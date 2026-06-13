THey are out to kyll us every way possible.

Someone I know got a composter. They sent me pictures of their plants that are amazing. Then I axed them if they just composted or if they used a starter culture. They said that they use an ‘activator’ from Amazon. So I went looking for products and INGREDIENT LISTS because I suspected that the reason the plants grew so big (when I can’t even grow a garden in the Grain Ghetto) was because the formula had Bacillus subtilis in it.

B.S. is a sewage bacteria that has been allowed by the FDA to be sold as a PROBIOTIC.

Given that it is a spore-forming organism in the same genus as Anne Thrax and Bacillus cereus that will give food poisoning or show you were gold placer is… and B.S. can KYLL someone who is an I.V. illicit drug user

or anyone who is immune compromised (that would be EVERYBODY) and I started seeing it in even ORGANIC fertlizers and many other products since I wrote my book

where I postulated (didn’t get any on me) that the reason they were flooding the planet with a dangerous organism is that its serine protease enzyme subtilisin found in….

Reddit https://www.reddit.com laundry_detergent_enzymes Jun 4, 2017 ... The enzymes generally used in laundry detergent are engineered versions of subtilisins and serine proteases. They are specifically ... May Indoor Air Investigations LLC https://www.mayindoorair.com homeowner-newsletters Are you being hosed by your laundry detergent? - May Indoor Air ... It was originally produced by bacteria (Bacillus subtilis) bioengineered to make an enzyme that can remain active in hot wash water, as many enzymes are ... EWG https://www.ewg.org 5852-SUBTILISIN SUBTILISIN | Substance - EWG’s Guide to Healthy Cleaning Common Concerns · SOME. Asthma / Respiratory · No Data. Skin Allergies & Irritation · No Data. Developmental & Reproductive Toxicity · No Data. Cancer · LOW. ScienceDirect.com https://www.sciencedirect.com Review Advances in protease engineering for laundry detergents Proteases are essential ingredients in modern laundry detergents. Over the past 30 years, subtilisin proteases employed in the laundry detergent industry ... Creative Enzymes https://www.creative-enzymes.com Understanding Enzyme Laundry Detergents: What You Need to Know Enzymes in Laundry Detergent · Proteases (subtilisin, alcalase): These enzymes target protein-based stains such as blood, sweat, dairy, egg, and meat. The New York Times https://www.nytimes.com advice-enzymatic-cleaners Laundry or Dishes Not Getting Clean Enough? You Might Be ... 8 days ago ... Cascade dishwasher detergent, for instance, contains subtilisin, a type of protease enzyme that targets the bond that forms between a ...

just about damned everything because it helps to break down the Prions that they unleashed on us that got away from them like a Djinnn from a bott hell.

But most of the Amazon compost kak didn’t have ingredients listed. This one did:

Jobes Organics Granular Compost Starter (4-4-2) is specially formulated to promote fast composting. The first fast-acting organic fertilizer for results you can really see. Jobes Organics Granular Fertilizers with Jobe’s Biozome is a new and unique family of 100% organic fertilizer formulas. The secret

Secret Societies are Societies of THE Secret which is synonymous with Mysteries so they are Mystery School cults.

is in Jobe’s Biozome, a consortium of three microorganisms - bacteria,

which one?

mycorrhizal fungi

Mercola pushed this like used cars. I don’t think that nature works this way. The Cunt Trollers have terrorformed this planet for too long. I think that the fungus TOOK OVER what used to be done by other means and apes like Murky and others interpret this ADAPTATION as how ‘nature’ works. They are all fucked in the head.

plus a unique species of Archaea - an extremely aggressive microorganism that quickly breaks down even complex materials and minerals into basic nutrients and trace elements that plants can readily absorb.

OH BABY JESUS!

FUCK US ALL DEAD AS THE AUSTRALIANS SAY!

Archaea.

Like Archon. Even has the Ea of Yah at the end of it.

Like in DEEP SEA BLACK SMOKER VOLCANIC VENT ORGANISMS THAT HAVE NO PEER OR RIVAL ON THE SURFACE OF THE PLANET SO THIS EXTREMEOPHILE WAS RELEASED BY OPPENHEIMER’S BROTHER IN THE 1950s BEING PROMOTED AS A GARDEN AMENDMENT THAT WILL MAKE YOUR PLANTS GROW GIGANTICALLY BIG AND JORDAN THINKS THAT IT IS THE ROOT OF UNTOUCHABLE

SMALL INTESTINE BACTERIA OVERGROWTH THAT IS AT EPIDEMIC PROPORTIONS 70 YEARS LATER.

Yeah… I covered Archaea in Prion Agenda as well.

Fuck me dead. I covered everything that was anything in all of my books before these topics even became topics.

So some company acting as a govern mente Buy Oh Wharf Air distribution agent puts an organism that has NO KNOWN OPPONENT INTO THEIR PRODUCT THAT GETS INTO THE ENVIRONMENT AND INTO YOUR PLANTS AND THEN INTO YOUR GUTS. THEY RELEASED THEM LIKE

FUCKING FIRE ANTS to take over the surface where they never lived and don’t belong -

but they make your plants big!

and your fucking BELLY BIGGER! -

and the hyperaggressive bug BREAKS DOWN GODDAMNED EVERYTHING …

NO WONDER WE’RE ALL STARVING NO MATTER HOW MUCH WE EAT IF THE LAND, AIR, SEA, AND FOOD IS CONTAMINATED WITH SOMETHING THAT BREAKS DOWN OUR NUTRITION BEFORE WE EVEN GET TO PROCESS IT OURSELVES!

With Jobes Organics you will see results faster. Size: 4 lbs Analysis: 4-4-2 Promotes fast composting Increases microbial activity Helps break down organic matter Contains 100% organic compost nutrients Made in the USA. Application Rate: Liberally sprinkle 2 cups of Jobe’s Organics Compost Starter per cubic yard of organic waste. Turn compost and add water to moisten. DO NOT SOAK. You should begin to see results in 2-3 weeks.

What is the definition of Organic?

In the strict science sense it means: contains carbon.

The other use of the word Organic has various definitions even ones that the USDA hammered onto them but they are not LEGAL DEFINITIONS.

Hell: CRUDE OIL IS ORGANIC because it contains carbon and comes from the earth.

FERMENTED TURKEY FEATHERS FROM CONFINEMENT OPERATIONS ARE CONSIDERED ‘ORGANIC FERTILIZER’.

Sew: I went looking for B.S. Didn’t find it, although the Jobes citation for bacteria might actually be Subtilis.

Who knows? this one with vague NON-LABELING OF INGREDIENTS might be as well, but how would you ever know? How can the FDA and USDA be PROTECTING ANYONE WHEN YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE LABELED INGREDIENTS ARE BUT THEY SHUT DOWN AMISH FARMS AT GHUN POINT?

If it is a vat-grown cultured organism with an ACESSION NUMBER from the type culture lab in Reston Virginia - then it’s GMO.

Billions of unknowns. Kinda like Jenner’s pus that he said was smallpox of the cow.

Not to worry, these were SCIENTIFICALLY SELECTED. God, I feel better. I’ll rest easy tonight!

So does this shit make your plants grow big like the Amazing Colossal Man or the Attack of the 50-foot Woman? Damned Skippy.

Is that a GOOD THING?

Don’t fucking thing so.