This was sent to me by our beloved Sandwich Lady who wrote:

I saw your stack.

Makes me wonder if John did too.

Within Science, integrity is paramount. There are so many out there with fully-kitted laboratories that whatever is postulated can be protected against by PPE (you don’t want postulation getting on you) and then you can test someone elses’ idea. That’s the way Science USED to be done. These days coporations hire an opinion, and like in the prestigious (prestidigeous?) publication SCIENCE it will be published, and then retracted because it was a TOTAL FABRICATION. Papers are vomited into the Sigh Antopshere but NO ONE IS CHECKING THEM OUT. No one is replicating the results or, refuting the claims if they can’t be replicated.

It harkens to the non-debate of Viruses vs. No Viruses.

The Acolytes of Madness say that viruses don’t exist then bring in the ethereal progenitor of ALL DISEASE:

STRESS

to be the Prime Move and Causative Agent (lacking all Mechanism of Causation other than childhood trauma and Toxins!).

That’s not science - that’s religion.

Replication of a claim of Stress causing measles would be to grab a class of Third Graders and Stress them the fuck out so that they all got spots on their bodies.

THAT’S SCIENCE.

No spots? No Stress as a substitute for sanity.

Toxins? Toxins, you say? The fallback position when the ice is visibly cracked beneath the feet and an icy future is foretold.

Habeus Toxicus!

Show me the toxins. If Toxins (mobilized by Stress) can cause measles spots then grab that class of third graders load them up with the suspected poison dejure and lets see the spots!

Butt Influenza is just the body clearing detritis that LOOKS like viruses and it happens cyclically! Witch is why I never get sick nor catch the Flew because I interface with the Great Unwashed once a month and wear PPE when I do so. Living in the Grain Ghetto I am perhaps the most Toxic Man (interesting dual entendre) that ever existed. My not-neighbor Pharmwhores don’t even live in the country that they spread POISONS on anymore.

Folks really need to bring game to the court.

All of this is to highlight that IF nanostructures were introduced by wax jobs to create self-assembling microstructures that ultimately led to white clots that filled entire cardiovascular systems, then SOMEONE with a lab who is half-as-smart as me should be scared shitless to try to replicate the results to see what it is, how it works, and what it takes to defeat it.

Even the ancient chinese said that entertaining hypotheticals and debating them as if they were facts is a USELESS PURSUIT.

Habeus Sciencuss!

Leave a comment