I’ve been doing a lot of converting lately.

Not to some nutty religions - although… wait a minute! that might not be entirely true - butt be cause after Babylon was taken down by the Schizophrenic God that liked flooding valleys, and THEY corn fused the languages that madness still haunts us today in the INFLICTION of the metric system cohabiting with the English measurement system.

So, in order to fit equipment to the harp I’m designing, I have to ‘convert’ metric to inches.

Babel means: Confusion.

They’ve got that in SPADES!

Given that they invent bullshit out of thin-air, they could certainly invent NEW WORDS instead of re-tasking old ones.

My hanguup, since I’m allergic to MATH (a 4-letter word), was the conversions of metric decimal places based on the stupidass prefixes!

A MILLI meter is one-thousandth of a meter.

Sure, you could MEMORIZE that and I did get “A’s” in college chemistry and physics when I realized there was no practical value in that indoctrination and it was all math so I just focused on pre-medicating with enough horse tranqs to get me past the Scientific Calculator maze. So after ALL OF THOSE YEARS, I still haven’t/CAN’T memorize the Yahoody Babel because there is no ANCHOR for the madness.

They did that on purpose.

Without an anchor of logic then my mind does not allow for the storage of useless data because anything based on irrelevant or labile concepts is rejected beyond my capacity to control that filter. I am the author of Continuum Theory, after all, so I assert that I’ve got a brilliant mind, so the immune system - if you will - of that mind, and Will, does not allow fuckshit to besmirch the Teflon (tm) surface of something that may be the only contender for fighting the A.I.

Milli = 1/1000

MILLION means 1,000,000

See? See how a mind like mine cannot accept shit input?

Centimenter means 1/100th of a meter. OK we’re in the hundred zone and a CENTURY is 100 years. That makes sense on the Cents but I was hoping it didn’t because that would have easily explained the missing 1000 years of history that they disappeared with the letter “i” in front of dates.

A micron denoted as a μm is one-millionth of a meter (back to that milli-thing) or one-thousandth of a millimeter. SO, a milli-millimeter; whereas a milli-micron is one-billionth of a meter aka nanometer. NO Robin Williams impressions allowed!

Now this is all unfun and gamey, until you realize that the meter was the basis for measuring the speed of light based on the distance that light was presumed to travel within a second.

Was she going to/too/two/tutu fast or did you catch that SHE even got her decimal places wrong?

That’s the kind of Whoops that makes steel bridges crash into the river.

So, you will forgive me (telling - not asking) if I can’t keep a milli/million straight in my head because the fuckers fucked up from the beginning and the ‘most precise’ measurement in the world is the most imprecise thing that ever happened.

I mean: On the face of it if you were to measure a sphere it would be on a smooth continguous surface and it might be close to being accurate but if you are measuring the surface of the earth and start at a flat beach then use your broken stick to pace out the crags of a mountain then the fractal impossibility of it overwhelms ANYTHING that some dumbasses propopsed to do.

What is the DISTANCE of a coastline?

Is a standard question that fractal mathematics destroyed.

It all depends on your metric.

If you are using miles then you will get a rough guess and rough shape of that coastline.

If you are using feet then you will get a radically different DISTANCE and OVERLY ACCURATE shape of the same coast line that can change with tides and erosion.

If you use inches, well… then just fuck-off. Find a real job.

So, I started this Stack with the entree of the imprecision of LANGUAGE impeding my pursuit to get a measurement on a musical instrument; fell down the dung-encrusted extremely large rabbithole of bullshit science; and end up at the other end of the platter-planet with a mystery that I can’t answer:

Funny I should mention: Platter because I used to work in semiconductor fabrication and we made our products on smaller Wafers (communion? anyone?).

The startup companies I worked for used gallium-arsenide (ever wonder why I’m fucked up beyond just pharm chemicals?) technology in the late 1980s (highest of high tech in the civilian sector) but still used STANDARD photolithography to form their patterns. Co-workers told me that the military was already using e-beam (electron beam technology) that was ‘light years’ ahead of what we were doing.

