is getting cold out here in the Grain Ghetto which means I have a tiny bit more time to focus my attention on work that needs full-assed concentration not half-assed (or even quarter-assed) because this work is too important for me to be distracted.

Technically I was not ignoring those people. I would be useless to them if I were not “in the zone”. You can’t go to molecular biology from breaking up granite at the bottom of a posthole and expect to perform 110.54%.

Also there are some folks that requested private messaging on Substack.

No such thing exists.

Substack is a Google product that is a clearinghouse for all of the dropouts from the other rapacious platforms so that the rogues can be monitored. So anything mediated by Substack will have one less layer of privacy. But since the government has REQUIRED backdoors to all computers be put in at the level of the manufacturer, then even end-to-end encryption is just a cruel joke/urban myth since a keystroke logger can report in real time the UNENCRYPTED input/output of both parties simultaneously at the same time so that an older version of the A.I. that could download the entire Lie Bury of Congress with pictures in a few seconds is not only intercepting and collecting your data but is also analyzing it in real time.

There is NO PLACE SAFE.

There is NO PLACE PRIVATE.

So I don’t even try. That is why I don’t response to ‘private’ messages.

ANYONE can contact me at:

patrickjordansnewemail@gmx.com

about ANYTHING just as long as it isn’t about VDE (viruses don’t exist); Covid, or politics. Those get deleted without being read.

I’m still busier than a quadraplegic with Morgellons, but I will give attention to the only topic that matters: Lyme Disease.

Recently in the comments I was sent a message that Lyme may be a MIRROR organism. As scary and seemingly impractical as it sounds (reverse chiral life would need reverse chiral building blocks to sustain itself) I was able to conceive (it’s a baby boy that is bald, that bawled, and was carrying a pocket-protector with a slide rule) that:

NO ONE KNOWS WHAT IS IN THE GMO CROPS so a complete takeover of the biosphere that SUPPORTS MIRROR ORGANISMS could have been installed since the year 2000 when all of the pharmwhores in ILL Annoyed started using GMO crops just like their masters told them.

NOVEL ideas like that are what I pay close attention to since The Bug is an undefeatable millie tarry INVENTION. Nothing touches the damned thing that has 8 evasive forms according to Lida Mattman that can re-acquire its cell-wall competent state from any of the 8 forms.

That’s the shit of sci-fi.

That’s the shit that requires more than just casual attention.

