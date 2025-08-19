Share this postVACCINEFRAUD 1M.D. = Medikill DevilCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFlowers in the UnderworldM.D. = Medikill DevilPatrick JordanAug 19, 202512Share this postVACCINEFRAUD 1M.D. = Medikill DevilCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore152ShareRebecca Carley always called them Medical Devils.12Share this postVACCINEFRAUD 1M.D. = Medikill DevilCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore152Share
That quote about prescriptions, wow, so on target O_O
My understanding of this realm just underwent an upgrade, thank you Patrick.
My mother tort basketree to convictees ( penetent Sheri's ).
She basked in their grate fullness.
She just loved dockwhores until one of their number declared that she was a basket case from vaccine induced dementia and too away her driver's licence.
basket case(n.)
1919, American English, originally a reference to rumors of quadriplegics as a result of catastrophic wounds suffered in World War I (the U.S. military authorities vehemently denied there were any such in its hospitals), from basket (n.) + case (n.2). Probably literal, i.e., stuck in a basket, but basket had colloquial connotations of poverty (begging) and helplessness long before this. The figurative sense of "person emotionally unable to cope" is from 1921.
Wicker basket? Probably wot mothers and healers used to collect herbs with before the witch hunts that turned people into brownshirts to kill their own healers and mothers and replace them with religious/state conjurers and alchemists (conned jurors?) Add a white robe and a remedy for sale.
Lyrics -" God doesn't Judge"......well I spose not: cos a fiction can't say or do nothing...it's the bug in the head munching on fear " do it to Julia".