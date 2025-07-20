I've been doing what I'm doing for 47 years, the last 25 focused solely on vaccines when my mother's kidneys failed and the last 17 of that in the public arena.

Gathering data for almost a half a century requires that you have the concept of the Nexxus where every fact is connected to every other fact that led to Continuum Theory. Without an Anchor (one single fact to hook the chain of all other facts to, you wll be adrift in an ocean unable to distinguish each single drop of water from the next.



Believe me: EACH single drop is unique.



Gathering the data and making the connections requires memory - without which the collection would be USELESS.

That is why in 2008 I started creating my own Maxims one of which is:

Memory is a Survival Trait.

If you don't have memory then you can be rayped and beaten but since you had no memory of it, they can Lather, Rinse, Repeat infinitely and there's nothing you can do about it.

One of our Little Red Hens put this in a comment:

This may surprise you … Apparently the magical penicillin! and/or other antibiotics like ceftriaxone (Ceftriaxone, also known by the brand name Rocephin, is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic used to treat a variety of bacterial infections. It is effective against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including some strains resistant to other antibiotics.) may be used to treat neurosyphilis often given by IV. Probenecid (primarily works by inhibiting organic anion transporters (OAT) in the kidneys, specifically in the proximal tubules. This action prevents the reabsorption of uric acid, promoting its excretion in the urine and lowering blood uric acid levels. Probenecid also affects other OATs, impacting the excretion of various drugs and potentially increasing their plasma concentrations) is sometimes used in conjunction with penicillin injections to enhance its effectiveness by preventing its excretion from the body. Guidelines from the CDC recommend parenteral aqueous penicillin G (effective against a variety of infections caused by susceptible bacteria, including meningitis/septicemia, actinomycosis, botulism, and severe streptococcal infections. It is also used for conditions like neurosyphilis and disseminated gonococcal infections) for all stages of neurosyphilis as it has long been effective and is also the mainstay treatment for this disease. I’m fairly certain this is not going to achieve the desired result.

Those who have not learned from History Are Doomed To Repeat It.

or, as Stephen King says: “Hell is in the Repetition.”

Lida Mattman (deceased) foremost authority on Spirochetes and Cell Wall Deficient Organisms. I might have watched this video FIVE TIMES.

That’s a CLUE not a recitation of fact.

I watched it 5 times because the ideas were so RADICAL that it took that many times for it to get through my fraudulent indoctrination in medisin.

THEN I did a transcription of this video for:

What Aquabrain did was due diligence. He offered the Party Line on a particular intervention for what I have been abusing the world for not delivering: A FINAL SOLUTION TO NEUROSYPHILIS, but then puts his considered observation at the very end:

I’m fairly certain this is not going to achieve the desired result.

Damned Skippy.

Because if ANYONE had watched Lida’s presentation one, two, three, four, or FIVE TIMES and it finally sank in, she said CATEGORICALLY WITHOUT EQUIVOCATION that:

PENICILLIN TAKES THE CELL WALL OFF OF SYPHILIS

THE SYPHILIS IS *STILL THERE* IT JUST EXISTS IN ANY ONE OF 8 EVASIVE CELL-WALL DEFICIENT FORMS

ANY OF THOSE FORMS ARE *STILL INFECTIVE* AND STILL DESTRUCTIVE

BECAUSE OF ANTIBIOTICS: SYPHILIS, TB, AND LEPROSY *NEVER WENT AWAY* THEY BECAME CELL-WALL DEFICIENT AND THEREFORE WERE UNSEEABLE BY THE PUBLIC AND BY YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

BECAUSE THE OUTWARD SIGNS OF FULL-BLOWN SYPHILIS, LYME, LEPTOSPIROSIS ARE NOT THERE, THEN THE VICTIM IS THE UNWITTING *ASYMPTOMATIC CARRIER* OF A CONTAGIOUS PLAGUE

What that means, if you reinterpret the Illuminati celebration of the ‘cure’ for syphilis within Opposite Day as if you were examining WWSD (What Would Satan Do?) is that they created a stealth organism disease that has now infected possibly THE ENTIRE FUCKING GODDAMNED PLANET and since Alan MacDonald demonstrated in his disappeared videos on fetal autopsies that Spirochetes eat brains and heart and all other connective tissue, the notion of a Zombie Apocalypse has NEVER been a fiction but a military-engineered REALITY!

