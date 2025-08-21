As found in

1947 (DPT) Diphtheria Pertussis Tetanus promoted for mass usage.

1959 (DPT-IPV) Diphtheria Pertussis Tetanus, Inactivated Polio Virus used until removed in 1968.

1986 The Yahoody Agent Barbara Loe Fisher, and Harris Coulter put out the book: A Shot In the Dark exposing the dangers of vaccines leading to Congress giving the industry blanket immunity to allow their Buy Oh Wharf Air program to continue unhindered.

1993 (DPTH) Diphtheria Pertussis Tetanus-Hemophilus influenza B licensed.

1997 Congressional Testimony by Dr. Harris Coulter that Pertussis toxin from the Whooping Cough portion of the DPT vaccine causes Diabetes.

1998 CDC Guide to Contraindications to Childhood Vaccinations tells who can receive vaccines under what conditions their state of health might be. It is OK to dose just about everybody with just about everything including nursing mothers and little kids who have fevers. The rare exceptions are: Bakers yeast allergy with Hepatitis-B; Gelatin only if skin test is positive but go ahead anyway; life threatening anaphylaxis; streptomycin allergy in Inactivated Polio Virus; moderate to severe diarrhea with or without fever; avoid Oral Polio and Chicken Pox with AIDS; moderate to severe illness with or without fever but jab them as often as possible as soon as it subsides; moderate to severe otitis media with or without fever; encephalopathy in 7 days of DTP/DTaP; moderate to severe vomiting with or without fever; avoid extra dose in thrombocytopenia. Convulsions, collapse or shock like state are not contraindications for DTP/DTaP even if they had allergic reactions or fevers – just give the little blighters some Tylenol and ignore the constant inconsolable crying. SID in family history not a contraindication. Ooops. Happened again? It wasn't the vaccine. Any of this would make a reasonable human cringe in fear of Malpractice (if that system really worked) but vaccines in ALL OTHER CONDITIONS are not counterindicated if "the 'doctor' thinks that the benefits outweigh the risks." Of course they didn't say the benefit to the wallet of the doctor…you get the drift.

From Microbiology, Kingsly and Wagner, 1990 pertussis toxin probably is a group of substances that includes endotoxin. When injected into laboratory animals it produces a variety of symptoms, including increased susceptibility to histamine and serotonin and, thus to anaphylactic shock. The islet-activating factor increases insulin production and inhibits epinephrine-induced hyperglycemia.

When your adrenal glands kick it it mobilizes glycogen from the liver so that your muscles have energy in the form of gluose to FIGHT or run away like a pussy.. Adrenaline was Babylonian Name Changed to Epinephrine so: Epinephrind-Induced HIGH BLOOD SUGAR is what that phrase means.

https://www.nvic.org/vaccines-and-diseases/Diabetes/congressionalhearing.aspx One of the names for pertussis toxin has traditionally been "islet-activating protein," signifying that this substance acts specifically and directly on the "islets of Langerhans," which are the insulin-secreting parts of the pancreas. At least since the 1970s, pertussis vaccine has been known in animal experiments to stimulate over-production of insulin by the pancreas followed by exhaustion and destruction of the "islets" with consequent under-production of insulin; in the first case the outcome is hypoglycemia, and in the latter it is diabetes. ***** Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality: The Medical Assault on the American Brain, by Harris Coulter, 1990. ***** “Did you know that the whooping cough germ, Bacillus pertussis, when injected into animals, has long been known to lead to the secretion of insulin? In 1979, at the Fourth International Symposium on Pertussis, held in Bethesda, Maryland, it was shown that this same result occurs in those who have received pertussis vaccine. In their publication, “Adverse Reactions after Pertussis Vaccination,” Drs. W. Hennessen and U. Quast suggest, “It seemed of interest to examine these reactions in comparison with the hypoglycemia syndrome.. . .There was a close relation between the two.’ If your child has juvenile diabetes (a disease characterized by wide swings in blood sugar levels), ask your doctor if he has ever heard of this effect of whooping cough vaccine. Maybe it’s time to investigate whether the pertussis vaccine has anything to do with the rapidly rising number of people with juvenile diabetes, adult diabetes, and hypoglycemic all disorders of insulin metabolism.”—Dr Mendelsohn MD (the Peoples Doctor Vol 6 No. 10)

All of this just for the dates to put this particular opening into perspective.

