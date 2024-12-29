This is one of those times (once again) when a simple reply in a comment section isn’t fair to everyone else, so it generates its own Stack.

Caroline is referring to her score.

It was the dinosaurs - wasn't it?

I so want dinosaurs to be real...

Is it because you were picking nits like me on wording or are there some corn spiracies that just don't track for you?

Caroline Worthington

Yes I wasn't fully aware of some so was honest about it.

I love coffee.

I didn't understand the pill and abortion because who would take the pill when pregnant. I am on the fence just now about dinosaurs but I see a lot of animals and birds that they could magnify to pretend - Heron looks like a tetradactyl, rhinos, crocs, lizards etc. The fourth was cannabals, did not know that was a thing outside films or such as Holodomor!

Patrick Jordan

I've written about caffiend many times so I was versed in that pesticide long before the top 40 list. Samuel Hahnemann of homeopathy fame at one time thought that coffee was the source of all disease. Who would take the pill when pregnant? NPCs that do things out of pure habit without the capacity to think. There's a scary percentage of what passes for humans who can't 'see' things in their 'mind's eye'. The notion of that is foreign to me. Without video game terminology I wouldn't even be able to label them as anything but a Non-Player Character.

I agree with you. Crinoids are a fossilized 'ancient' plant that look exactly like a folded over dried up queen annes lace in the fall.

Some of the tells for the Can of Balls is The Blood Libel, Soul Cooking, and urban legends like Hillary eating brains therefore getting mad cow therefore laughing like a mad woman (one of the signs of prion disease). Of course no one says which of the dozen body doubles for H.C. they are talking about...

cheers.

Caroline Worthington

Thanks for that, sincerely. I've suddenly gone off coffee!

==================================================================

WHOOPSIE !!!

This Patrick Jordan Reversal Moment was brought to you by Juan Valdez and the Coffee Consortium.

We have a large number (for shadowbanned lil’ ole’ me) new subscribers.

Welcome. (If you’re not bots, agents, clandestine service operators, or communist country monitors for subversive ideology - what were you thinking? I was referring to the USSA…)

That being said and based on the exchange above it requires that I qualify my generalized statements with the specificalized facts.

IF YOU HAVE BEEN DRINKING COFFEE OR ALCOHOL, SMOKING CIGARETTES OR HAVE ANY OTHER VICE THEN DON’T QUIT SUDDENLY !

Bet you never thought you’d hear that from anyone outside of allopathetic medisin!

The specifics go like this:

If you don’t have a comprehensive plan to wean yourself slowly of each vice, AND transition from a polluted life to cleaner life, then quitting suddenly will most likely make your health melt down.

It’s beyond withdrawal symptoms.

Substances like coffee being a nerve excitotoxin and natural pesticide can in the very least give you a headache for up to a couple weeks upon stopping.

Worst case scenario is that the caffeic acid in the brew might have been keeping CANCER AT BAY while you were taking it and as soon as you quit the slumbering beast will arise.

This is why coffee enemas (I do not endorse) are suggested. The caffeic acid works to induce cancer cell apoptosis (programmed cell death) ONLY for as long as you take it. When the caffeic acid goes away then it is bidnez as usual.

Your adrenaline, and cortisol, and receptor sites on your nerves have been hammered for as long as you have been on the coffee or other DRUG. It takes a long time and a miracle to repair and restore those damaged systems. Ecological Formulas was bought out by a pHARMa Sue Tickle company and immediately discontinued the ONLY SAFE CHROMIUM SUPPLEMENT IN THE WORLD: Chromium Cruciferate. It’s not even available as backstock on anyone’s shelves.

[please do not send links unless you have absolutely verified that the vendor has the product on their shelf ready to ship. We’ve been looking for months and I don’t have any patience left for chasing ghosts.]

So I no longer have a plan for healing the adrenal glands that people whipped with the pesticide-laden diuretic nerve tonic called coffee.

Weaning slowly allows the receptor sites to normalize their un-whipped function without the pesticide glommed onto the synapses forcing the nerves to constantly fire. This, buy the whey, is the Mechanism of Action of what is called Nerve Ghass. It exictes the nerves to exhaustion. Then you dye.

