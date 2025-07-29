Like I said: I was raised on horror comics and movies.

Physiologically, because I do my own disaster analysis like the Transportation Safety Add Menstruation, my adrenals were probably shot as a kid so the constant stimulation for adrenaline was what was keeping me going.

Since I had always studied science and came across a really weird-ass fungus description in the REAL WORLD in the lie bury of the college I attended studying Pre-Med, I figured I would give Reality a tweak and turn it into a Vampyre novel.

Well…

there’s actually three in the series. The last two aren’t finished because when I abandoned writing ALL fiction in the year 2000 to take care of me deer old mum after her kidneys failed, everything had gone to low priority. Never mind the 2015 ‘publication date’ on the lulu website. That is just when I got around to formatting it and uploading it to be printed.

So, this series like all of my other fiction work is a mix-up of made-up-shit with real life that I soon realized was so fucking outrageous that my poor attempts at enhancing or augmenting what was really going on here on Planet Hell was an exercise in futility. One: because before Print On Demand there was no way to get a book out there for a Not-Them; and Two: because Life is so strange that it will always kick your ass in a competition to fictionalize it; and Three: because there’s better things to do in Hell then avoid the fact that… You’re In Hell!

That being said:

Patrick Jordan.

Early years

Vampyre novel

Cool ideas that I won’t spoil here like Heisenberg Detectors…

I will spoil the part that all of my Fiction work has graphic violence in it because I had previously read everything that Stephen King had published and wondered if I could emulate that style of writing.

Yup. Blood, Guts, Gore Galore.

So, if you are not interested in any of that, then take a pass. Won’t bother me none. Probably sold only a handful of Fiction books since the late 1980s.

That’s probably the Jewniverse trying to tell me something.

"The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation." Henry David Thoreau

or…

“Shit! I wished I couldda done that!” Patrick Stickman Jordan

I really like the surprise twist in book three that I never finished. It’s so bizarre, yet plausible (before I went Flat Dearth) which is what I think ‘sells’ SciFi/Fantasy conceptually if it kinda makes sense that it COULD happen. I’ve seen a lot of people’s life’s-work and dreams go ghostly as they themselves fell off the twig or got divorced or some other upheaval heaved their uppers. It makes you think: What is this Vale of Tears all about if you have an idea, ideal, or goal but the Yahoodies STEAL that idea or goal and/or your LIFE so that it is never realized? But the worst part of it is not the half-way to the wall everytime leap-frog with never getting there, it is that EVEN IF YOU DID TOUCH YOUR NOSE TO THE WALL it is an empty victory in Hell.

What’s the fucking point?

So I finished a cool idea in a THIRD book of FICTION.

The world is melting like magma around us and no amount of writing about FAKE vampyres is going to change the fact that we have had our lives SUCKED OUT OF US BY

REAL VAMPYRES.

perhaps if there is either a Plan (I’ve never seen it) or some guiding principle in this hellscape, at least it kept me on track for the past quarter century.

Want to know the most cocked-up aspect of this?

When I was in that college lie bury looking up the background on vampyres for NOVELIZATION, I found that the earliest legends had them arose out of Babylon.

That revelation primed me for the crossover into non-fiction where my 4th book

had chapter headings: Vampyres, Alkymysts, and Witches.

Funny how the guy that invented Continuum Theory found himself in a loop exposing REAL vampyres, alkymysts and Witches in his NON-FICTION that was a 100% overlay with what I was trying to fictionalize.

LIFE (or what passes for it) is too fucking strange.

