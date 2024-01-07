You tell me. I’ve got a form of Lyz Dexia where I really mess up things in the visual field but I swear when I looked at the thumbnail for this video I saw this:

Any yahoo…

It escalated from just a Miss Understand of Mis Indoctrination to:

What this reminds me of is the scene from Ted Turner’s Abraham:

The Yahoodim have a business inside a Muslim country. The Yahoodim want to sacrifice Muslims. The Yahoodim do not want the Muslims to cry out in fear, pain, or anger WHILE THEY ARE BEING SACRIFICED… or… THEY WILL SUE YOU!

“Ysmael, you must sacrifice something of great value to yourself; something that you love; something that you would risk your life for – as you would: this Ram. He is a handsome animal who could father many sheep that would add to your wealth. But, you will offer the life of this creature to god as a sign. As a sign that shows the Lord, that you would put nothing – nothing of this world above him: the LORD GOD MOST HIGH. Do you understand?” “Yes.” “Now…the Ritual must be carried out properly. The Creature that you Sacrifice must lie quietly, accepting his sacrifice. “Now… you must bind him.” Flips ram to tie feet. “Shhhhh….” “Good boy…” “Now…. Ooo…. Ooo….. Shhh…. talk to him, son, touch him. He is afraid. And he must not show his fear.” [which is odd for creatures that feed off adrenochrome…] “Talk to him… good….Now… We will place him on the altar — Now take his life! Quick!” {Ysmael hesitates} “Now, son… you have hunted and killed many animals…” “But this is different…” “Oh,,, yes… but in your heart it must feel very different. Do it!”

Context is everything. Do not take the movie clip dialogue out of context. The Talmud is very clear: Goyim are animals in human bodies designed by god to serve the Chosen. They are LOWER than animals. Therefore, whereas there is mention of Abraham’s first son loving the Ram there are no such illusions among the Yahoodim because goyim are beneath animals therefore there will be no calm, no comfort, no love before the slaughter.

Midrasch Talpioth 225-L: “Jehovah created the goyim in human form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The goi is consequently an animal in human form and condemned to serve the Jew day and night.” Midrasch Talpioth [page 255 Warsaw, 1855] “Even though God created the non-Jew, they are still animals in human form. It is not becoming a Jew to be served by an animal. Therefore he will be served by animals in human form.” ” Baba mezia, 114b “The Jews are called human beings, but the non-Jews are not humans. They are beasts.” Ereget Raschi Erod. 22 30 “The Akum (non-Jew) is like a dog. Yes, the scripture teaches to honor the dog more than the non Jew.” Coschen hamischpat 405 “A pregnant non-Jew is no better than a pregnant animal.” Jalkut Rubeni gadol 12b “The souls of non-Jews come from impure sprits and are called pigs.” Schene luchoth haberith, p. 250 b “Although the non-Jew has the same body structure as the Jew, they compare with the Jew like a monkey to a human.” Tosapoth, Jebamoth 94b “If you eat with a Gentile, it is the same as eating with a dog.” Jore dea 377, 1 “If a Jew has a non-Jewish servant or maid who dies, one should not express sympathy to the Jew. You should tell the Jew: “God will replace ‘your loss’, just as if one of his oxen or asses had died”.” Talmud Sanhedrin 74b “Sexual intercourse between Gentiles is like intercourse between animals.” Sepher ikkarim III c 25 “It is permitted to take the body and the life of a Gentile.” Talmud, Abodah Zara, 4b “A heretic Gentile you may kill outright with your own hands.” Bammidber raba c 21 & Jalkut 772 “Every Jew, who spills the blood of the godless (non-Jews), is doing the same as making a sacrifice to God.”

The reason I put so much effort in this (that a lot of people are telling me that they can SEE the connections now) is that what you are seeing in Palestine has been COUSIN ON COUSIN VIOLENCE for 3432 YEARS. Jen Oh Side ALL Vile Ants.

But that’s FAMILY…. kids….

Imagine (you don’t have to because you’re living it) what they will do to things accounted LOWER THAN ANIMALS.

You’d better not cry

You’d better not shout

You’d better not boycott

I’m telling you why

McDonalds will sue you off your ass.

They know if you are Sleeping

They know when you’re AWAKE

They know if you can SEE THEM

So, their Profits are at Stake!

Abraham’s Children will cut you… DOWN!

