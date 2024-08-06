It’s not often I get to Stack something in my Flowers In The Underworld section.

Here’s a little flower:

Kid’s Books.

I have no kids (that I know of). No baby goats or children of the Hu-Man genus, but I have often said that if I did, that by the time they were 5 they would know everything I know down to the last brutal unfiltered detail.

AND they would be trained in combat so that they could reduce an adult to a quivering mess.

homeschools_connected A post shared by @homeschools_connected

The clip (I don’t know where it’s from but it is pure art) is that brutal truth in just a few minutes. classicallearner.com that does the kids books is the vangaurd for the future.

I’m always talking about my hypothetical Third Grade Class that could get core concepts easier than the MK enZombified adulterated adults that I’m so frustrated with. After I’ve slashed through the 5 years of backlog of work here on the pharm that I have to get done, I’m definitely going to start writing Kids Books.

Until then, someone tell me if their work is all that I hope it to be.

