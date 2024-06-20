african_stream A post shared by @african_stream

If I hadn’t been doing this for 24 years to know that this Won Whirled Govern Mente was the biggest Tear Your Wrist Organization in history (and it has a 5784 year history) then this would have surprised me.

When a system controls all of the fyre power then they answer to nobody.

Didn’t Hoboama get a piece prize for something he didn’t do?

Just another reason to file this in the Section: Proof We’re In Hell.

Only in the fevered nightmare of the Chief Archon Yaaldaboath = The Child Of Chaos could shit like this happen. Couldn’t happen in a ‘real’ world.

Anybody get the creepy feeling that the open air prison camps of the ‘reservations’ are just like a piece of rubbled real estate on the mediterranean ?

y’all can check out the tattered remnants of my LAKOTA ALLIES channel that Yew Toob has been picking apart like buzzards.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnA-kGOkXzp8TbMCG4LuQrA/videos

the most important being this one

that everyone should save offline because it has the most important vivesections on the fraud that is the legal system available nowhere else. If anyone knows Che Jim, consider passing this on to him.

