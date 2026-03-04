My Life Style (Survival Method more properly rendered) is to buy clothes every several years. So I am totally in the range of the totalitarian extortion of the Whirled Excrement Foulrump’s goals.

WHEN YOU ACTUALLY DO WORK! YOUR CLOTHES WEAR OUT so they HAVE to be replaced. It was never a matter of getting bored with War Drobes or Style or disposable income to play dress-up with.

Given that Pow Her come pannies are all whores to the WEF literally PUNISHING you if you DARE to use the Tricity of EL, I had to determine how to cut costs by spending money.

If I bought enough undergarments to last me between billing cycles WITHOUT doing laundry more than ONCE A MONTH! then I MIGHT avoid being hit by rapacious, heinous, unforgiveable “nudges” (see Arnies post on that topic)

for doing something as egregious as warshing the clothes that I buy every three years.

JEZUZ! Are we in communist Russia? China? Bumfuckia?

Looking over your shoulder just to see if Big Bother is going to bugger you in the backside if you DO FUCKING LAWN DAIRY?

But this is just the tit of the Ice Borg.

So, I goes into the Doll Ear store, see? and I’s lookin’ for some SMALL (I’m at StickMan, dammit!) briefs. No… not legal filings although I’ve always wondered why the military would pull the underpants off of their soldiers after a mission and call it De-Briefing.

Pervs.

Butt, any Whety…

Ain’t got none.

Stores don’t STOCK SMALL MEN’S UNNER PANZERS.

We all know why -

For those who don’t: THERE ARE NO SMALL MEN ANYMORE !

So I go online to shop for something that is now an archeological rareity to find the best deal. I order from Target (for my sins and ignore the social engineering corporate sins) and I’m told that my order has been shipped. After FOUR DAYS it isn’t even populated in the UPS tracking. Awaiting the package from the sender, it says. I call the English as a Secrend Langrage customer support stocking and she says that the briefs will get to me by the suggested date, but I tell her there is no record of it ever being shipped on the You Pee Ess tracking. She gives me a reference number if there is no update by the next day.

Buy the next dei, the shipping history is populated along with the claim is that it will arrive at the appointed hour.

It did.

Usually doesn’t.

You have to be Parent To The Whirled now.

It is universal corporate practice to list something as shipped when a label is CREATED but may not get into the talons of the carrier for up to three (or four) days.

that’s just fraud.

But this is just opening ceremonies. Because I got my THIRTY PAIRS OF UNDERWARE —-

Whut?

Of course thirty pairs. Damn the price! They are PHASING OUT SMALL MEN so they will probably sometime in the not-so-distant-Dystopian-Future phase out the manufacture of said: SMALL Mens’ Briefs. Boys’ sizes do not cross over and the push against white privilege seems to have trended that Boys’ underware is every color Butt

White.

Allow me an existential question corner musing on the use of A Pair of Scissors. Does that mean that only side side is a Scissor? So for a pair of underware, that really doesn’t have two working parts - just Where in the Ware that you Wear is it divisible?

It doesn’t matter if you buy something from the Doll Ear store that has the smell of cheep plastic and cloying toxic-waste-scented lawn dairy soap, or if you get it straight from the non-straight Target Whare House: new clothes doth stinketh.

So, I presoaked them in dish soap, borax, and some of the most-high smelling with Bay King Sew Duh BEFORE the warsh cycle so as not to pollute my warsher with the stench of modernity and brain-demyelinators.

Funny thing.

I can smell down into parts per TRILLION and have a lie bury of chemicals or chemical families in my head from the days when I suffered from Multiple Chemical Stupidity

so… I was able to detect METHYL SALICYLATE in the clothes that came directly from the factory instead of sitting in a toxic waste vault called at the Duller Store.

Wintergreen.

I’m so busy (you’ll find out WHY in a minutiae) that I didn’t bother too look up whether wintergreen/salicylates were used in clothing manufacture at any stage including the non-100% cotton parts of the 100% cotton parts.

Elastic and other synthetic fibers are wired into these Sponge Borg Big Pants.

Small Pants, really, but I digress.

So… after waiting a WEEK for the panties to arrive I pre-soaked them and brought them proudly down to the warsher for a proper agitation theater. I loaded up the machine turned it on and walked away.

Until I came back at what was supposed to be the end of the cycle…

Water still in the warsh tubb.

Water ON THE FLOOR!

Raise your hand if you even think to bother to check to see if the drain of the laundry tub is plugged?

Like I said: Haven’t done laundry for a MONTH (yes, I know - wicked) but even when I do doo laundry I don’t have a habit of checking for plugged drains.

I had the presence of mind to change my clothes into work dungarees, because I knew that the A.I. was a-cyberfoot, and used my clothes hanger wire to poke in the drain. I heard a little movement and waited a Little Nightmare video game interminable amount of time for it to drain halfway, and with my already-donned gloves I probed around in the murky suds for the drain’ole.

Got it… not… can’t move it. So I bent a corner on the wire and rooted around for the big old hair plug (not a totally inaccurate account) to pull it out of the occluded sluice gate.

