VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

Well. What if in the disease spreading, We're dealing with toxins? And the People trying to explain it came up with germs.

I liked how You skirted My point that no virus has ever been proven to exist - and I looked long and hard for where it might be. You just blew off My request for where virii have been proven.

Anyway. I'm done.

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