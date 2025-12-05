As is normally the case, I’m conflicted on whether to put such a Stack under Jordan’s Jarage where a non-licensed, non-professional gives friendly tips on how to do things the Church of The Mechanic Way or, to put it under a lesson of The Church of The Holy Flame of the Recycler because everything here in Hell needs to be rendered down to atoms and beyond.

Our collection of some of the greatest detective minds were put to the task of a person who lives in an apartment where their particular SMART METER is in the middle of a nest of the entire rest of the denizens of said complex. Since these are SMART METERS and therefore able to measure the amount of methane gas expelled from your ass while you sleep down to the microliter in order to bill you for carbon credits -

IT MADE NO SENSE WHATSOEVER THE **INSANELY** HIGH BILLS THE PERSON WAS BEING HIT WITH WHERE, SINCE THEY REALLY DO MONITOR YOUR ASS-VAPORS ON A MINUTE-BY-MINUTE BASIS…

THE PEAKS WERE HAPPENING IN THE AFTERNOON WHEN THE PERSON WAS AT WORK EARNING SHEKELIZATIONS IN ORDER TO PAY THE EXTORTION.

With an illustrious team - such as the voices in my head - we examined, postulated (wore hazmat suits) and EXPERIMENTED with what it could be.

One thing was certain: IF there were a promixity effect where a smart meter was having group sex (being fucked) by the ones IMMEDIATELY NEXT TO THEM by some kind of induction: then there was fuck-all to do about it.

IF there was some kind of wiring short where a neighbor was piggybacking on the feeds to the apartment in question: then there was fuck-all to do about it.

Why? Because if it was the smart meters then the power company would NEVER admit it. If it were the wiring then the liability for catastrophe would make the complex cover it up.

Woe is Thee!

What to do?



Start shutting off the fucking breakers.

We had a window of Oprah Nudity where EVERY NON-ESSENTIAL BREAKER was shut off for a week.

THE SAVINGS WERE MIND-NUMBINGLY HUGE!

Parasitic drain or Smart Meter fuckery didn’t matter. We had a plan.

So, the next step was to shut off breakers to appliances (all energy star rated shit that I just learned are as faked as that Stack that I did on Medical Statistics) that were not used until the rates went down on the weekends.

What the fuck is that?

In the name of Bug-Eating Weff Woofers! Who the FUCK thinks they can REGULATE by social engineering how much and when you use energy?

Given that the fuckers no doubt have over-unity energy so they are just fucking with us and blaming us for totally made-up bullshit non-problems.

As the weeks went by JUST the warsher, the dry her, and the stove being shut off when not at home or in use, rendered an increasing phenomenal amount of money in savings!

The monthly average translated to ~$350 per year.

Who couldn’t use $350 per year?

I fucking could!

So, science dictates that if you have an observation and postulate and an experiment and conclusion that a third party needs to verify it.

Con Cider me that Turd Party.

I switched off JUST my Energy Star warsher and dry her. I tried doing the stove but I had previous bills where I tracked that stove/oven use had virtually no impact on energy useage. Going up and down the stairs three times+ per day for meals was too annoying but the worst bit was forgetting that the stove was off, turning a burner on, doing another task and wasting all that time when nothing was heating up.

I did this for a month.

Saved approximately $25.

$25 x 12 = $300.

SEEING A PATTERN HERE?

Here’s the deal: we employed our Little Grey Cells to the problem that when you eliminate the Impossible, what remains, no matter how Implausible, has to be:

The Truth.

Fucking goddamned machines that are OFF at their console switches are sucking enough fucking juice to power a slum in Calcutta.

Butt, lettuce eggsamine some more metrics.

We presume that there are about 100 million people paying the Cunt Trollers for power

I interrupt this tirade to inform that one-quarter of the way into writing this, I have been getting Network Error while typing which means that the auto-save function of Snub Snack has NOT BEEN WORKING; so I keep doing snapshots of it because you can never trust a system that is A.I.-based that probably read what I was writing in real time and deemed it subversive so it is fucking with my flow. FUCK THE MACHINE !

we multiply those leeched victims by the meager $300 per year of PHANTOM POWER being charged by state-sponsored crime to get (check my math):

THIRTY BILLION DOLLARS OF LIFE SUCK.

To re-emphasize because I don’t accord anything that I’ve done to have gotten through in the past coming-up to 18-years in the public unless people repeat it back to me:

TIME IS MONEY

TIME IS THE METRIC OF OUR LIVES

MONEY IS TOKENS FOR OUR LIFE SPENT

If the goddamnedfuckingcocksuckingmotherfuckingbastardsonsofsatan are STEALING our money, that means they are STEALING OUR LIVES.

So, I request a few non-bots out there to try turning off the breakers to non-essential equipment that will only be turned on for intermittant use and lettuce know if there are any savings whatsoever.

If you are not aware of the circuits on each breaker, do not have properly labeled breakers, or have any ESSENTIAL equipment from refrigerators to freezers to grannie’s life-support, then for gossakes DON’T TURN OFF THOSE BREAKERS!

TEST what circuits are on any particular breaker even if they are labeled because I was almost kilt three times out here in the Grain Ghetto because Pharm Whores are ignorant and cheep. Just because a breaker for a 110 V load is labeled and you shut it off doesn’t mean that some fuckweed who doesn’t deserve their carbon credits didn’t split 220V to ‘save money’ so you could arc-light the basement of the shop you were working in when you cut through the wires — that were supposed to be off — with side cutters.

So, if you make it that far where your food doesn’t rot and granny’s life support still works and nothing catches fahr, AND you save some money, it would advance both science, your pocket book, and for the adventurous who still think there is a Gew Dish All System: a Class Akshun Lawr Suite.

Cheerios.

Oh… hey… look…

just got done diatribing and that strobing warning that would set off an epileptic telling me that my post was not being saved just stopped trying to trigger me.