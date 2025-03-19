I love this dude’s wicked sense of humor

I’ve spent a large portion of my adult life out of doors so I am in tune with Nature. When the fireflies started to Go The Way of Elvis, it was a true What the Fuck? (I don’t text) moment.

I’m a Know A Lot not a Knowitall so I was quite pleased then dismayed to learn from this video that the firefly grubs ate nasty gooey things. But since they have gone AWOL that favors the nasty gooey things.

Me and my work should be bigger than Icke, Jones, and Mercola with respect to the WARNINGS I have been posting from the Grain Ghetto within the past decade of my major revelation that agricultural herbicides were not.

NOT HERBICIDES.

They are HUMAN DRUGS that have the added benefit of kylling weeds.

Given that there are a LOT of metabolic functions shared by plants, bugs and humans (did I just repeat myself?) then its a military orgasm of One-Size Kylls All Chem I Cull Wharf Air Fest.

Whether this is just Hell, or a SIM, or a SIM of Hell, the way this is playing out is that all normal natural life is being deleted so that whatever this shithole is can be terraformed into whatever the Thing that is transitioning the biosphere wants it to be. Obviously that means the conditions are not favorable to Life.

If I were a composer then I would write a Reqium For a Firefly with a video of countless lights, then as the music became more minimalistic until there was just one light left flashing with the notes of the song it would all stop.

The Core Memory of the Program that was our lives is being erased and the hard drive is being defragged.

