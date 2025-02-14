Wuddn’t have expectorated this from Wicked Peed On Us:

The Nakba (Arabic: النَّكْبَة, romanized: an-Nakba, lit. 'the catastrophe') is the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs through their violent displacement and dispossession of land, property, and belongings, along with the destruction of their society and the suppression of their culture, identity…

https://www.middleeasteye.net › news › nakba-palestine-catastrophe-explained Nakba, the Palestinian catastrophe, explained - Middle East Eye May 13, 2024 Nakba is the term for the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by Zionist militias in 1948, which created Israel and displaced 750,000 Palestinians. Learn about the history, the aftermath and the ongoing impact of the Nakba on Palestine and the region.

It’s all in the choice and order of words. Frankly, the Nakba never ended. It is still the program De Facto with upgrades as all software gets to make it even more dysfunctional the more they mess with it. So: “… the ongoing impact of the Nakba…” might be semantically turned to: “…the ongoing Nakba’s impact…” Subtle. Yet, telling. And definitely not anti-semantic.

A billion here - a billion there. After a while you start talking about REAL MONEY.

Since DOGE began I wondered, and even used the Protocols to speculate: Why this push to clean up ‘government corruption’? That’s an oxyfuckingmoron if there ever was one.

Because they are crooks, so they’re just trying to find out where the OTHER crooks stashed the cash.

Ain’t their cash. Stolen Tribute money to the occupying millie tarry force.

It hit me when she said this:

2:38 Trump doesn't do subtlety there's no handshake diplomacy no Balancing Act just brute force and public mockery and when asked if he'd cut off aid to any country that refused to comply he didn't even hesitate yes just like that and how much are we talking about 1.69 billion to Jordan and 1 .5 billion to Egypt sounds like a lot Until you realize Trump is pressuring Saudi Arabia for 1 trillion suddenly the aid he's dangling over Jordan and Egypt looks like pocket money

These are figures that the Yeshiva member El-An Muskegon has ‘recovered’ from on-paper debits to the stolen loot.

The word "Muskegon" is derived the Ottawa Native American term "Masquigon," meaning "marshy river or swamp."

What the presenter in the video either doesn’t get or is actively covering up is that Is Ra EL CREATED the recipe for Hummus. So the ‘resistance’ is their puppet as is Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and all of the other real estate attached to fake govern mente’s on Satanyahu’s Greater Struggle Map.

Is Ra EL means: He Struggles with God. It was what Yakob (Jacob) was renamed to after his fight with the vampyre angel in the meteorite strewn field at Bet-EL. Originally Yakob means: DECEIVER. Which, when cross-applied to the Moo Sad: “By Deception Make Whore.” ALL of this makes perfect sense.

Butt, Hummus wasn’t the only thing that was cooked up to give an excuse to retaliate on the folks of Canaan. According to Alison Weir it was an invention for Bad Guys to throw a few token firecrackers over the border to maybe injure or in extreme events kyll a Struggler. Which gave the pretense for the Deceivers to launch a ‘response’ that would injure/kyll at least 10 or more Bad Guys (mostly children).

They have a Dennis The Menace ‘right to defend themselves’.

”Dennis, what’s going on with you and Joey?”

”He hit me back first!”

So since the YewKnighted States of Shumeria is yet another invention by Mother Is Ra EL as a satellite state that has ALWAYS done her bidding, it is no stretch that the Fabian infiltration/takeover of ALL of the Arab states that got or get U.S. (United Shemite) money are bought-out whores of the Greater Is Ra EL where that map will not have an expaning border just around the Great Rift Valley in Africa.

In Jordanian fashion (that would be me) we can merely require a list of nations that are not the hand unmaidens (they’re all de-flowered) of the Homeland.

It will be either short or non-existent.

So that Grate Her Is Real Hell map will have the entire surface red (figuratively and literally) with maybe just a few tiny outcroppings of hold-outs.

The homeland being Shem Clan, Inc. Since within the corporate structure of Noea Ltd. there is only Ham Clan, Inc. and Yaphet Clan, Inc. vying for total control of the parent corpse.

When all of the ‘arab’ states of the Mid-Hell East have been put on the payroll, then the Hostile Takeover is complete.

So, there is only two ways that this can play out. The supposedly offended parties of Jordan and Egypt who posture they are against the Eth Nicked Cleanse Sing going on (only because they didn’t stop it and don’t want refugees) will either roll over like good blinking dogs (check out the video) or… it will use the offense as an EXCUSE to get the ones NOT IN ON THE SCAM to say: FUCK NO! and be the prime movers in the Albert Pike prophecy that the Free Masons (as opposed to Masons that didn’t need to be freed) will foment a whar with the Muslims.