People claim, “I can’t get by without MY coffee!”

The use of the possessive personal pronoun: MY coffee, MY meat, MY chocolate is the talk of addicts.

You can’t get by without your coffee because it is a nerve-hammering stimulant that depletes your adrenals of all their juice, is a diurettic so you are pissing out all of your essential nutrients/minerals, so you are literally RUINING your body so then you require MORE OF THE DRUG TO HAMMER YOUR NERVES TO KEEP GOING.

The ancient chinese call this the Death Spiral. I call it the Tidy Bowl Swirl Down the Toilet.

Alcohol, although a hypoxic agent that kills brain cells, like all of these other limp-alongs of coffee and smokes, could be the analogy of the sick kitty eating grass. Kitty don’t have the first damned clue why it is chewing on cholorphyll, it just does it.

Drunky doesn’t know that it might be a way to heat up a liver over-run with hepatitis, or depleted of glycogen

or… maybe it is being used as a bile thinner instead of turpentine (not recommended) or essential oil of lemon (recommended) and vitamin B6 (P5P recommended over any other form. Thiamine mononitrate might even be carcinogenic).

No matter how you slice the blue lagoon in the toilet, Ethyl Alcohol is a toxin best used to extract remedies from herbs and in tiny amounts to prime your system to detoxify formaldehyde that is as close as your bottle of shampoo…

Alcohol has the other Dis Stink Shun of being an opioid analog that allows cell permissivity to herpes viruses (whether you beLIEve in the damned things or not). Grannie Annie and I should have been given a No Bell Prize for exposing the truth behind the “Opioid Cry Sis”

3:03:04; Herpes: Magnum Opus III, Opioid A Dick Shun; 1K views; 5 years ago

Butt, needle less to say the use of beef, wheat, dairy, alcohol, spinach, lettuce, poppy seed (standard american DIE-IT) will let the herpes pain-makers into the cells. So you take STRAIGHT OPIOIDS, that…

let more herpes into the cells…

That cause what?

MORE PAIN.

Lather, Rinse, Repeat after me: I’m a dumbass who was tricked by Black Magi.

Chianee, Deatha Spilal…

Coffee, Alcohol, Toe Back Oh…

Sounds like a government Agency: Alcohol Tobacco, Fireharms and Cotton. That was it’s original name. Are you seeing a trend that the USSA was FOUNDED on: Slave labor to grow SUGAR to make RUM, Cotton, and got the entire planet hooked on Tobacco?

Flush the goddamned toilet already!

Any Whey…

Tobacco is another natural pesticide nerve excitotoxin.

Getting the sense that Hu-Mans have not only been dumbed-down but medicated to the point of passing out so they need Uppers to undo the Lowers?

In West Africa tobacco was used medicinally for TB.

In East Central Illinois a friend of mine uses chewing tobacco to deworm his horses.

EVERYONE around the planet probably has TB; it is just floating in an idle state due to antibiotics because just eating the commercial beef that gives you the herpes that gives you the pain that lived in the body that Jack un-Built has antibiotics in them so that even if you eschew, a shoe, a chew, achoo or anything else with respect to Aunty Buy Odd Ticks, then you are getting them in your Coors beer that you are warshing down your Ham Burgler with.

Yes, we’re fucked.

But we’ve been fucked for 5784 years, so you should be used to it.

There are people who can quit DANGEROUS DRUGS cold turkey.

And survive.

Some drugs like Benzodiazapines can kill you if you suddenly stop. Some like Valium can make you want to kill yourself because the Demon doesn’t want to let you go.

So, unless you have double copies of specific P450 cytochromes then don’t be doing the Cold Turkey, Hot Turkey or Lukewarm Turkey method of quitting. It will fuck you up. WEANING WHILE on a comprehensive program to detoxify and rebuild your system is the ONLY way to do this. You have to start with the Get-Better shit first, THEN let go off the crutch at the top of the stairs.

I hope that clears things up for y’all.

