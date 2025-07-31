I guess it is fitting to end my book-hawking on my guitar instruction book. It is copyright 2000 the year that my mother’s kidneys failed, so it predates all of my vaccine work by 8 years. I didn’t start my crusade against the Powers of Darkness until I hooked up with Rebecca Carley in 2008 and wrote ICD-999 as my ‘first’ book.

Before all Hell broke loose here in Hell, all I ever wanted to do was play music and make art.

I made the guitars and sitars on the front and back covers and many more because I worked in a guitar factory in Californication but had always been building instruments since the 1970s.

I see nearly everything in patterns. Since I’m not gifted in music, I applied pattern-recognition to learning scale shapes and THEN hearing the patterns. Since monochrome dot patterns are tedious I turned the scales into colored dots so that it was easier to differentiate minor, major, harmonic minor, hungarian minor, augmented, and whole tone scales from each other including their Keys.

This book is not intended to teach you songs or cool riffs. It teaches the patterns and a small bit of music theory.

I pretty much despised ‘cover bands’ playing ‘other people’s music’ because: what’s the point? If YOU don’t have something to say then you’re just repeating what someone else said. Geez, Loueez! That carried over into every other aspect of my life!

I’ve found music and lyric writing to be a form of Exorcism that is quite handy when you discover you are in Hell.

So fire up the wires and get ready to make some noise.

at least everyone can make noise…

My first book ends as #32 in the series of all of the books that I put out first on Cafe Press (collectors editions) then re-formatted for Lulu Press.

OK… Alright… I kept saying 32 books. Turns out its 34 books. Thank goodness and Loch Ness it wasn’t a Masonic 33 !!! Only two people bought the last two books so I’ll fall back on 32 unless someone has a gematriac hemorrhage over that being some devilish number too (so as to imply Also, not the number 2, which other than having to deposit a Lincoln Log in the toilet, may or may not have any occult significance). OK! I give up. ALL NUMBERS ARE EVIL SO I SHOULD HAVE USED BOULLETTE POINTS BUT EVEN THAT WORD IS CONSIDERED EVIL ! Especially if the topics were hollow then they would be hollow-point boullettes, then all Hell would break loose, but then we are in Hell so the breaking-lose-bit is to be expected; and I’m sure if you, Dear Reader, made it 31 or more book posts in to this Stack so that you are reading this section of this last post, then you are probably screaming at the screen:

RETIRE NOW, FOR CRIPES SAKE AND JUST QUIT WRITING!

OK.