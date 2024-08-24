If you do yourself a favor by watching the first video that is under 5 minutes long, then it sets you up to get the second video that I watched/listened to comfortably at 1.5X.

This is all relatable given that we’ve all had at least three wives; and our relations are all politically connected at the highest level; and our children are mixing with billionaires; and our uncles have run their toes through Tesla’s Toybox.

I found it curious that Matt didn’t bring up the Drumpf vs. Trump Babylonian Name Change, but then he didn’t go back that far in time. I didn’t see his original video.

Family only mixes within Family. That’s how you consolidate and maintain wealth. The Pharaohs married only their sisters to keep the lines pure like insuring that a Pug has a short nose and a short temper… and a long cone head and lots of gold.

I don’t give a Tinker’s Damn about politics so I will use this Oprah Nudity to sell our book: Visions where you will find the Master of Puppets image and writeup.

Master of Puppets by Fran Zetta

THIS JUST IN!

Last minute edit as the A.I. sent me this video that shows how Drumpf despises Useless Eaters EVEN IF THEY ARE FAMILY!

Leave a comment