Video comes up in feed.

Already liked the title.

Played it for less than 60 seconds, already liked the dude.

1:10 minutes in and you know he’s one of us.

By 2 minutes in we find a parallel with what Son of Gurion did as an atheist appropriating the Buy Bull for his own agenda is what the PBS documentary Theologians Under Hilter demonstrated as well.

Keeping in ming the whole time that everyone was taught to mispronounce all of the Spellwork so that you don’t catch up to the skirt of the circus fat lady and get a peek underneath.

Joshua never existed.

There was no “J” before 1600 AD.

Joshua is Yeshua.

Jesus never existed.

This is because there is no “J”esus aka “J”oshua.

Yeshua is rendered in “J”ordanian as Ea Hu Shu Ah to denote the origins I put together from François Lenormant’s work of the Babylonian Trinity of Ea, Ba, and Anu.

Ea = Yah.

Ya Shu Ah.

It means: Savior.

Mashiach means: Warrior King.

Do these thugs do anything that doesn’t require blood?

Witches funny because the word Thug comes from the Thuggi cult of India who would sneak up on people and strangle them in worship of Kali (god of Death). No Blood there but still religious nutfucks that practice kylling like most of us practice breathing.

GDF the host of the show also uses the proper noun Canaan to demonstrate that a bunch of marauding kyllers who hear voices in their heads to kyll for god then claim Right of Conquest for their efforts puts the whole damned thing into perspective USING THEIR OWN GODDAMNED WORDS AGAINST THEM.

Anything the Buy Bull says can and will be held against them.

The surveillance of the ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE is 100% Total Information Awareness. I started this as a DRAFT. This means that I was typing it out, ran out of steam and then left it as an unpublished post to come back to later. That night there was a video suggested in my feed:

What I find interesting (beyond the Opposite Day of Yahood writing/reading Right to Left) is that in the age of DEEP FAKE, it is impossible to know if the A.I. triggered on what I wrote above about the Black Magicks Name Game and then composed the video in response to it in real time or if it ‘really’ was made on 08/08/2024….

because I started this post on 08/10/2024.

Am I monitored by people who use my topics to create content? Yes.

Why is everyone getting all of their information from Family? FIIK (Fuck If I Know)

Do I even fucking care what someone says about language and a race whose entire existence is deception? (answer: No.)

This was sitting in my Drafts until 08/31/2024. Did I have anything more to say on the topic?

FIIK.

