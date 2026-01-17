This is the followup to last weeks saga about trying to isolate a parasitic drain on my battery, so I left the van outside to see what effect cold weather had on the NEW BATTERY. In the few days that passed while I WAITED for COLD WEATHER a rabbit had crawled into the engine compartment and ATE two spark plug wires ! AND MY NEW BATTERY WAS DEAD.

So, when I finally assembled all of the parts and had a friend finish the high amp charge on the battery that had been drained to 2.8V, which is best to do the trickle-charge-thing at one amp until it has stablized because pushing in a shitload of current too fast can damage the cells, I went to the Chrysler P.O.S.

T&C for Town and Country is the manufacturer designation for it, but Piece Of Shit is the more accurate title.

Immediately I knew there was trouble when I saw rabbit hoof prints in the snow at the front of the van. Hoof because rabbits are direct descendents of SATAN!

I opened the hood to find not Horsepower but RABBIT POWER HUNKERED DOWN ON THE INTAKE MANIFOLD.

Rabbits are like this:

They don’t move. Initially.

You’ve heard of Fight Or Flight, but the third option seen in nature and over-expressed in human rodents is: Freeze.

So, if you are a cotton-ball-assed rodent and you see a predator, you freeze because you don’t want the motion to get their attention. If you are certain that they see you and brought dijon mustard for dinner then you high-tail your cotton-balled ass out of there. Flight.

I’m thinking only rabid rabbits would fight if it came down to it. But I can’t comment on how many have converted to Yudaism.

Bunnies are not the cuddly leptospirosis carriers that you think they are. They have been documented as eating carrion and live animals as well.

So, I slowly lowered the hood of the POS and pretended not to see it just like it wanted. When I opened the hood again with a special something as a parting gift the FLIGHT mechanism was activated and it wriggled down through the engina, did a curly-shuffle on the snowy ground and scampered away.

We got the car running and I took it for a testicle drive and all was well. I put it in the Jarage so that I could protect it from A REALLY FAT RABBIT (how do you get that fat in the middle of winter just eating peanut oil-doped park plug wires?)

Well, I’ll tell you:

Two days ago, I was working on gutting the POS down to a 1960s NON-conversion Scooby-Doo Hippie van taking out the roof console so full of shit it was like an engineered disaster PLANNED to happen.

In retro-spect (high humor) it might have solved the high amp parasitic draw. But my readings were inconclusive. You have to wait a LONG TIME for the “click” to show that the GHOST IN THE FUCKING POS MACHINE IS DONE TALKING TO ITSELF to shut down the power to the ECU.

Bummer (I’m channeling my 1960s hippie), I thought, because I thought that pulling down 25-pounds of useless entertainment and courtesy light piece of shit off the ceiling WITH BOXES UNDERNEATH just like the youtube video presenter kindly suggested, but it STILL managed to hit me in the head! (of COURSE it did!) would have solved the parasitic drain. But it seemed to still be there. But my technique was wrong. There is a spike of nearly THREE AMPS when the Ghost In The Machine kicks on. No WONDER batteries fail ! Then it drops to 730 milliamps and THEN you have to be patient to see if it will drop again into the range of > 30 milliamps otherwise you will be off to the parts store for regular battery replacement.

If it drops to below 30 mA then you found the problem, but if the current stays above that then your problem is still there. You HAVE to be patient to wait for the fucking machine to stop nattering with the fucking machine.

ECU: Are you OK?

Remote Module: I don’t know.

ECU: I can’t hear you. Are you OK?

Remote Module: I don’t know.

Chat GTP schizofuckingphrenia. Repeat until the battery is dead.

If you waited the right amount of time for the machine to give up then the current SHOULD drop but if you waited and it didn’t then there is either a physical problem that needs a part fixed or it could be the schizo computer stuck on a loop doing a battery suck. Ain’t modern technology wonderful?

The wires under the ‘entertainment’ center were jacked in there by migrant labor and a Rats Nest of loose wires were compressed against plastic molded outcroppings that probably insured failure of the unit; although the Patent Pending airline-style courtesy lights for the snotty nosed kids that I don’t have are recorded OFTEN AS ABJECT FAILURES TO BE “ON” DRAWING CURRENT EVEN WHEN THEY ARE SWITCHED OFF, THERE IS NO LIGHT; OR THE BULB ITSELF IS BURNT OUT.

Jesus help those on aircraft with such fucking disasters waiting to happen!

So I moved on to the spark plugs but that was a hassle because although unlike other vehicles where you have to pull the engina just to change the plugs or an oil filter, there was access by people of the Stickman Race, but it was DIFFICULT to get the back three plugs. So while I was there, I noticed that the rubber coupling from the air cleaner to the throttle body was

CHEWED BY THE FUCKING RABID RAB BIT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

It was then that I started cursing Amon Ra and all of the other Same Pig Different Lipstick gods out there that seem to have turned my life into a sitcom for the amusement of the malevolent universe.

I did what any Farm Boy in the midwest would do. I took RED electrical tape and pulled that bitch as tightly closed as I could, mummifying it in vinyl. Then I started to put the air breather and the coupling assembly back on. But I noticed that the air breather lid was NOT FULLY LATCHED. In fact: you could see the top of the filter from the leading edge of the goddamned WARPED piece of plastic.

Why ANYONE would ENGINEER critical parts in a car engina housing that gets up to 300 F is not beyond me because I know that they know they expect this shit to fail.

The opening around the lid would explain the fine dust at the very bottom of the throttle body tube and why the gasoline at the leading edge of the Butt Her Fly looked; DIRTY !

I’m ass zooming that the fucking thing had not been closed for at least the year that I owned it, butt god nose how long it had been that way before I bought the POS.

I risked further Dis Assed Her by taking a small C-clamp and bringing two pieces of unwilling plastic together over the filter until the PLASTIC snap clamps could close.

What is needed is the return of the Gill O Teens for public amusement for any FUCK who would DESIGN A POS LIKE THAT!

I’ve hated auto repair all of my life. Ford was at the top of the list, but that was because I assumed all of their engineers were just dummer than fuck.

But Chrysler (good Family name with gold in the prefix) is just pure evil where fuckups are designed in on purpose in order to suck every last sheck hell you have in your body. I had been hating on Chrysler for some time because they were the ‘innovators’ of a lot of ‘improvements’ that, like software updates, just made things worse, but then I kept falling over the fact that Daimler had boughten outten das Amerikanski company some timen ago so now we had GERMAN ENGINEERING to thank for the nice ass-fuck. Without 5W-40 lubrication. I think the Krauts are getting back at us for that whole War-Thing.

Among the many things I had on my list to do to eliminate battery drain: I tried to reprogram the headlights to turn off instantly if they are ever on Auto.

I have resolved to NEVER put the lights on AUTO ever again.

Didn’t get to test if the reprogramming sequence worked because you have to start the car and run the lights through their on/off cycle but it was 30 degrees with a 30 mph wind so I was going to wait for later. Meaning a nice day. Later that day I accidentally BUMPED the car and the FUCKING LIGHTS CAME ON. They did go off quickly, but WTFDTM? What The Fuck Does THAT Mean?

I’m thinking that Gill O Teens are too quick for red-headed engineers that need to suffer for their sins.

So I did some more fiddling and waited the assigned time to make sure the computer was not active then put a clamp meter instead of inserting test leads in series with the positive terminal. Clamp meters go around the battery cable so you don’t have to disconnect the cable, witches a little more corn veen yentil, but I only realized that there are MANY different kinds of VOMs…

Voltage Ohm Meters not vomit but that does apply.

My IN-SERIES METER can read down to one milliamp. My Clamp Meter can only read down to one hundred milliamps. Totally fucking useless.

