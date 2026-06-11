Because Ila axed, and because Amaterasu posted, I will excerpt those comments to frame this situation. I’m not singling out Ama it’s just that she repeated all of the useless memes surrounding this non-debate with no original thoughts whatsoever.

Amaterasu Solar Amaterasu’s Analysis 4h Edited Overall, I agree...but for “...those who deny viruses because they like to be contrary to the ones that they think lied to them.” I have looked and looked and looked for an honest proof of virii. The only “proof” I have found is a process that poisons cells, starves cells, with a ton of added ingredients, that deliver little dots when the cells die that They point to and claim they’re “viruses.” And the same process delivers these “viruses” whether the tissue sample being “tested” is from a sick One or a well One. If You have access to papers where Koch’s postulates are used as proof, please point Me to them. On a side note, there have been hundreds of efforts to prove contagion with tens of thousands of well People who: Were up close and personal with sick People Kissed (both pecks and french kissing) the sick Had the mucus of the sick swabbed into Their noses Had the blood and the mucus injected ZERO fell ill. Pasteur, on His death bed admitted that They could not pass the flu to well People so They added mercury to the brew They were using - which WILL make You sick! So... Though I cannot give ANYTHING 100% (or 0%), I’m giving probability that “viruses” were invented by Rockefeller for profit (selling His petro-”medicines” and jabs) and fear factor (for control) at approaching 100% so closely an atom could not squeeze through the gap. But if You can provide honest isolation, purification, and where said concoction passed a disease to a well One, I will adjust My probabilities. Ila 2h So they all are full of shit?

Short answer: Yer damned Skippy!

Amaterasu Solar Amaterasu’s Analysis 1h Who’s “they?” You mean the People indoctrinating Us with lies? Or the Ones who say there are no such things as “viruses?” I would say, if You mean the former, absolutely. To a probability approaching 100%.

Good question but her reply only includes the dialectic: Us vs. Them. Mainstream vs. AlterNOTive.

Where are the Third (or even Fourth) party Power Brokers that are never seen and rarely thought of who instigated this stuff, licensed and regulated this stuff, and have no reservations about lying about lying to you?

Who is fecally impacted? (full of shit for those who don’t appreciate hi-brow humor)

EVERY LIVING BEING ON THIS PLANET FROM THE OUTSET.

****************************************************************************************

Now… for the long answers, but I’ll keep it brief because I don’t like boxer-shorts.

Love this girl. Very simple. Go outside collect some gooseshit, get some Dairy Queen ice cream (made with agar) make some plates of it in your kitchen and then

THERE IS NO DEBATE ON VIRUSES, BACTERIOPHAGE VIRUSES, OR CONTROLLED INFORMATION IN ACADEMIA, RESEARCH LABS, OR THE TALKERIES OF unSOCIAL MEDIA.

Plaque-fucking Ass Say.

You can see it with your own fucking eyes - whether that is two, or in my case, four.

No NEED for an electron microscope. No need for gene sequencing.

The reason why I’m always on Max Annoyance Mode is this is NOT the first time that I have forced this video and these concepts down the throats of the Pâté Geese.

Even some of my Top Red Hens have MK shackles in their minds where they can’t even acknowledge the information, or if they give a polite nod that they saw it, then the filters in their minds kick in so that they CAN’T EVEN REMEMBER THAT I HAD ever presented this material AND my anal lysis on it YEARS BEFORE.

Sabrina also addressed the Hot Butt On topics of

ISOLATION

PURIFICATION

Although she didn’t go into details on the purification steps, the VDE (Viruses Don’t Exist cult) hammer on clinical methodology that can be done in your KITCHEN. Here’s your RECIPE:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1CE4j1aR0ljow6qfNCy4fmtvzEyCi5pwKpGfKtIhZEDs/edit?tab=t.0

Why wouldn’t I or anyone else be pissed at a Clandestine Services Psychological Wharf Air operation that has mind-gutted the bulk of the alterNUT Commune Titty when my sixth-ever substack was on this VERY TOPIC?

