People really don’t get it because there’s probably only a handful of people who understand Continuum like I do. So the Big Picture is lost on them because a single fictional name distracts them from the whole. Or, a simplistic idea teased-out of the complicated mess is more comforting than confronting miles of string that a herd of cats have had at for 5784 years.

The difference between complex and complicated is the difference between an engineered automatic transmission and that ball of string belonging to a really big-assed cat.

Sew… when the asshats that talk about Treponema denticola as if it were anything OTHER THAN

MOUTH SYPHILIS

then it gives a kind of soothing effect to those who don’t and probably can’t (in their entire existence) understand that the sky isn’t falling - it HAS FALLEN and we are roiling in a sea of magma.

Treponema is the genus of what people commonly ‘know’ (I use that lightly because most people couldn’t tell a spirochete from a hole in their heart — or brain — or gums — or teeth — or ass) as Syphilis.

To them, Syphilis is the name of a shepherd boy who had an STD that was cured millennia later by Penicillin.

Butt of intercourse: Lida Mattman told us that Penicillin merely took the cell wall off of probably the essence of Evil itself (that editorial view is my own) thus NEVER CURING ANY GODDAMNED THING WHATSOEVER, but making it stealth so that the gumma and chancre lesions of the dread Great Pretender couldn’t be seen by anyone having ANY contact with the infected of perhaps the most contagious disease on Planet Hell.

So, whereas you can put different lipstick on a pig…

It’s still a GODDAMNED PIG!

Just because the Creatures that GAVE YOU syphilis to rot your brain and Parts South and eat your organs from the inside out CALL the occurance of the tooth-eating buggers by a different name doesn’t mean that it isn’t mouth syphilis.

Something triggered me in the past weeks with the suggestion that fluoride keeps dental microbes at bay, to look up the relationship of fluoride with the phyla that brought syphilis, lyme, and leptospirosis to a oral cavity near you.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1600-051X.1981.tb02031.x Results indicated that 1.64% SnF2 caused a dramatic and sustained decrease of subgingival motile bacteria and spirochetes following irrigation. By the sixth week these bacteria returned to 50% of their original concentration. Bleeding index scores, which were significantly reduced, correlated positively to the reduction in motile bacteria and spirochetes.

SnF2 is the chemical formula for Stannous Fluoride that heavy metal/halogen combination listed on the side of your toothpaste. If you read. If you don’t read then make sure that you swallow as much toothpaste per day as possible.

So, here’s a mainstream Art Tickle from Nineteen Eighty-and-fucking-one that not only dealt with fluoride and mouth syphilis but made a covert nod to the COLLAGEN EATING BASTARDS LEADING TO BLEEDING GUMS.

Where the fuck did you THINK that bleeding gums came from?

Vitamin C deficiency?

What the fuck do you think made the Vitamin C DEFICIENT?

Spirochetes at the forefront of periodontal infections; Periodontology 2000, Vol. 38, 2005, 13–32.

Kinda says it all. If you came from my era then it was all about staph or strep that made acid when you ate too much sugar. But apparently it is the gift of some skank vajank that everyone got because you could have been simply KISSED by your grandparents who got a touch of The Syph during the Whar; but ‘got over it’ with a shot of the Miracle Drug in the ass cheek. This ‘curable’ disease rampaged around the planet being spread by “our boys” who were out there serving the Yahoodim to export Demonocracy to the whirled.

God Bless Penicillin.

The Disbelieve Everything millie tarry Sigh Op is in full effect these days, but the one thing that I can assure you is that penicillin NEVER CURED OR KILT ANYTHING!

Think about it: If YOU were a alien infectious organism and you wanted to take over as many hosts as you could outside of your Chosen People then you would go stealth by any means and even transfer yourself with the touch of a sweaty hand. Because not everyone outside of whar raype is going to want to have sex with repulsive creatures that are carrying a Lee Thall payload.

Even better: since kissing isn’t ‘sex’, all you have to do is kiss a pretty girl (or guy) even if they are Pretty Ugly and then Corkscrews Are Us !

Effect of Fluoride on Treponema denticola; CARRIE A. NORTON HUGHES AND WILLIAM W. YOTIS; Department of Microbiology, Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, Illinois 60153. Received 28 October 1985/Accepted 28 February 1986

You’ve never been required to beLIEve me, but you sure as fuck better not IGNORE me. 1985. Loyola, ILL Annoyed. I’m familiar with that Jesuit stronghold.

The effect of fluoride on the growth of Treponema denticola was studied. Fluoride, at a concentration of 20ug/ml, was found to suppress the growth of all three strains tested. Growth was completely inhibited by 40ug of fluoride per ml.

A strain is a variation within a species. So the UnHoly Trinity of three forms of Mouth Syphilis were able to be beaten down like a Whack-A-Moil with the use of Floor Ride.

But then a mind like mine can’t put the Rubik’s Cube down once that Hellraiser box has been opened to postulate (I wore a bib) on whether or not Fluoride was introduced to keep teeth strong and healthy based on the standard PsyOp or if THEY KNEW THAT MOUTH SYPHILIS WAS OUT OF CONTROL SO THEY WERE DOING THEIR DAMNEDEST TO KEEP THE GENII INSIDE THE BOTTLE (of people’s cakeholes).

?

During the heydey of Fran Zetta and Me, I had planned writing an epic on the spread of syphilis by use of soldiers in war. Never got around to it. Had background material and in inkling of where I was going with it but - hey! I’m a busy man.

But I never let the thought idle that syphilis wasn’t some accident of history that happened because people couldn’t keep their knickers on.

I KNOW that bugs take over the central nervous system of their hosts to steer them like toys so my view has always been that wars, and war raype, and the horniness that people can’t control were ALL under the direction of The Bug.

So then it follows: like contacting the solid floor when falling out of bed that the MASS MEDICATION OF FLUORIDATION was just like what they did in 1974 by unleashing glyphosate as a ‘weed killer’ when it was a pipe (back to FUCKING WATER! ) DESCALING AGENT that chelates manganese the primary fuel source of spirochetes like Borellia genus of Lyme fame. By 2010 glyphosate was re-patented as an ANTIFUCKINGBIOTIC which tells you that that was the primary objective 36 years earlier. They’d never tell you. That’s what my job is. But then I imagine that the scope and planning involved in this alkymykyl spell casting is way to massive for small minds to wrap around so this will be just a curiousity of Pat mouthing off again.

Mind the spirochete spittle.

People do tell me that the things I unoccult are so disturbing as to destroy Hope.

I would Hope So!

Hope was the LAST DEMON in Pandora’s Box. So it needs to be destroyed because hope paralyzes action. Anyone knowing what I know at the level I see it, would either wither in fetal position or self-delete. No one - apparently - is going full Monty (python or otherwise) on seeing that we are in Hell, the Enemy has us surrounded, the Enemy has been winning with no HOPE of any savior coming other than themselves, so that they would switch over from biding their time in Hell just to get through, into going all in and slaying the demons because whether there was a route of escape or not, it’s better than being eaten by a goddamned bug.