Mother Fucking Teresa
This was debunked by a single post with the video:
nuns dont have kids bro.
First: good observation that makes 100% cents 100% of the time.
Second: It is always good to call everyone: Bro even if they are female, bra.
I maintain: If it sounds bad - it is probably true unless proven false.
Too many concordances for this to not be true and look at the beady-eyed rats.
Not to worry, he got a press eye dent shawl pardon for things that he did and hadn’t did yet. So, he’s covered.
What is Real?
Not a goddamned thing that I can determine.
What Is-RaEL?
looks like EVERYONE in the pub lick eye.
Lettuce imagine for one moment that there was an altruistic soul who was doing good work but didn’t have a dark secret. Do you really think that they would be all over the news, internationally known?
ONLY FAMILY GETS THE PRESS.
The Dally Llama is a See Eye Aye ASSET.
Got to go now. I’m identifying as a cat so I must shit in the litter box and scratch the clay bits onto the floor.
I recall reading that Mother Teresa was a child trafficker, Not a Saint
AND that her charity workers were arrested for selling babies.
Good nuns gone bad or bad nuns gone worse?
I have a friend Michael Dickinson, who worked at one of her facilities in India. It's a horrifying story of how she took millions of dollars in donations each year, and donations of supplies and sent them all to the vatican, not ever giving them to the sick and dying in which the donations were intended. The residents lived in squalor, and were not given pain medications, they died in misery.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2007/09/05/working-for-mother-teresa/