Sow, lettuce Line-Item Ameratsu’s repeated memes because every talking point that she brought up is canon for the VDE movement.

If You have access to papers where Koch’s postulates are used as proof, please point Me to them.

Coke or Kook, Cock or Crotch is of no interest to me.

Does anyone BELIEVE in Tetanus? Supposedly you can’t apply Koch’s pustules to that situation because the toxin (instigated by a phage inside a Clostridia tetani bacteria) is so potent that by the time you culture the wound the patient is tied up like an 1809 painting that they use today as part of their Dog & Pony show to scare little kids (even fullgrown ones) into getting the shat.

But this is the fatal flaw of the debate that is no debate. Easily solved:

FUCK KOCH.

Who is he if not an insider Family Member? Part of the System. Part of the Old Boy Net. But those who want to celebrate VDE

GO TO THE ONES THAT TOLD THEM THAT THERE

ARE

VIRUSES TO THEN TELL THEM OR CONFIRM THROUGH THEIR WITCHKRAFT THAT THERE

AREN’T

ANY VIRUSES.

Sorry, but that is just mental instability, patent insanity, and cavorting with Paradox.

Did I already say: Fuck Koch? Because I’ve already moved on in my mind to Sabrina’s video where she said to scoop up some gooseshit put it in a Peter Dish and look for the PLAQUE TO FORM.

DIY science.

No need for Koch’s Cock or Authority or Consensus Opinion.

Gooseshit, Plates, Centrifuge (I have one - why don’t you? but you can make a sling that is even more powerful than a modern machine)

Ultra filters, incubators, per sin all pertechtive geer, etc.

Never heard of the hand powered centrifuge?

Bullshit.

It is just another topic that I brought up in conjunctivitis with the Phage pushback that I have been doing since 2008, although the awareness via the video on the centrifuge started only 9 years ago. I was all over it like stink on shit back then.

While people are sharing and pushing and talking about all of the VDE and other useless bullshit out there, my stuff has been ERASED from the short and long term memories of even my closest people.

People don’t ‘share’ my stuff because it is ‘too-negative’ or I use bad language.

Fuck off! There’s a positive thought!

Given that I am not a De-programmer and that I don’t giveashit witches why I have abandoned this work, then for the Alzheimer-like effect on people where it seems like this is the first time they’ve ever heard/seen these concepts, the shock of finding out that you have been previously exposed but show no sign of Jordanitis (inflammation of the Jordan Gland) should be all the impetus they need to find a way to deprogram their fucking-SELVES because no one

including me

is going to do it for them.

Never heard/seen any of this before while people shit-gobble up all of the VDE stuff and share it? and then DARE to ask for proof that is only valid if the liars are petitioned to show us that they have been lying? All the while YOU can do the gooseshit goosestep in the comfort and no longer cleanliness of your own kitchen?

Fuck me.

A hearty thank you to those who did contribute to my tech because of your generosity I do own a lab-grade centrifuge. This is just a bitter, old man saying Fuck Off to the rest of the world that didn’t even ATTEMPT to solve problems on their own.

The THem, and THeir lack of evidence Argument is invalid on the face:

