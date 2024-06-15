Share this postMy New Science Officergeneralportal55.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMy New Science OfficerPatrick JordanJun 15, 20244Share this postMy New Science Officergeneralportal55.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther18ShareLeave a commentSubscribe4Share this postMy New Science Officergeneralportal55.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther18Share
And that’s what l love about the South! Common sense... born in us! Good one, Maser J!
…Lawdy! I was expecting da gator to come up