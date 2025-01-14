Rodents on the Pharm are as ubiquitous (I’ll save you the dictionary trip: EVERYWHERE) as the Stinking Fog. From scurrying little Lyme Carriers that you catch out of the corner of your eye to the ones with toxoplasmosis that saunter out from under your couch, pause halfway across the floor to look at you sideways, and run ONLY when you do your Godzilla gunna fry yo azz fo suppah impression, to the DARPA-versions with human brain cells and Ninja Skills that can scale vertical walls like we’re in The Matrix and avoid every damned trap you set; I know a tiny bit about mice, their habits, their weaknesses (NWO vomit word alert), and their scary capabilities other than eating and shitting their way across our otherwise miserable existences even if Order Rodenta weren’t here.

Buy the Whey, Jaspers, the reason why The Cunt Trollers call anyone but them Useless Eaters/Mouths & Anuses is because just like Adolf Meat Tenderizer they view anything Not Them as “little vermin”. He called his cousins “mice”. I’m thinking now, as I write this, that the DUNE fiction series might be re-evaluated not only with the Arakis being Iraqis and the Benejeserit Witches being Jesuits and the Harkonins being Archons but the Muadib/Fremen(Free Men) MICE being a reference to Arny Schicklegruber & Company’s view on lifeforms that they didn’t want on the plantation.

So, we are all treated like we are interloping vermin because Ted Turn Her and his Gee Orgasm Glide Stoneds view us as befouling their claimed territory.

To which I will always say:

Fuck off! Be-atch!

That being said, I can appreciate from the God’s Eye View that I don’t want interlopers eating my food then shitting and pissing disease all over my house so, I maintain at least 9 traps at any given time to inter dick and interdict the lil’ bastards and bastardesses from shredding my laundry to make nests for their crops of other mouths and anuses that besmirch everything they touch.

So I GET the repulsion that the Cunt Trollers have for us.

Doesn’t mean that I agree with it.

Doesn’t mean that I wouldn’t leopard-them out of their precious pissing grounds as a form of Dynamic Balance within the Tao, the Dao, or Mao Say Dung…

So, when I first saw an hour-long video on the playthrough to Little Nightmares 2, I was struck by how the theme was exactly like a mouse trying to navigate a house with a hostile owner (Boss) that didn’t want anything scurrying around, while at the same time appreciating that there are other creatures (Boss monsters) that didn’t want US as living beings falsely called Hu-Mans in their Dark Territory either.

To me, it was the quintessential allegory for life in this gory Hell Hole.

So I promised Jeanettically Modified that I would finally get around to posting this because she, I, Karafree and others are discussing the nature of the Universe and what the properties of consciousness, awareness, dreamstate and what passes for Reality might be.

Thing of it is: that Little Nightmares affected me profoundly because my own personal nightmares in ‘real life’ that make this game series look like a friendly romp through Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, although the last scene in this playthrough with the teacher’s headneck going through the ductwork was pretty damned close…

But if we go to bed and are haunted by disturbing images and unresolvable situations only to wake up to find that we are STILL IN PALESTINE… then Nightmare blends with Nightmare to the point where Reality can be questioned to even exist, or, if it does exist then Reality is an Equality with Nightmare.

Die verse city, In Clue Szion, E Quitty.

D.I.E.

The message is clear: Keep your head down. Avoid the Bosses. Try to get to the end of the Level only to find that there are more levels and that their intensities and threats increase until you have either come to the end of the game or respawned after they have eaten you.

Welcome to MY NIGHTMARE.

A prominent feature of Little Nightmares 2 was that TV was part of the portals into the Nightmare Space. I’m sure that I had tons more to say on this subject but I can’t find the notes, can’t find the time, and can’t find the motivation to do a detailed deconstruction. The Nightmare speaks for itself. Either you get it or you don’t. Either you’re cursed with insomnia interspersed with nightmares so intense you wake up more tired than before you went unconscious; or you go to sleep instantly, wake refreshed, and say the two most foul words in the Hu-man language: Good Morning.

Should the latter be anyone’s case then they will NEVER get what this Stack is about.

Pee Pee Ess… Jeannettically Modified is a binge-watcher. I tried my best to find the first video I saw that affected me so profoundly. The A.I.. is fighting me.

The first video posted in this stack is a compromise overview.

You can find videos that feature all of the Bosses. You can find videos of playthroughs of each separate game. You can find discussions on the history of the games and their characters. You can find a compliation of playthroughs of ALL of the games, but I will let folks discover that on their own with the caution that ALL video games come with the threat of audio-visual entrainment, silent sound MK; and they are a colossal waste of time even on 2X unless you are studying them for the MK and content. So I will leave it up to the Stackarinos as to what their Recommended Nightly Allowance of Nightmares might be. RNA-n.

Or, you can just take it from me that the Waking World of Reality is bad enough.