YOU DIDN’T DO THE GODDAMNED CLINICAL WORK YOURSELF! WHO THE FUCK CARES WHAT THey DID WHEN THey ARE BEHAVIORAL LIARS? THey? Hundreds of tests? Name ONE They. Produce ONE test. Then analyze it for materials and methods, data, and conclusions. I repeat: in TWENTY-SIX FUCKING GODDAMNED YEARS READING FULL BOOKS AND MORE SCIENCE PAPERS THAN YOU CAN WIPE YOUR ASS WITH IN A LIFETIME I HAVE ONLY READ SIX PAPERS THAT COULD BE CONSIDERED SCIENCE. This addresses Ila’s question: So they are all full of shit? YES! THey are Liars. A liar can lie about lying. I’m sure that there are only about 4 people on the goddamned planet that can even hear and understand those words. Yet the VDE crowd led by the nose like farm animals INSIST on confirmation of denial of viruses from the very ones that they are blaming for sowing the seeds of deception on viruses that supposedly don’t exist, via the methods of those liars that are held in question. Here’s a thought: The Motherfuckers are laughing their asses off at all of you! Good weightloss plan for the Illuminutty. I just hold them all in derision. The “J”man said: Whoever is not For Me is Against Me. Virus Denier? Get thee behind me Sack Of Jewia Shit. Lettuce say that there might have been a half-assed or even quarter-assed attempts at isolating confounding variables from skewing the data and interpretation of it in the HUNDREDS of those un-named unknown studies where NOTHING WAS FOUND… here’s a thought that I’ve been positing (wiped afterwards) for the past quarter of a century: EVERYONE IS ILL. Most are ill but they are not SHOWING IT because you NEED AN INTACT IMMUNE SYSTEM IN ORDER TO FEEL UNWELL. Imagine trying to teach that lesson straight out of Clemens von Pirquet’s own work as featured in my FIRST BOOK first released in 2008 to the demoralizing realization that nearly the entire population of Apes JUST CAN’T GET IT. Whether they were dropped on their heads too many times as babies or the MK is just so complete that nothing short of a jackhammer to trepan out the Evil Spirits can overcome it is inconsequential. In order for those in the ‘tests’ to have SHOWN illness they had to have an intact immune system or there will be no signs/symptoms of illness. It doesn’t mean that the disease wasn’t contracted. It doesn’t mean that it wasn’t festering in a TOLERANT environment. It doesn’t mean that they weren’t converted to Asymptomatic Carriers. It just means that the expectations of things happening the way that the Cock Man said din’t follow the pattern. The definition of Insanity is to do the same thing over-and-over again expecting different results every time. That’s why I’m done. That’s why the dog will go back to its vomit and the pig will go back to the wallow. I don’t fucking care. After 18 years it’s not possible for Machines To Rise Above Their Programming. Looney Louis Past Sure? Never met him. Didn’t hear no deth bed corn fessin’s. So I can’t confirm or deny that he said that. Guess-fucking-what? NEITHER CAN ANY OF YOU! Hearsay is not even admissible in court for godssakes! So, he couldn’t pass the flew to people. It’s supposedly a virus. Did HE isolate and PURIFY the virus before his attempts with Flue or Rabies? Or, like Jenner just gathered a bunch of pus, declared it so and went about giving everyone syphilis? For Rockefeller Only Fans that like to blame him or his cousins for the woes of the world, Old Rockey and his perpetuity ‘believed’ in viruses because the Institute published a paper on Bacteriophage Kill Switches where a cassette of genes specific to select organisms can take them out of this SIM in record time. Of course the Millie Tarry application of that is Race or DNA We Upons but that’s ONLY if you believe in Viruses. If you don’t believe in viruses then I guess the Millie Tarry and Genetic Engineering don’t exist either since GE began at Cold Spring Harbor Eugenics lab when they discovered the first restriction enzyme in PHAGES. Again, I’ve been vomiting this stuff since 2008 so I’m tired of repeating myself like really bad mexican truck food. And speaking of Cassettes if you don’t believe in Viruses then you don’t believe in CRISPR even though the bacteria do because that is their immune response to the buggers, discovered by the whore fair company Dupont who was losing 50 ton vats of yoghurt to the bacteriophages that DON’T EXIST. So, if you eliminate ONE THING from the Food Chain (so to speak) by withholding belief in it, then EVERYTHING that this modern society was built on since 1930 collapses. From my observation not only is all of that shit tactically in place and operational but it has been EVOLVING.

Here’s a tip for the VDE Cultists:

EVOLVE.