So, in agreement with Aquabrain, despite the claim of CURE of something as advanced and horrific as Swiss Cheese Brain at the hands (claws? corkscrews?) of neurosyphilis it is in fact NOT A CURE but an embedding of the disease in every living being on the planet with Malice Aforethought.

If there was anything that I would emphasize that Aquabrain teach his children so that the memory of it was not lost to them or their generations, it would be what is presented here.

The martial arts grandmaster taught: “You can’t fight what you can’t see.”

We have given you the sunglasses. We have attempted to beat the holy-hell out of you to make you put them on, but you actually have to put them on yourself.

THEY LIVE!

They Live in the brains of everyone in this Hellscape and none will survive until they are gone.

Why do I persist at this message although I set it out there as MY FIFTH STACK on June 2, 2023, just over two years ago?

I’ll let the exchange between me and the Crazy Czech in the previous Stack explain it for you:

OK You, being a true friend, have faithfully and kindly responded to my request, but in doing so, you must have been beating yourself over the head with you fists while lamenting "Why have I not been able to awaken the sleepers? Why I my words falling on deaf ears?" I profusely appologize for wasting your time by having to repeat yourself for the umpteenth time. After reading your response I realized with much embarrassment and shame, that you have written the same message to us the readers many, many times before. I am plagued by poor memory. I hope that you will accept this explanation for my stupidity and effrontery as an acceptable excuse. I have known all along that I am alone. That realization will drive many men/women insane. Long story short, the meaning of Existence is: Destroy Evil and raze Hell. I want my life to have meaning! Onward brave Warriors! Patrick Jordan Oh contraire Comrade in Harms. I weareth not the Sackcloth nor the Ashes and you haven't wasted my time. It is not a waste of time to go over the basics for friends. It is something that a grandmaster martial artist taught: If you don't have the basics then all else that follows will be flawed. My first metalworking shop class in college was run by a fellow that had done the work all of his life in the real world. He told the class, "I'm going to tell you and show you how to do a function. If you don't understand it, then ask me and I will explain it to you again. If you STILL don't understand it I will explain it to you a DIFFERENT WAY UNTIL YOU *GET* IT, BECAUSE I DON'T WANT TO BE HIT BY METAL CHIPS FROM ACROSS THE ROOM ! " 1979. Some things you never forget. Independent of your Mea Culpa was another comment that prompted me to start a stack called: Memory is a Survival Trait. Perhaps that might stop the self-flaggelation. Curiously, Martin Luther was a Catholic Priest/Monk who was into flogging himself witha Cat O Nine Tails and then throwing himself into the snow as penance. After his health failed (dumb shit didn't understand basic martial arts training) he said: Fuck that ! and started his own twisted religion in Protest. Thus the Protest Ants were started. I, on the other hand, understand just about every lie out there so I rarely get caught in them, so when I started MY religion: Church of the Mechanic, the first Cannon is: THINGS MUST WORK. Our MEMORIES must work, my friend or we are doomed as living organisms. The reason why humans go crazy when alone (or locked down with their FAMILIES FOR CHRISTSSAKI !) is because they are incapable of loving themselves or their families. If you can't be comfortable alone with your own thoughts then there is a fatal flaw in your being. You CAN'T love anyone else unless you love yourself! 11 years in the Circle in Hell called For Profit Dialysis taught me that one. Hollywood has always promoted the idea that the most dangerous thing on the planet is a man who has nothing left to lose. We're in HELL! You don't get any lower than that. It's time to eat the heart out of Hell and shit god-waste. Yet people will silently or loudly suffer rather than organize and take down that which punishes them without a reason. It's down to us.

Lettuce egg am mine: Two years ago I wrote the exact same thing as I posted today.

I’m done.

A mind like mine can’t stand repetition. It is its own Form of Hell.

But I repeated myself like a real bad kielbasa.

Why?

Because I’m leaving. If no one gets it in two years they’re probably not going to get it. If no one gets it in 17 years they’re never going to get it.

I can hear the hand-wringing and whining already: “But what are we supposed to do?”

What were you told to do five times?

If you can’t even watch a single video five times to attempt to jackhammer it through the mind control padlocks they put in your brain, then you’re doomed. Inaction at effortless intellectual levels paralyze the possibility of accomplishing the PHYSICAL ACTION required to extinct a worldwide plague.

I’m not your Christ, I’m not your Bodhisattva, I’m not even your Huckleberry…

Put on the damned sunglasses or get the fuck out of the way!