Numerous studies in animals and man have demonstrated that insulin resistance is a prominent feature in both obesity and type II diabetes mellitus. Considerable work over the past decade has provided us with a clearer understanding of the pathophysiology of these insulin resistant states.

Insulin Resistance in Obesity And Type II Diabetes Mellitus; The American Journal of Medicine; DEAN H. LOCKWOOD, M.D., JOHN M. AMATRUDA, M.D.; Rochester, New York

November 30, 1983

The Con Gress Man asked:

WHAT DID THE MOTHERFUCKINGCOCKSUKINGSONSOFBITCHES KNOW?

AND WHEN DID THEY KNOW IT?

That is why I did Timelines in my books. It transcends the circumcisional circumstantial evidence to get right to the heart of the Con Spiracy.

So when the abstract says: “… work over the past decade…” it means that by 1973 they were examining their handiwork for the Mechanism of Action of cellular damage that led to the bonus round of hyperinsulinemia, hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, and the full CONTINUUM of what is called diabetes.

Lettuce do a vivisection on this bullshit piece that I thought might give some insights into two women one of which has hyperinsulinemia and HYPOglycemia while the other has type 1 diabetes.

Butt, Patt! (don’t pat my butt) you say: Type 2 isn’t the same as type 1.

That’s why I posted my video: CONTINUUM. Type 1 is the typical Dropsy that even Dante wrote about in his 8th Circle of Hell, while type 2 is the ‘other’ form and ALZHEIMERS has been reclassified as Type 3 diabetes.

So: what the fuck? Don’t get hung up on LABELS, when my other No Bell prize should have been awarded (I’d take dy no might as opposed to cash at this point) for THIS WORK:

That led me to RECLASSIFYING Diabetes as Hyper Glycemia (high blood sugar) to Systemic HYPOGLYCEMIA. There are no answers to diabetes in this book because it is about LOW sugar in the blood (thus low blood sugar in the cells) but it will give insights into the FRAUD, LIES, AND COCKEDUPPEDNESS of the entire MediKill industry and how they destroyed and then torture their victims until they expire.

We begin the vivisection with a WHY? incision:

Although some alterations responsible for insulin resistance have been identified, the factors that mediate these undesirable changes are still unknown.

There has NEVER been a paper that I have suffered through that said: We don’t know what it is; We don’t know what CAUSES it; We are on the VERGE of a breakthrough; We need MORE MONEY!

Fuckers need to be lined up three deep to save on the cost of projectiles.

THAT’S JUST THE THIRD SENTENCE IN THE ABSTRACT!

They had 10 years.

In 1983.

It’s been 42 years what are the fuckers waiting for?

For decades the diabetologist has recognized that insulin requirements are greater in the obese, type II diabetic patient than in a nonobese patient with the same degree of carbohydrate intolerance.

I had no idea there was a diabetologist? I guess that makes me a fuckingbullshitologist? For I study fucking bullshit. I can recognize all forms of it by just smell now… (don’t ask…)

Butt we see that you can have people with diabetes that are obese, can’t tolerate sugar, and need insulin, but you can also have non-enlarged varieties of DAMAGED humans who STILL CAN’T TOLERATE SUGAR but don’t need as much insulin - or drug insulin?

Already we see the vagueness in what is being passed off as science-writing. It makes A difference doesn’t it? Do the non-obese need less INSULIN or ARE THESE FOLKS ALSO DIABETIC JUST SKINNY SO THEY NEED LESS INSULIN DRUG.

THAT’S THE FIRST SENTENCE OPENING THE BODY OF THE PAPER AND WE FIND THAT THE MOTHERFUCKERS CAN’T EVEN WRITE CLEARLY. So, what chance in hell does anyone have of making sense of what follows?

None.

See? I saved you the trouble.