They do sell a 30 amp max clamp meter designed specifically for detecting parasitic drains that will report in milliamps (of COURSE they do!) but it costs OVER 200 doll ears. Fuck me with a stick! There are OTHER CLAMP METERS that measure ONLY IN MICRO AMPS that is one thousand times smaller than milliamps which would be instantly fried by the kinds of currents seen during a parasitic drain test. So this level of fuckery shows that the industry is creating a stranglehold on those who would dare Right To Repair by themselves. Unless you run a shop you can’t afford the tools. The guys that DO run the shops are extorted every year to pay $3000 to $5000 for software updates to their scan tools. It’s worse than the fucking Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.

Despite that descrepancy over what each kind of meter could read it seemed like I STILL had a high parasitic draw! (obviously not the case because I didn’t realize the 5-minute Click-Scenario)

Butt when I removed the ammeter clamp the fucking horn blew and the DOORS LOCKED !

Anti-theft that could sense what is supposed to be a passive coil uncoupled from a non-touch ammeter clamp?

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?

STEAL THE FUCKING CAR!

Don’t even part it out. Sell it to a junk yard car crusher for illicit pharmacy money!

MAKE IT GO AWAY.

NO MACHINE should have that many fucking Ghosts inside of it, Polter Goy Sting the very life out of a battery for ‘protection’ that is the furthest thing from protection there is. I’d rather have a car that can START when I need it - emergency or not - than have the battery run down - for my protection.

As of now there are FOURTEEN FUSES TO NON-CRITICAL SYSTEMS THAT ARE PULLED LIKE TEETH AND THE VEHICLE RUNS FINE.

ALL of the lameass Soccer Mom lazy-ass bullshit has been removed either fusally or physically. AND THE VAN RUNS FINE.

I ALWAYS check all of the required safety features to insure that the car as a CAR is functional.

I might have mentioned that a float charger for these POS’s whether they be CRY SLUR or some other family hack, is in order because you can’t let them sit idle or the

Ignition

Off

Draw

will pull your battery down to nothing. I’ve been reading technical service manuals where it says that if the car is not run for 21 days the battery can be fully depleted ON NORMAL I.O.D. CONDITIONS!

Fuck me with a Stick!

This is the first car (can’t call it that, it’s a POS) that I’ve owned that is this ‘new’ so I had no idea that the goddamned fucking sonsabitches ENGINEERED IN A CHURN NO BELL meltdown if you’re like me and you only go into town once a MONTH.

Last time I looked: a month was longer than 21 days.

The title of this extravaganza: Love it? or Nook it? is based on my conflict on whether to call in an air strike for bunnies or to thank the bitch or bastard for revealing to me - by damaging my air cleaner assembly EVEN MORE - that I had an air cleaner assembly fuckaroo that was done by the human rodent population, ie service man (prior to me - I ‘m a goddamned Farm Boy so I KNOW how to change a fucking air filter even if you have to do it with a jackhammer and a tiny little genii that fixes it from the inside out then comes out of the tailpipe as smoke).

All of this was OVER AND ABOVE THE EATEN SPARKPLUG WIRES!

Shit compounds, unlike bank interest.

So I bought some armor plating for the plug wires:

Good shit, maynerd. But make sure you have professional quality tin-snips to be able to cut this stuff that you have locked down in your vice or you will be hating the material and me even though this is excellent material for rabbit replusion.

The chain mail will protect against the consumption of peanut-oil lubricated sparkplug wires, but I need a Ben Hur solution to prevent the fucking rodents from getting into the engina compartment to begin with.

First three plugs in front began with disaster but went about as smoothly as could be expected. You really don’t want to change sparkplug wires and coils without changing the spark plugs so I had committed (and needed to be committed) to the long-haul.

I was distracted and in a hurry causing what happened next, because normally I am an obsessive compulsive micromanaging control freak when it comes to fixing machines because:

I HATE FIXING MACHINES.

Don’t want to do it twice.

So, I pulled the first plug and the threads were COVERED IN RUST AND DUST AND SAND AND GODNOSE WHAT!

