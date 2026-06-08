This one is in Jordan’s Jarage because I found out that it’s not just me: A LOT of people are feeling like the are parent to the whirled of incompetent, adolescent (if not toddler), ignorant apes. {no offense towards gorillas, chimps, orange you tans - trump excepted -, or bonobos - Sonny bonobo excepted.}

If you place an order or send an inquiry then DAILY followup is necessary because we are in a double bind where the the whelps that can’t read, write, or rithmatic are being graduated from college.

This is of concern for me since I have written 31 books…

YES! I can count… I’m not going to post all of them!

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/BOOKS/

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/My-OTHER-Books/

The SECOND time I went to collage (it was a mess of pasted on picksures) they MADE ME take remedial math (I’m terminally allergic to that 4-letter word) because I couldn’t test high enough on trigonometry, karem abdul algebra, or remember my formulae for the area rug of a circle - and other shit. Those functions are crucial when you are in a premed program in order to plot out the gynecological surgical interventions necessary when seeking a car rear in chiropractic.

All this to say that my filter media for my air cleaners arrived today

IN THE RAIN AS I EXPECTED.

It was not raining BEFORE the delivery and after I got the boxes inside it stopped raining.

OF COURSE IT DID!

I took delivery by hand of the fifty-pound boxes (each being half of my body wait - not related to Tom Waite). Opened them up to see!

One of them wasn’t what I ordered.

So, that previous Stack where I said I came within -2 doll ears of my budge it?

Add another -$120+ to that (don’t know shipping yet). It’s OK in the respect that I can always use more filter media, but the

lack of communication and time delay are just as harmful as the money lost.

Butt… I do what I have always done and used the Oprah Nudity to check into something that I had always had trepidations about (had them surgically removed, the trigonometry refresher really helped the doctor that operated on me to remove the trepids) OTHER PEOPLE’S use of

ZEOLITE INTERNALLY

FOR

HEALTH

because if you know your chemistry, if you know your geology, if you know your nookear fizz sicks then you know that most things that belch out the ass of a volcano came from Down Under (no… not Ass Trail Yuh) where the Ray D. Ashun is pretty high.

Sow, I suspected, but did not know, what the risks were for the folks who were sucking down pumice because some talking head that they didn’t know TOLD them that it was the next new detox that they must have, but conveniently neglected to talk about the radiation risk.

Now I know.

I got half of my body weight in zeolite because it is used industrially to remove AMMONIA from gas or liquid phases in filtration. Ammonia is now a constant problem here in the Grain Ghetto since it finally reached my water table. Right next to my water highchair and water stepstool.

Fighting fire with fire.

So I took the plastic cap off of my Geiger (can’t ever remember the ‘e’ before ‘i’ unless its in your eye bullshit) Counter so it wouldn’t discriminate alpha particles because the filter media already came in a plastic bag. A casual sweep of the zeolite ramped up rather quickly: 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 100, 110 !

which made me think: BAD IDEA!

because at first I was concerned that this might be a constant emission like when I bought superphosphate fertilizer that peaked at 120 CPM and stayed there.

But I am the consumate science tisk so I placed the detector back in the box for a 10 minute count where the scary shit mingled with the not-so-scary shit to average out to be 61.1 CPM which is about average for outdoor readings ever since the Chinee burnt off the Canadian forests.

The charcoal filter media (not the Canuckian forests) measured at 40.4 CPM so we can see that the zeolite is hotter but both for the average count were below the 100 that I consider: get da hell out da house!

Yes, granite contertops make the clicky-clicky too but I’ve never been rich enough to own such an indulgence so it is not relevant here. Pomegranate countertops are very inconvenient so I don’t have them neither.

This leaves us at a decision point for everyone: There are incidental spikes at 110 in the zeolite which confirms my suspicion that the stuff is hot, but the average is at the New Abby Normal. So it is a tossup of what you might do with the holey rocks. I will never use zeolite in contact with my drinking water. I will have HEPA post-filters to block any dust that might come from air filtration media, and I will protect myself from zeolite dust when I handle the material.

Witches to say that I would never take the stuff internally either as a ‘supplement’ or by incident.

All of this is the non-proverbial whack on the peepee in that this entire exercise in Hellscape madness was born of being poisoned by the Pharm Whores spraying the next generation of human drugs on the 2026 corpses called crops, so I have to use potentially harmful substances to remove known harmful substances which is a thing that could ONLY HAPPEN IN HELL.