This clinical observation formed the basis for the concept that obesity and/or adult-onset diabetes are states of insulin resistance.

INSULIN RESISTANCE. And you might have thought that the phrase and condition was something recent. I guess. If you consider anyone who was poisoned with the DTP shats since nineteen-fucking-forty-fucking-seven: Recent.

Extensive investigations, both in animals and man, have provided overwhelming evidence that insulin resistance is present in obesity without diabetes and in type II diabetes, with and without obesity.

Excuse me. I didn’t wait for the asshat co-authors to explain their opening mouth-kak.

It appears to be a mathematical matrices of some sort:

You can have:

Obese without diabetes.

Obese with diabetes 1.

Obese with diabetes 2.

Skinny with diabetes 2.

I’ll be generous and say that any poor fool that got poisoned with the DTP shat since 1947 HAS INSULIN RESISTANCE.

Nothing new under the Sun simulator.

Are you ready for MORE equivocating BULLSHIT? [ I put this in the Proof We Are In Hell section as opposed to the Bullshit Sniffing Class because it is so far beyond the bouquet of bullshit ]

It is now well documented that hyperinsulinism frequently accompanies obesity and that it is present in both postabsorptive and postprandial states.

The Farm Boy will break it down for you: Hyperinsulinism means that you are MAKING TOO MUCH FUCKING INSULIN. Probably because of my No Bell Prize non-winning contribution to UNFUCKIFYING the LIES about diabetes being HIGH BLOOD SUGAR to call it SYSTEMIC LOW BLOOD SUGAR !

So, even FAT PEOPLE ARE STARVING TO FUCKING DEATH AT THE CELLULAR LEVEL. So, whereas they are marginalized and mocked for being ‘fat’ and ‘unable to control their eating habits’, they are In Fact starving to fucking death at the cellular level and since no one on the goddamned planet is as smart as me NO ONE EVER SAID THAT and so you’ve got entire cultures and nations mocking their own fellow-injured instead of pulling the motherfuckers that did this out into the streets to put toxic waste down the sewers.

What that single sentence above ALSO said when you pull out your Grain Ghetto Decoder Rings is that RIGHT AFTER EATING, and AFTER THE FOOD AS BEEN ‘digested’ IN THE GUT: THE INSULIN IS STILL OFF THE CHARTS.

Why?

Pop Quiz.

YOU tell ME: Why?

I already told you: Our cells have been so damaged that even in the presence of insulin the sugar is NOT GETTING INTO THE CELLS SO THE PERSON WHO LOOKS LIKE A MACY’S DAY BALLOON FLOAT IS STARVING TO DEATH AT THE CELLULAR LEVEL.

Whether they eat or not.

Damned if you do - damned if you do.

[ I asked Fran Zetta to come up with a modern rendition of the Greco-Roman torment in Hell of being in front of a banque that either you cannot eat or even if you do you will feel perpetually hungry. This is in the book linked above. ]

But We (*I*) already KNEW that. So what is the SOLUTION? The reason I am picking this article apart line-by-line is that you will find that in 9 pages of bullshit: THEY CAN’T OR WON’T TELL YOU.

If this was held to Scientific Rigor (mortis) then the opening statement of them not knowing their ass from the hole in the ground after a decade and then here we are 42 years later STILL not knowing shows that unless you know CAUSATION (them motherfuckers DO: DPT shat) then you can’t figure out the cure. But since they DO know how it was caused and they HAVE figured out the Mechanism of Action of that damage, then they are either withholding the fix because they want people to suffer, or…

They are withholding the fix because they want people to suffer.

Contrary to many disuptes that I have in the comments of my own Stack and those of others: IT WAS NEVER ABOUT THE BILLIONS OF DOLL EARS THAT JUST DIABETES FUNNELS INTO THE INSATIABLE GOBS OF THE GOBLINS.

Pain, Suffering, and Death are the currency of these beasts.

The money is just a scorecard TOKEN.

THEY can print and coin the shit ad infinitum so it is quite meaningless.

These creatures are demons. They live on death.

