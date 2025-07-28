I visited the Max Earnst display at the Chicago Art Museum where I saw the techniques that Max used for his decalcomania paintings and how he made rubbings with charcoal on paper to get the wood grain from his floorboards.

He called it using hallucination to create art.

So, my mind was prepared when, years later, I met a fellow who had the most intricate and creative fantasy figures spread all over plain paper. I asked him how he did it and he said, “You just stare at the paper until the figure pops out at you.”

For those of you who might think there is a supernatural dark side to this method, since I have been anti-spiritual for most of my adult life, I had to think about what he sparingly shared to find that when paper as pulp is pressed it has fiber structure and height differences that if you blur your eyes (or not) and allow the ‘hallucination’ process to occur you can SEE things like people see a Man In the Moon or bunnies (I HATE bunnies!) in the clouds.

So to avoid labeling kids as empty vessels for Satan by seeing animals in the fluffy (pre-chemtrail) clouds, it is just Pattern Recognition wired into the Human mind.

Granted the patterns I was seeing just like the fellow who showed me this technique could morph into grotesques not commonly seen, but before anyone invokes cavorting with the Devil naked in the moonlight with your familiar pussy, then we have to wonder what the folks who carved grotesques into cathedrals were smoking as well.

For My Sins I was raised on horror comics (no surprise there if you’ve seen the stuff that Fran Zetta and I unleashed on the whirled) so seeing the grotesques were as simple a falling out of bed.

Based on the characters and the technique of seeing shadows in the paper, the incessantly active mind that I have filled in the blanks to write a story to the growing collection of drawings I was doing.

What is kindof sad is that I put together 2 versions of this book, neither of which I could afford to purchase on my own because the mainstay of my NON-FICTION work while I was trying to save a whirled that didn’t want saving DIDN’T PAY THE BILLS.

Only a few people ever purchase these books.

One has a back and front cover that makes the entire image that is color only for the cover, and the images inside mixed with the full length novel are rendered in grey-scale to save money. At $15 it is in the affordable range. But people knew me and came to my work as a non-fiction, no bullshit author of horrors that transcend SciFi. So, legitimately they were not interested in fiction/entertainment. This Hell-ride was enough.

http://www.lulu.com/shop/patrick-jordan/shadowlands-bw/paperback/product-22412906.html

The other version is the exact same book but with a color cover and a full-color interior.

http://www.lulu.com/shop/patrick-jordan/shadowlands/paperback/product-22412942.html

At $53.16, even I couldn’t afford to buy this even for a proof copy, so it makes sense why it hasn’t moved as a title.

I would rate this for adults not children, so here’s the description from the book links:

Shadowlands is a virtual reality nightmare full of sexy female Cyborgs with a mission: KILL ALL MEN! Krant is the planetary system's most successful technocriminal. He is recruited to shut down the threat of the Cyborgirls that are destroying and taking over entire planets. His team is transported to Shadowlands during a hyperspace jump where strange, impossible creatures are equal threats as they Cyborgirls to where just living and breathing is a battle. Reality is stranger than Virtual Reality when Krant gets to the bottom of who started this and why. This is the black and white illustrated version. Some sexual situations, reader discretion is advised.

I shopped it around to Editors who were Predators but even though it was copyright 1997 via the Lie Bury of Con Gress, that process still opens your work to be stolen in whole or part by anyone including Hollyweird. The obligation to defend your copyright lay solely on YOU so the money that you wasted with the govern mente just gives you a timestamp. There are government repository lie buries around the nation so that a physical copy of the work can be read and harvested by anyone allergic to coming up with their own shit for hire. Kinda like Einstein ‘working’ at the Patent Office. Yeah… right…

There is one particular scene in my 1997 Shadowlands book that is SIMILAR (not exact) to what shocked me when I saw the 2005 King Kong movie at 1:32 - 1:47 min.

The patent office allows for Parallel Development, which is a concept that two peole with no known connections between them can, unaware of each other, come up with the same idea at about the same time so it is a race to seek a Patent where whoever applies first gets the Patent. However, bear in mind that I spent 4 years around hollyweird trying to get in as a Not Them. Why work and think when you can just take? (to be said with a NYC accent and a shrug). That, PLUS: I had shopped the manuscript around; AND and a copy is in some lie bury where the govern mente tossed it on receipt of my check.

I have the turn-down letter that came back with the original manuscript that I paid return postage on from TOR books but they didn’t waste the ink to date the stock cut&paste Dear John bullshit, so I didn’t scan it for this Stack as a historical curiosity.

Any Whey… this is what I was doing while I was studying Pre-Med and realizing that there were ZERO answers in mediSin.

Three years later my mom’s kidneys would fail and I abandoned ALL fiction writing ever since.