Who put the Ju in Judicial?

This is more than me just putting nicely formed patties of shit in the sun to bake, smoothed over with a nice patina to highlight the undigested corn and peanuts.

I don’t pass on the Ain’t It Awful bad news just to Woe Is Me about it, but rather to highlight my Life’s Work that this is ALL a product of the Spirochete-Infected Mind.

S.I.M.

[just made that up. sometimes I believe my own myth that i’m a goddamned genius. one thing i know: i am damned by god.]

Minnesota is LYME DISEASE CENTRAL! At least it was on the last statistics that I saw that it has the most reported cases in all of El Norte. I found it curious because it used to have arctic temperatures that should have reduced the population of any ticks but… well… there you have it.

In the video above the host cited Nude York as being the other Duty To Retreat state in this Yewn Yun.

Plum Island is an island in the town of Southold in Suffolk County, New York. The island is situated in Gardiners Bay, east of Orient Point, off the eastern end of the North Fork coast of Long Island. Plum Island is the site of the Plum Island Animal Disease Center (PIADC), which was established by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 1954. The Island is also the site of the former U.S. military installation Fort Terry (c. 1897)… Plum Island is owned in its entirety by the United States government, which was considering sale of the island, but suspended the plan in February 2012. Access to the island is controlled by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Are you getting the feeling that I AM a goddamned genius?

Pretty creepy, huh?

The part about New York and Minnesota being LYME CENTRALS - not the part about me being a goddamned genius.

Motherfuckmewithastick! These syphilitics are showing their demon horns here in Hell. It’s right out of the Ted Turner Production Abraham where he instructs Yhitzak to make sure that the sacrifice doesn’t get spooked or cry out.

Punish the victim. Reward the criminal.

[wanna know something else freakassian? when i started to type the sentence above the words spontanseously appeared: Punish the criminal. i had to ‘correct’ it. it seems that the offense to my mind cannot be tolerated even when I’m trying to make an Opposite Day point.]

Sheriff’s Lt. witnessed stabbing of officer and walked away, investigation says

Thanks god it applies to everyone not just the plebes.

AND… thanks god that it is INTERNATIONAL not just local madness!

Myriam François | Sky | Houthis & Palestine

Muslim Central; 765K subscribers

Wow! two in a row that don’t want their stuff watched on any other platform. It’s not like SS isn’t owned by Goog Hell. As far as I know they still get the credit for the play on any platform so it shouldn’t hurt their stats or monitization. Perhaps they can’t track who watches sub-verse-seive stuff unless you go to the source?

So you don’t get discouraged by black screens, the doctor is easy on the eyes and I RARELY hear younger people (everyone is younger than I am) speak so clearly and assertively about the truth, so it is worth your wile to view this third video.

This is just another example of Talmudic Victimhood where it’s perfectly fine to Jen Oh Side tens of thousands of inocents but the ‘true victims’ are that trade routes are affected when the True Victims don’t RETREAT.

I really miss the Old Days when threats to even mental equilibrium were dealt with privately in one’s own castle…

Leave a comment