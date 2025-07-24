It’s RARE to have a JordanBook with no cussing or cursing.

The two text-only versions of Crookshank attempted to set a trend but after selling only two sets in 17 years I went to just minor Hazmat sanitation of my work. I cleaned up a couple of my books but when I did a Cuss-per-page check I found that my average Foulness Quotient was still to industry standard.

Given the nature if this book and the fact that folks in this condition already have their adrenals blown out, I figured that I wouldn’t add to their grief by stomping up an down with smoke coming out of my nose (OK - ONE nostril - the other one is chronically clogged - please pass the DRAINO).

What’s inside the book? Well, the subtitle tells it all:

Anxiety, Panic, Depression, BLOOD SUGAR Continuum.

Another point of annoyance to the point where I’m quitting StubSack and stopped doing consults is that with or without an ego, you can’t operate at this level of brilliance and not be rewarded for it while complete idiot animals are international superstars STEALING money AND HEALTH from people.

None of the following is in this book, but the content of the book was instructive on arriving at this conclusion. As you will notice: I did not compose this book on my own but had the mentorship and help of two Little Red Hens: Fran Zetta and Sandwich Lady. There are Fran Zetta images on the cover and inside. It took a month, but in working with person who has life-long Type 1 diabetes and going over every single detail (while doctors would spend 5 minutes with their backs to you messing with a computer then charge you $100 for that priviledge) I completely Opposite Dayed the BULLSHIT notion of Diabetes labeled as HIGH BLOOD SUGAR to recast it as SYSTEMIC HYPOGLYCEMIA.

FUCKING GENIUS.

Angels soiled their robes.

Blue Birds (hair color dye) sang.

No Bell Prize nominators sighed and shrugged…

Some people with diabetes can take too much insulin to create what is called ‘hypoglycemia’ that can be harmful or lethal. But that is still gauged by the level of sugar IN THE BLOOD. SYSTEMIC hypoglycemia is what these folks experience ALL THE TIME because (think about it, dammit!)

the sugar is high ONLY IN THE BLOOD !

What that means is that ALL OF THE CELLS ARE STARVING BECAUSE THE SUGAR AIN’T GETTING ANYWHERE !

Took me a month.

I’m not a doctor. Therefore I can’t give medical advice.

But doctors give medical advice and they couldn’t find their private parts with both hands, a fluoroscope, GPS, and shock collars around their Nethers!

Like I said: NONE of this is in the book but the process of assembling this book and an unique skill called: ACTUALLY LISTENING TO THE VICTIM allows you to go outside of the pre-scribed box to work on solutions rather than POISONING (yes, I got that right) people with kosher or non-kosher insulin.

So, Sow, Sew what IS the book about?

A demolition of the Yahoody bullshit of psychosomatic illness.

Since the 1970s I had a working theory that illness was SOMATOpsycho since (here’s my genius shining through again to destroy the Yahoody madness):

THE BRAIN IS AN ORGAN.

One of the best things that Jon Rappoport taught was that there are NO CLINICAL TESTS FOR THE CONDITIONS IN THE DIAGNOSTIC SERVICE MANUAL DSM.

Every single thing listed there are Professional, Expert, OPINIONS on how the goy are fucked in the head so that they can poison them at will because the courts accept those professional, expert, damning accusations as this fiction called: Truth.

You’re crazy because We said so.

So, if you have anxiety it is from a frank DRUG DEFICIENCY. That, and YOU’RE nuts, and your parents were nuts and raised you wrong. Disease run in families due to YOUR BAD GENES and BAD BEHAVIORS. It CAN’T be from any organic assault that might have been waged on your ancestors or you directly to have caused the gene damage or distorted mind.

Couldn’t have ANYTHING to do with an actual VITAMIN DEFICIENCY. In fact, if you even say that it is, then YOU will be declared insane, a danger, or both and they’ll put you in jail or an assylum if they don’t Sue Eye Side you by their cops.

If you have PANIC it couldn’t POSSIBLY BE THAT THE BRAIN IS STARVING FOR OXYGEN at a demonstrable ORGANIC FUNCTION LEVEL! So, it is YOU who are defective and those glorious EXERIMENTAL DRUGS THAT ARE LISTED IN THE PDR AS: MECHANISM OF ACTION UNKNOWN are your ticket out of Hell RIGHT BACK INTO DEEPER HELL.

Lay down on the couch for $500 per hour and tell me about your childhood…

If you have DEPRESSION - just like anxiety and panic: a form and result of hypoxia and hypoglycemia IN THE BRAIN and tissues - that is just a form of REPRESSED ANGER and yet ANOTHER defect of the goy mind that requires supplementation with brain poisons.

See how simple that is? But I need to be more inclusive because I have known way too many Yahoodim that have spent their lives in ‘therapy’ on drugs and are just as messed up if not worse than their so-called sub-animal counterparts so, they too have been given the treats of poison mind-candy as treatment as well.

Treat Mente. To Sugar The Mind.

Just came up with that right now.

Where’s that No Bell Prize?

Butt then, that is what it comes down to: The brain uses over SIXTY-PERCENT of all of the insulin in the body.

Fuck me with a STICK!

That’s a lot of goddamned sugar! (getting the cussing out of the way that I would have normally put in the book).

So, IF the BRAIN - an organ - is low on the sugar and/or the OXYGEN TO BURN IT then it will be in a world of hurt and since it doesn’t have many options to show that it is in pain then the only OUTWARD SIGNS will be seen by the world-at-large as something being wrong with their ‘mind’, ‘emotions’, ‘feelings’, ‘psychology’.

The burden and the blame then ‘lies’ with the observer that is so FUCKING STUPID that they can’t see because they were inculcated into the Yahoody LIE of PSYCHOsomatic that the SOMATOpsycho influence of a STARVING BRAIN manifested as symptoms that (I guess because I’m the only fucker I know that figured this out) should be interpreted with wisdom and compassion that the BRAIN IS FUCKED UP AND NEEDS HELP.

The BRAIN IS AN ORGAN.

If you had a broken arm, people would show sympathy and sign your cast (do they still do that?)

If you had a broken brain they would shun you, and pass you off to their handlers so you can be doped into oblivion to no longer upset those around you who didn’t care enough to discover what went wrong. Hell… most of those fuckers are on psyche drugs themselves!

I’ve got no use for humans. Goddamned things are the STUPIDEST most DANGEROUS animal on the fucking plane-it.

Using my observations, postulates (didn’t get any on me) and theories, we can EXPLAIN Alcoholism (for gossakes!) and a host of other conditions that cycle around the CONTINUUM of HYPOGLYCEMIA.

So the book is called Legacy because in a hellscape full of demons that might be your doctor, your nurse, your friends, your family where NO ONE understands you, NO ONE TRIES to understand you, then those demons pass you off to PROFESSIONAL demons who eagerly will work to amplify your suffering, the book itself is a gift - a Legacy - to the present and future generations that have been abused into thinking that just because something LOOKS human that it isn’t a demon. The book teaches concepts that as an intellectual Legacy can be spread and taught to others (in my experience more like a smolder than a wildfire because the victims have sold out to the notion that THEIR THOUGHTS — NOT THEIR BODIES — are defective) so that at least, at one time, in the history of History, someone somewhere will be exposed to that Legacy and say:

My God! I finally GET IT!

This Jordan-fellow and his friends were goddamned GENIUSES!