The video above is warpspeed.

But what vexes is me is that the ‘speed of light’ is based on a lie.

How can you get precise measurements of anything if your RULER is bad. (an existential question regarding politics as well).

What is laughable is the analogy of a laser pointer from the moon to a fingertip when no one has ever been to the moon and standard lasers light-cone out over short distances. Try to get a small dot from a couple hundred feet from the pinpoint on your Big Box Store laser level. This is why they used a laser more powerful than can cut steel in the video above.

The reason I mock the analogy in the video is that there is supposedly a reflector mirror at Tranquility Base that was oriented precisely so that earth-based lasers could reflect off of it and then the distance from the platter to the image on the dome could be measured. What that means is that you would have to have a ground-based laser that could phaser a hair craft to shreds if you pulsed it without consulting the hare traffic cunt troll to make sure no rabbits were in the hole at the time.

If you believe any of this stuff. When they cross over from astronauts on the moon using a laser to illustrate a point within the world of high tech machinery but no one I’ve ever met during my entire time in Hellscape ever had the sense godgaveapissant to think up, let alone construct, anything as advanced as what you just watched, then it has to be something that was given to them by the Syph-head Bugs; not created ex-nihilo by a human ape.

So while I was cogitating on this yesterday (I didn’t get any on me I had my cleanroom suit on) I was sent the writeup below by our beloved Jeannettically Modified who also received it serendipitously, thus solidifying as fact for me that we are in a controlled SIM. A simulated reality probably made up of those chips that were made by that mega-mondo machine that pre-existed the press release by about a millennium (there we go again with the milli-thingy) or two.

===============================================================

ENGLISH IS A FUNNY LANGUAGE by Unknown

Let’s face it -- English is a crazy language. There is no egg in eggplant not ham in hamburger; neither apple or pine in pineapple. English muffins weren’t invented in England or French fries in France. Sweetmeats are candies while sweetbreads, which aren’t sweet, are meat.

We take English for granted. But if we explore its paradoxes, we find that quicksand can work slowly, boxing rings are square and a guinea pig is neither from Guinea nor is it a pig. And why is it that writers write but fingers don’t fing, grocers don’t groce and hammers don’t ham? If the plural of tooth is teeth, why isn’t the plural of booth beeth? One goose, 2 geese. So one moose, 2 meese? One index, 2 indices?

Doesn’t it seem crazy that you can make amends but not one amend, that you comb through annals of history but not a single annal? If you have a bunch of odds and ends and get rid of all but one of them, what do you call it? If teachers taught, why didn’t preachers praught? If a vegetarian eats vegetables, what does a humanitarian eat? If you wrote a letter, perhaps you bote your tongue?

Sometimes I think all the English speakers should be committed to an asylum for the verbally insane. In what language do people recite at a play and play at a recital? Ship by truck and send cargo by ship? Have noses that run and feet that smell? Park on driveways and drive on parkways? How can a slim chance and a fat chance be the sanme, while a wise man and wise guy are opposites? How can overlook and oversee be opposites, while quite alot and quite a few are alike? How can the weather be hot as hell one day and cold as hell another.

Have you noticed that we talk about certain things only when they are absent?

Have you ever seen a horseful carriage or a strapful gown? Met a sung hero or experienced requited love? Have you ever run into someone who was combobulated, gruntled, ruly or peccable? And where are all those people who ARE spring chickens or who would ACTUALLY hurt a fly?

You have to marvel at the unique lunacy of a language in which your house can burn up as it burns down, in which you fill in a form by filling it out and in which an alarm clock goes off by going on.

English was invented by people, not computers, and it reflects the creativity of the human race (which, of course, isn’t a race at all). That is why, when the stars are out, they are visible, but when the lights are out, they are invisible. And why, when I wind up my watch, I start it, but when I wind up this essay, I end it.



