I’ve always hated Stick Shift. That is not to say that automatic transmissions don’t come with their own set of problems.

Ever noticed in movies that the camera does a closeup on a character that ‘wakes up’ at the opening of the film?

Metaphoric for the Buddhist notion that Enlightenment is the light that enters the eyes when the lids are opened upon rising.

Awake and Aware.

In most cases in the alterNUT realm people are neither awake nor aware but are led by their labile emotions by herd-handlers posing as the Good Guys as a surrogate for allopathy.

Ever feel cheated? Like we ‘wake up’ to find ourselves INJURED in the middle of a cratered battlefield in Hell, with amnesia for how we got there (birth) and no clue why THey are balming the hell out of us like Canaan and no training thus no clue on what the hell to do?

Hence Operator’s Manual For the Hu-Man Body.

Imagine being sick for most of your natural life from chemicals

Imagine being on a planet that was sick from chemicals.

I wrote a sci-fi book Photographs about a time-traveler who finds himself on a planet where everything is toxic to him. I call it Science Fiction BASE ON A TRUE STORY.

So with no help, a hostile medikill system that equates chemical allergy with mental disease, you start collecting data on this wasteland: what it is, how it is claimed to work, how it REALLY works, and then try to formulate something to do about it.

In those 49 years you find that what is being passed off as Science is indeed FICTION. There are dialectics PURPOSELY sown on either side of any topic so that Eggs are Good for you, with clinical proof; while another camp crys: EGGS ARE BAD FOR YOU, with clinical proof.

What the fuck do you do with that while the balms are going off?

Mind the landmines…. landminds?

You take all of your collected knowledge, you put it in books with as much organization that can be mustered for catty chaos and put it out there to show that NO ONE KNOWS JACK SHIT.

AlterNOTive Medicine was the seine net used to capture those who slipped the net of Allopathy.

Alternatve Medicine is not your friend. They are CONTROLLED OPPOSITION. If by some miracle they didn’t start out that way, then within the past year the drug companies have bought out ALL of the reputable health supplement makers and DISCONTINUED THE ONLY PRODUCTS THAT HAD MERIT.

So, whereas Encyclopediae Jordanica filled 5 books:

Operator’s Manual Doof - Food SPELLED backwards Hu-Man Beans Same Pig Different Lipstick Doof of the Dogs

The war has been ongoing so we are only just finding out the nature and extent of assaults inflicted on us generations ago while the Enemy has been unleashing new/improved horrors on us that we have yet to learn, let alone formulate countermeasures to.

In WWI it was called Attrition.

Attrition warfare is a form of military strategy in which one side attempts to gradually wear down its opponent to the point of collapse by inflicting continuous losses in personnel, materiel, and morale.

Suckfuckingcess!

Funny how Wicked Peed On Us used the millie tarry spelling of Materi-EL. The Goods of God.

So although 5 books bring you into the mysteries of what I was trying to de-mystify to eventually end up with improved health and be functionally better than I had been for my entire life, as the chief in Little Big Man said:

Sometimes the magic doesn’t work…

The 80/20 rule still applies.

With my minor variation:

80% of the population will find some benefit from the shit that the alternut gurus are selling.

19% of the population will either get no benefit or actually be unwell from the shit that the alternut gurus are selling.

1% of the population will be sick from drugs, food, and supplements.

It’s the 1% that come to me. There used to be SOME relief from the standard interventions that I proved on myself for efficacy and safety and lack of adverse effects.

But we have been hit so hard for so long that the relentless destruction of the human frame no longer allows for healing.

I have a pine tree that was planted with the rest that grew up to three-feet tall BUT HAS NOT GROWN IN 20 YEARS despite the other pines around it being around 15-feet tall. This is the results of human drugs marketed as HERBICIDES for industrial pharming. Imagine what those drugs that are in and on your ‘food’ = doof would do to a human?

So the series of five books is offered in good faith on what USED to work. Operator’s Manual was written from 2012-2013 and revised in 2015. We’re a decade behind the 8-ball with We Upon revisions that come out faster than Bill Gates puts out bad software.

The final conclusion is based on what Rebecca Carley used to say: You can put a bandaid on a machine gun wound, but you’re still going to die unless you stop the machine gun.

No one has even tried.

The book Operator’s Manual for the Hu-Man Body was supposed to take up that gap where we found ourselves in the middle of an ONGOING war with no clue of who was attacking us, what with, or why the motherfuckers were genociding us. It was spawned by a single chapter Food Weapons that was to be put in the book that I wrote before it: Eve’s ILL that was to be my last book I ever wrote.

But that ‘chapter’ became this book.

All people really need to know is that by 1900 A.D. food had been destroyed.

If You Control The Food - You Control The People

is a phrase that predates Kruschev saying it because he probably got it from his Roman cousins who got it from earliers cousins.

When health gurus VOMIT the useless nonsense: “SUPERFOOD” there is no such goddamned thing! THey RUINED every food they could get their slimy claws on by 1900 A.D. so anything that was found in the jungle that THey hadn’t corrupted yet is not a SUPER fucking food. It is just what FOOD USED to be before it was DOOF.

So, my exploration of the Eggs are Good for You/Eggs are Bad for You; Coffee is Good for You/Coffee is Bad for You; Wine is Good for You/Wine is Bad for You dialectic over the course of 49 years might help people see where the brush had been piled up to camoflauge the landminds, so in that sense these books are still valid, but the information being outdated due to Asymmetrical Full-Spectrum Warfare may not be relevant.

Think about it: Even someone with good intent telling you to eat organic foods (that may or may not be on your blood type diet because most asshats don’t ‘believe’ in it) without ALSO warning you that your WATER SOFTENER has been poisoning you in the background all of these years…

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars - no fucking shit, man!

… means that you can eat all of the ORGANIC avocados that are grown on soil that had lead arsenate put on the trees for 100 years before it was CERTIFIED (Lead and Arsenic are FOREVER METALS and organic certification does not test for residual poisons in the soil) but if you don’t do something about your water supply you will STILL die of styrene, divinyl benzene, arsenic AND lead poisoning….

Life sucks… and then you’re already dead…

I tried.

There’s a bunch of folks out there who would agree:

Yes, Pat, you ARE a very TRYING person!