Back in the day: The Moo Slims and the Rose Eye Crew Shy Annes were in it thick. Why not? I justa tole you datta theys only bees three famblies.

So what could possibly change now where the Arab states are totally taken over by their cousins so they will foment a war with whoever is left that doesn’t get this millenial joke played on them? Their righteous indignation over a strategically planned worldwide Jen No side will provoke them to rise up against their cousins yet be utterly annihilated with superior firepower because Shem Clan, Inc. used all of its power, stolen money, and influence to weight ANY conflict in their favor.

During the Arab Is Ra Eli ‘war’ the US (satellite of the Homeland) sold modern fighter jets and harmaments to its mother while it sold broken equipment and light harms to its opposition. This is called: Playing both sides against the middle.

I’m just a dumb farm boy. I HATE politics. But if I can be aware of this shit and see it for what it is, then those who don’t/can’t are either fucking retards, or were never exposed to the fact, or never looked, or are part of the coverup. Either way it’s not looking good for them.

With Arabs against the world as a strategic end game and the SET-UP of raype gangs in countries overrun by migrants of the Hammite corporate division, then the fomentation that Pike spoke of is in full swing right under the noses and below the threshold of perception of the other PLEBES that will be drawn into doing the dirty work for the Free Masons and their Elder masters. The diaspora of Hammite criminals and just normal folk will subject the lot of them innocent or not to the possible ex term eye nation world wide. As Planned by a bearded former US judge with his hand in his jacket. That game is called: Let You and Him fight. While the turd party watches on in full ritual purity having never sullied their hands.

If you can’t see it intellectually with words maybe Franny can have you see it with your eyes.

Protocol 10:10 **** THEN IT WAS THAT THE ERA OF REPUBLICS BECOME POSSIBLE OF REALIZATION; AND THEN IT WAS THAT WE REPLACED THE RULER BY A CARICATURE OF A GOVERNMENT - BY A PRESIDENT, TAKEN FROM THE MOB, FROM THE MIDST OF OUR PUPPET CREATURES, OR SLAVES. This was the foundation of the mine which we have laid under the GOY people, I should rather say, under the GOY peoples.

11. In the near future we shall establish the responsibility of presidents.

12. By that time we shall be in a position to disregard forms in carrying through matters for which our impersonal puppet will be responsible. What do we care if the ranks of those striving for power should be thinned, if there should arise a deadlock from the impossibility of finding presidents, a deadlock which will finally disorganize the country? ...

13. In order that our scheme may produce this result we shall arrange elections in favor of such presidents as have in their past some dark, undiscovered stain, some "Panama" or other - then they will be trustworthy agents for the accomplishment of our plans out of fear of revelations and from the natural desire of everyone who has attained power, namely, the retention of the privileges, advantages and honor connected with the office of president. The chamber of deputies will provide cover for, will protect, will elect presidents, but we shall take from it the right to propose new, or make changes in existing laws, for this right will be given by us to the responsible president, a puppet in our hands. Naturally, the authority of the presidents will then become a target for every possible form of attack, but we shall provide him with a means of self-defense in the right of an appeal to the people, for the decision of the people over the heads of their representatives, that is to say, an appeal to that same blind slave of ours - the majority of the mob. Independently of this we shall invest the president with the right of declaring a state of war. We shall justify this last right on the ground that the president as chief of the whole army of the country must have it at his disposal, in case of need for the defense of the new republican constitution, the right to defend which will belong to him as the responsible representative of this constitution.

So in terms of the recipe for fomentation: OUT OF FUCKING NOWHERE, the Son of Doveed standing next to Satanyahu said that the satellite state will OWN Gaza.

ALL of his actions from the SELLING OF HARMS TO ITS MOTHER COUNTRY to turning the Riviera into a fucking parkinglot, to displacing its rightful owners, to making supposed Arab nations bow in order to suck his dick, work towards the single goal of breaking-point with retaliation.

Taliation should have happened in the first place, so re-taliation is a day late and a couple trillion doll ears short.

My Dear Stackarinos: Do you get the impression that I am COMPETELY OPPOSED TO ALL ANAL LYSIS THAT HAPPENS IN PUBLIC FORUMS?

Are you able to see it through the non-rose colored and sometimes crazed/cracked lens that I offer?

Nothing has ever been as it seems because there is no difference between Stage and Black Magicks. BOTH use illusion.

Buckle up. High road or Low road: I’ll meet you in Loch and Lode man.

Or… this could be the new Golden Age where: if you just shut the fuck up, and huddle in your cubicle in your 15-minute shitty, you can while away your days until the A.I. turns you into Soylant Green.