Having so much quiet time of introspecting waiting patiently for the opaque water to clear I reflected (not in the water) that this was definitely a Princess Instigated Simulation Situation (PISS) because I was so happy to have a pair of underpants for every day of the month, spent extra time to de-stink them, laundered them with care (abandon - more like it) ONLY TO FIND THAT THE WASH TUB HAD BACKED UP OVERFLOWED AND STOPPED THE MOSHEEN.

I still have to read the Own Her’s Man You EL to see if they engineered an anti-siphon and/or check valve into that curved tube that goes to the drain because what happens next is EXACTLY what my musings feared as I waited for the water in the tub to drain.

I thought: It might be a hair plug, but it would have to be pretty big. I wonder if the SIM put a mouse in the drain.

I’ve been doing this work for 18 years in the public. I do not lie. It is bad for the re-putation and it took me a long time to just get the putation. So when I say that I suspected that the SIM had tossed an Mus Musculus in my drain’ole BEFORE I bent a hook on a hanger wire and snagged something bigger than a 2-pound bass, I am telling the truth — not back-dating my suspicions vs. facts to weave an entertaining story.

Bee Sides: YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS SHIT UP.

So as the waters quickly re-seeded after the ‘hair plug’ (it was a furry mouse after all) was pulled out I could smell that the suds and mouse soup smelled

RIPE.

That’s bad enough and rises your gorge, and it wasn’t gorgeous, but the enormous sump for the whole house water filter was at just the right level inside the perimeter of the wash basin to have been bathed in the syphilis soup.

If you recognize that Deer ticks are JUST the CARRIERS of the spirochetes that cause lyme, so, although Deer ticks do bite deer, then you have to axe yourself (bout damned time for axes, hatchets and tomahawks)

WHERE DID THE DEER TICK GET IT FROM?

White-footed Mice.

Well, of course it did. If you were the Milly Tarry making We Upons for the Govern Mente then you would learn from the Japs in WWII to adapt said agents to vectors that can get it to the greatest coverage possible.

So, when I call mice syphilitic I’m just painting with a broad mouse-hair brushstroke.

Spirochetes come in many flavors from syphilis to lyme to leptospirosis.

I can only imagine that the soup that was spread across my floor had the makings of whatever was festering in said mouse that was PUT IN MY DRAIN BY A MALICIOUS COMPUTER SIMULATION JUST TO FUCK WITH ME BECAUSE I WAS HAVING A GOOD DAY with my thirty pairs of underware - that I ended up washing a SECOND TIME in the off-chance that an anti-siphon, check valve scenario got compromised when the machine stopped on its own.

People falsely label me as a germophobe. It’s really not the case.

People are basically brain-dead fucking ignoramouses that are taken over by the bugs in their heads, whereas *I* just do risk-analysis which makes the bugs in the heads of the brain-dead fucking ignoramouses concerned so the mindless fucks then label me something that is supposed to be an epithet. “Conspiracy Theorists” are not a paraiah, but more like a piranha, because without a Theory Of Conspiracy you cannot bring a criminal case to be adjudicated. Being cautious of germs does not mean you are afraid of them, but then Modern Medicine claims to not know the cause of cancer (Mel Thornberg said it was spirochetes and I concurr) but will take all of your money to attempt to ‘cure’ it. That would mean that cancer is a HIGHLY COMMUNICABLE disease from ‘germs’ so I hope the brain-dead fucking ignoramouses lay in their clean hospital beds in pain telling themselves: Well, you’ve got to dye of SOMETHING!

I, therefore, put forward that Princess CHANGED THE SIM to accomodate the Big Day of getting 30 underware at risk of filthy contamination via strategically placed Ded Mouse JUST TO P.I.S.S. ME OFF BECAUSE THE BITCH IS A BITCH AND LIKES TO DENY US OF ANYTHING GOOD AND WHOLESOME AND WORKING.

So, whereas I bought 30 pairs of underware to reduce the number of laundry loads I do in order to save INSANE AMOUNTS of punishment fees for daring to use electricity, the fucking cunt of a machine Archonet bitch adjusted the SIM to input a BUY OH LOGICAL HAZARD and

FORCE ME TO DO DOUBLE THE AMOUNT OF USEAGE THAN PLANNED.

If we are in a Multiple Outcome Universe (bullshit quantum mechanic religion kak) then at least *I* am in the version where Everything goes Wrong All The Time.

Butt, I’m down with that. The day that I realized after having studied the religions and legends of the world that we are actually in Hell (the section title of this Stack) I felt no existential angst, no trepidation for FUTURE PUNISHMENT, but a sense of calm resolve that now I know where I am, and what to expect, therefore I can make plans to raze Hell beneath its foundations so that it will be - in the cannon of The Church of The Mechanic - DESTROYED UTTERLY.

If I had one of those bullshit merchandise shops attached to my Ewe Toob or SnubSnack I would offer T-Shirts with a heartfelt highly religious message:

FUCK THAT SHIT!