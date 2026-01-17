VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
1h

Enemy bunny combatants, Holy grit/shit in the spark plug record groove & as a side quest, it's gonna force you to leave the house in unnecessary intervals of less than 21 days. ...YOU STILL WON!

Glad you got her back on the road.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Jordan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture