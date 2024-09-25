Flat Dearth is a new Section for alternative cosmology where I dumped my earlier Stacks on that topic as well, so that folks don’t have to go rummaging through the Steam Punk cedar chest with an Intel chip in it to find them.

I posted Kelvin inCline in my substitute substack on November 30, 2023 but the entire Stack was memoryholed with no warning.

The Aye Eye just suggested this:

so I thought it was a good time to bring up the old post about the layering of Atmos Fire especially due to the discussion on earlier Flat Dearth posts on how grabbity has no effect on Boils On Your Ass Law without a container.

Kelvin inCline

I have so many things to do, so I cannot follow a particular thread of any topic to exhaustion as would be required for useful scientific inquiry.

So, I have tiny notes piled up all over the house with questions, things to do,and reminders of what I previously forgot from the other pile of notes, like: take out the garbage you were supposed to do it 2 days ago!

Not to worry: I make as much trash in 6 months that most families make in a week…

I’m Green just like the Eew Enn wants us to be - we’ll… my garbage is green….hey! what’s that growing on my arm!

Butt, any whey…

Flat Dearth Atmosfire

16:55 mins; Flat Dearth - ATMOSFIRE; 569 views; 4 years ago

The notion that the higher you go the colder it gets until it gets so hot it can melt any metal in a Sat EL eye tea… has been bothering my subroutine processor - well, since the 1970s when I first saw this diagram.

It clearly shows that near the surface it is around +60 F but then jumps to -68 Fabout 20 miles up. Not to worry, if you make it to about 30 miles up it’s a balmy +28 F and then does a Liquid Terminator in liquid nitrogen on your ass about 55 miles up with -135 F.

Hey, even oceans have thermoclines, so I’m willing to give Lee some whey.

But THEN at 75 miles up y’all can be bakin’ some dem oatmeel cookays (you know: da ones wit the raisins and wallnuttos and stuffs?) at +324F.

Yeas, chile, I done said: dat dey said: PLUS thray hunnah and twenties fo’daygrees Fair Un Height!

I thought theys ex spurts say dat Space be all cold and shit? Huh, I knows my ‘partment be all cold and shit, when Supa turns da heats off.

But dat ain’ nuffin! No Suh!

Hunnah miles = +1146 F

Hunnah and Aytee miles = +2100 F

Fo’ Hunnah miles = +2256 F.

Now, the white crackahboy what looks like a Gingabreah Man whut theys fo’gots to put the Ginger and the Breah in… he gots to thankin’….” I wonder what the color temperature of the sun is in Kelvin?”

Dat because he thank like one o’ dem smartasses eben dough he po’ and stupid jus like the ress of us.

I be lettin he take it up from here on out: For those of you familiar with photography: the Color Temperature of Light israted in “degrees” Kelvin in a sliding scale to cover the lemon yellow that it used to be when we were kids before chemtrails, and what high noon looks like (without Clint Eastwood), and what sunset looks like. I was only interested in the upper range because I was trying to get a sense of why ‘space’ was cold ONLY up to amateur rocket range and then when you got beyond what people said the threshold of the dome was that it started to get hotter than a climate activist’s ass on a tarmac.

SEGUE TO MADNESS:

https://aerosavvy.com/aviation-terminology/ It’s Not A Tarmac! News media and a few government sources often use the term “tarmac.” I have seen it used to describe runways, taxiways, aprons, parking lots, and sidewalks; and it’s actually incorrect. Aviation professionals cringe when we hear the word. The Problem: There is no official definition for “tarmac” in aviation. One news report’s use of the word may be (and often is) completely different from another. If a reporter has enough information to make the distinction, it makes sense to use terminology that precisely describes where the story takes place: Apron, Taxiway, and Runway. So, what IS a tarmac? Tarmac (short for tarmacadam) is a road surface material patented in 1901 in the UK. It is an improvement on the surface developed in the 1820’s by John Loudon McAdam. It’s essentially crushed rock mixed with cement then sealed with tar. By today’s standards, it’s a very crude surface and could never handle a heavy aircraft. Tarmac has not been used as an airport surface material for decades. Calling a taxiway “the tarmac” is like calling it “the asphalt” or “the reinforced concrete.” It makes absolutely no sense and causes confusion.

Anything official, anything Science:

It makes absolutely no sense

and causes confusion.

like the chart from the 70s that is contrasted with one of the first returns that I got when I searched:

temperature gradient upper atmosphere

https://www.hummingbirdsplus.org/nature-blog-network/the-earths-atmosphere-is-divided-into-five-layers-based-on-temperature-gradients/

What you see is that they Corn Veen Yentily stop the chart at about the height that the amateur rocket launchers say that their vehicles get stuck in the goo below the Dome ~ 87 miles.

The new chart shows a temp of about +176F at 87 miles while my old chart shows a rough guess of +624F.

I thought we were in Global Warming?

How could ‘space’ be cooler now than it was 50 years ago?

Why is ‘space’ hotter than a tandoori oven? {~700F}

What I was looking for was a crack in the narrative (the Narrator is on Crack) where those who are of the Flat Dearth persuation say that the sun might be no more than 3000 miles away (rather than 93 MILLION miles) where it would make sense that the higher up you got the hotter it would be due to the jettisoned fusion reactor bubbling through the liquid helium and hydrogen upthere like a balloon that is let out in your living room (except spinning around and bumping around the walls of the Dome for a million years until it ‘runs out of fuel’).

So as to imply that the higher you go - the hotter it would get until you achieve the 10,000 degrees F of the photosphere (color temperature of 5810 Kelvin) as Apollo rides his chariot across the inverted fishbowl (Operation Fishbowl -anyone?).

Godnose what would be ABOVE/BEHIND that… but I was looking for somekind of ‘tell’ that space (whateverthehell that is) wasn’t cold (whateverthehellthat is).

A SPACECRAFT TOUCHED THE SUN

A Spacecraft Touched The Sun! Why Didn't It Melt? The Secrets of the Universe

1.55M subscribers

15K views

1.3M views 1 year ago The Parker Solar Probe created history by becoming the first spacecraft to touch the Sun. It passed through the Sun’s upper atmosphere, known as the corona. Temperatures in the solar corona can soar up to a million degrees Celsius. It’s the hottest region of the solar atmosphere and is about 15 times hotter than the surface of the Sun. But the critical question is, why didn’t the Parker Solar Probe melt when it touched the Sun? No metal can withstand such high temperatures. So how did Parker manage to survive after plunging into the solar atmosphere? How is it still functioning efficiently after going through such an extreme environment?

The answer is a combination of the physics of the solar corona and the marvelous engineering of Parker. I’ve stacked on this before that in order to promote their lies they will tell you that a warm oven will cook you like a christmas turkey but in space Temperature is NOT TEMPERATURE so you can boost the oven to TWO MILLION DEGREES FAIR IN HEIGHT AND THE DISNEY TOY YOU SENT THERE WONT INTEGRATE WITH DIS.

https://science.nasa.gov/mercury/facts Mercury's surface temperatures are both extremely hot and cold. Becausethe planet is so close to the Sun, day temperatures can reach highs of 800°F(430°C). Without an atmosphere to retain that heat at night, temperaturescan dip as low as -290°F (-180°C).

https://science.nasa.gov/resource/solar-system-temperatures

Sep 4, 2023 Mercury: 333°F (167°C)

Venus: 867°F (464°C)

Earth: 59°F (15°C)

Mars: Minus 85°F (-65°C)

Jupiter: Minus 166°F (-110°C)

Saturn: Minus 220°F (-140°C)

Uranus: Minus 320°F (-195°C)

Neptune: Minus 330°F (-200°C)

Dwarf Planet Pluto: Minus 375°F (-225°C)

It just doesn’t track: If an inanimate object with or without an atmosfire moving at supposedly insane speeds can be energized at GREAT DISTANCE by the dancing particles from the sun to the point where lead in the solder of the circuit boards would boil… but you can send a probe up the ass of the sun at 2 MILLION degrees, but excuse it because those ‘degrees’ are only the work-around diffuse kinetics in an otherwise cold thermos bottle, then you know they are pulling your dick like a garden hose on a retractable reel.

Either 2 million degrees farah faucet height is 2 million degrees or…

CALL IT SOMETHING ELSE WITH A NEW METRIC AND A NON-BULLSHITEXCUSE FOR HOW SCIENCE CAN HAVE DUALITY.

There is no wave-particle duality, there is no Schrodinger’s Cat, there is no Cat in the Hat, there is no 2-million-degrees-is-damned-hot-unless-we-say-it-isn’t.

Either the sun (whateverthehell that is) is 3000 miles away and that is why‘space’ (whateverthehell that is) was recorded to be hot in the 1970s….

or…

Temperature is not temperature….

or…

The temperatures changed in 50 years in ‘space’ (whateverthehell that is) yet no one reported this ea-rth shattering revelation…

or…

They changed the narrative to cover their asses for obvious script flaws before they got to the Series Finale.

Fran Zetta and I were talking about how interesting it was that they had the foresight to label the Generations of Man unKind as Gen Z = the LAST letter in the alphabet RIGHT BEFORE THEY WERE GOING TO THROW THE GREAT RESET SWITCH IN THE SKY…

As if it was scripted. As if they knew or worked towards a goal that was already established long before any of us caught on to their scam.

I don’t know nuffin’ bout nuffin’. The only thang I do knows is dat de only thang hot in space be does skantily-clad weemens in da 1950s sigh fy movays.