Well of course they were! Not only from the malevolent universe distracting my mind so that I didn’t THINK to clean out the sparkplug well BEFORE removing the plug but because the front wells would collect all of the kak that the road could throw up. So, I brushed the threads of the old plug and CAREFULLY rethreaded it into the hole so that I could use the air compressor to get the bulk of the grit out then finished with paper towels to make sure that the area was clean before removing the old and INSERTING THE NEW.

It was then that I had an image of repairmen who are obsessed with one thing: Getting the damn job done and doing it quickly so that they can steal more filthy lucre from unsuspecting customers that never got a spot of grease on their lilly white (or not) cancerous skin. The repairman isn’t going to care about the grit and whether he looks for the opening or just pokes around in the well until the sparkplug seats to screw it in with all of the grease and grit on the END OF THE SPARK PLUG LET ALONE THE THREADS, there is a phrase in autobody repair: BOB.

Bring it On Back.

If they do a shit job there is always guarantee of return work.

If a repairman doesn’t clean out every sparkplug well then sudden or premature ENGINA FAILURE by damaged cylinders is guaranteed to result. GRIT DON’T BELONG DOWN THEM HOLES! But that is EXTRA money for the repairman and the customer completely ignorant of things-mechanical (which is why they also go to docked whores) will NEVER make the ass sew sigh a shun with the sparkplug change and the imminent engina failure.

So I cleaned all six wells as well as I could. First plug seemed too loose and had oil on the threads. Second plug was too tight so I had to WD-40 it, tighten and unscrew, tighten and unscrew, and leave it for a couple hours. Not hard to do when it takes about an hour to change a single plug (due to all of the annoying distractions enumerated and some not spoken of here). The third plug came out fine but it also had oil on the threads.

With some CAREFUL back and forth I got the second plug out without breaking the plug or cracking the ALUMINUM BLOCK.

Now another thing that warrents summary X-eye cue shun is to make dissimilar metals mate. Back in the day engines were made from iron. Iron bolts in iron blocks will rust but that kind of rust can be dealt with. Aluminum and iron pretty much WELD together. I’ll pay more for gas money due to the extra weight rather than have an easily warpable soft-metal block.

Ewe Toob was set up by the Enn Ess Aye but despite that it is a valuable service. On it you can find, beyond the cat videos and women twerking to rap music, things like a fellow who explains why you NEVER put an anti-seize compound on sparkplug threads. They need to be seated at a specific torque value. Mine are 156 INCH pounds. To be not mistaken with FOOT pounds that would definitely crack the block. BUTT of course! I have an inch-pound wrench with a quarter-inch drive that is incompatible with the spark plug socket so I followed the instructions from the Autolite site that said 1/16th of a turn after it is seated..

Given that I’ve been repairing shit (emphasis on The Shit) for FIFTY YEARS NOW (can you believe it? I couldn’t when I spoke that to someone) I have a feel for 156 inch pounds or 1/16th of a turn. As we say on the pharm: Good Enough!

So! Halfway done with plug replacement and plugwire ARMOR replacement color-coded with electrical tape to insure that the braided cable doesn’t ground or arc to anything close by.

I neglected to say that the plugs were 11 years past due on changing so that the electrodes were either missing or they looked like this:

yeah... change your plugs more often....

I had to take a break because modern engina compartments are up too high to lean over like the old days. I had cement blocks and wood blocks built up so that I could access the mosheen but the plugs in the back were going to be a bugger. So I went back to Ewe Toob to find out how to remove the cowling over the wipers to gain just a few inches of extra access. And grabbed my black plastic bag full of pillows so that I could lay over the engine compartment to get LEVERAGE on the wretched rachet.

DOZENS of videos tell you how easy it is, or to use their tricks to remove the wiper arm from the splines so that you can remove the cowling. WHY some peckerhead engineer would make a cowling that REQUIRES you to remove WELDED-ON WIPER ARMS IS OBVIOUS. For a mere TWENTY-FIVE DOLL EARS you can get a wiper arm REMOVAL TOOL.

I don’t HAVE 25-fucking doll ears and if I did I would buy FOOD with them because I have repaired everything I own for the past 50-fucking years.

However, Howard: NONE of the Youtubian tricks worked. Not even WD-40 overnight. So, I detached the cowling, stuck a 2x4 block under it to give me the extra inches for my Stickman appendages and started cleaning the sparkplug wells (learnt my lesson) and removing the plugs. First one fine. Still oil on the threads. Electrode looked like snaggle tooth. Second one (middle position back side exactly opposite of the one that was stuck on front) needed a WD-40 bath, so I moved on to the last one that came out fine and went in fine. It takes a mirror and powerful light to find the sparkplug well so that you are STILL not bumping the electrode into kak on the way into its final destination. If you have dyslexia like me then it is a nightmare to use a mirror to navigate anything into place because the opposite is opposite-dayed so you end up just sticking your finger in the hole, closing your eyes and guiding it right in as if it were Luke Skywalker in the Death Star. Pretty much the same.

Tighten, loosen, tighten, loosen, and the middle one came out without any drama. Armor plated color coded plug wires went on.

One last dozen videos to see why there was oil ONLY on the threads. Blow-by from SEALS to prevent such an occurance. When you watch the videos you get a clear sense that there are a LOT of vehickles that are Piece Of Shittier than anything that you could ever imagine. Designed by Demons In Hell for the express purpose of torturing those who shun not the grease and the muscle aches from automotive acrobatics. You also find that when you get to YOUR make and model that the fix for oil on the threads is so complicated and expensive that you just say: FUCK IT! because NOTHING is worth the time, money, or hasslehoff.

One last parasite drain test just to see what system might have dumped my battery during the rabbit invasion. I discovered the 5-minute Click thing after realizing that pulling all of the suspect fuses and relays had no effect on the TEXTBOOK perfect milliamp rating I was seeing after I learned to WAIT FOR THE CLICK. It HAD TO BE the center ceiling console that I dropped on my head (when a spring clip releases - it releases). So I took the car for a test drive and everything performed well.

ALWAYS SAFTEY CHECK your vehickular BEFORE getting on the road for brake lights, turn signals, etc.

As I parked in the drive before putting it to rest in Jordans Jarage so that only MICE were the threat not meat-eating rabbits, (I trap at least a mouse a day. RDA = Rodent Daily Annihilation) I was concerned over the sound of the engina after replacing the plugs....

I COULD BARELY HEAR IT!

It was running so smoothly that you couldn’t tell if it was lit or not.

Before, the car - even at idle - could be heard running.

So, that closed out a couple week saga of the rabid rabbit raypage. After the road trip I wanted to check the battery voltage so I took my meter and put the leads across the battery to get a really nice spark!

The leads were set up to read AMPERAGE NOT VOLTAGE.

Burnt out the internal fuse that costs $21 at the cheapest for the original equipment. Given that the device and/or leads while held in your hands can deliver LETHAL current if you have a substandard fuse in the device, I was NOT going to go with cheapass Amazon chinee knockoffs that might make the several hundred dollar meter go off like a firecracker when you are too tired and too stupid at the end of the day to swap your leads back. Of course the screen says: LEADS for about ONE SECOND when you switch functions when it should say that UNTIL you give some acknowledgement. So now the amperage function is out on the device while everything else works.

OF COURSE IT DID.

**********************************************

Claimer of Dis: I am NOT a certified, or licensed ANYTHING. Repairing machinery comes at the risk of physical harm to yourself or others if you are not familiar with the machinery. This material is not provided for entertainment purposes even though some of it is funnier than Hell. But it is documented because WE ARE IN HELL, therefore NONE of what is recorded here NEEDED TO or SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED. The Insult on Injury here in Hell is that if you take it to a ‘professional’, they might make things worse than what was originally wrong, charge you for making it wrong, then charge you again to make their wrong ‘right’. This is WHY I do what I have done for 50-years. But I never attempt critical repairs beyond my knowledge or capacity or budget for tools. Soon my buggy will be done and all I have to do is find a nice horse to pull it. Or a shitload of rabbits on harnesses. Mush! Bastards! Mush!