The hyperinsulinemic response occurs to any secretagogue, for example, glucose, amino acids, and sulfonylureas.

Translation: OVER-PRODUCTION OF INSULIN happens under the stimulous of life building blocks being consumed. Since I am doing this for free and don’t have time to get sidetracked then someone with the sense god-gave-a-piss-ant, whether or not they have time to spare should probably look up what sulfonylureas are and what they do and post it here for everyone including themselves because unless y’all were asleep at the wheel:

EVERYONE HAS SOME LEVEL OF INSULIN RESISTANCE BY NOW.

Since adipose tissue in man plays a relatively minor role in glucose homeostasis,

Sugar currency like glucose is a pathway that requires insulin. Fat is composed of fatty acids and although trigylcerides complicate the picture of blood sugar and glucose homey Yo! Stay Sis they ‘should’ be more a part of the ketosis pathway that every asshat from Constantinople to Constipation are pushing because:

EVERYONE HAS SOME LEVEL OF INSULIN RESISTANCE BY NOW.

other organs such as the liver and muscle must also be resistant in order to prevent the occurrence of hypoglycemia.

This is the point where we interject:

What The Fuck?

Since I don’t do texting.

Fuck-Useless Science Writing. Perhaps Mssrs. Assholios knew what THEY were talking about but I haven’t gotten a goddamned clue and I’m the guy decoding this pile of steaming bullshit.

Liver and muscle store glycogen a polymer of glucose so when (remember?) when adrenaline kicks in so that you kick someone else’s ass or piss you panties and run away you have the strength to do it. But I’ll be damned (we all already are) if I know what they mean by insulin resistance of liver and muscle as a pre-existing state. In whom? The diabetic or the non-diabetic? Both? Is this a normal condition? It is just another knotch in the gunhandled of fuckeduppedness?

What what takes this into the Ozone Layer of the Twilight Ozone is that ALL OF THE CELLS ARE ALREADY IN A STATE OF HYPOFUCKINGGLYCEMIA.

So, what they are saying makes NO SENSE and holds NO CREDIBILITY, and I get - yet again - to whine about my lack of No Bell Prizes of neither gell lig knight sticks, or money, or daughters not yet offered to the dragon for immolation:

3 videos; CytoMitoGeno Pathology

Herein the same team of Sandwich Lady, Fran Zetta, and I break down the fact that our cells have been so damaged that NOTHING of substance can get through.

Several investigations in this area have indeed demonstrated that liver and muscle as well as fat are resistant to the actions of insulin in obesity.

Whence Cometh Obesity then? If insulin can’t shuttle glucose into the cells of the Live Her, Must Sells, or Fatima… then where is the weight/size coming from? I’ve known many a large person who had kidney problems (a sequela of diabetes) that were carrying sometimes upwards of 100 pounds of water NOT FAT, so could this even play into the OTHER No Bell prize that I require for the revelation that most of high blood sugar readings are an ARTIFACT of dehydration where blood volume is low so concentraion of blood sugar ONLY LOOKS HIGH???

Are the bodies of obese people trying to DILUTE the blood sugar in ALL TISSUES even in the presence of HIGH INSULIN that isn’t GOING ANYWHERE OR DOING ANYTHING in an attempt to achieve balance where none can be had because - as we will see - ALL OF THE CELLULAR PROCESSES HAVE BEEN DAMAGED AT THEY CYTOSOL, MITOCHONDRIAL, AND GENETIC LEVEL?

As detailed elsewhere in this Symposium issue, insulin initiates its actions by interacting with specific glycoprotein receptors on the surface of the plasma membrane. In ways not completely understood,

Lying goddamned motherfuckers!

Gilbert Ling

ELEGANTLY described how insulin works on the cell in an autocooperative way (‘like a flock of geese’ as he told me over the telephone in the early 2000s) in his first book in

1963 !

That’s TWENTY YEARS before this shit-paper was written. Then Gilbert’s funding was illegally cut by the US Navy. Not much long after I spoke to him he reported to me that his top student plagerized all of his work and was nominated for a Nobel Prize. I made scanned copies of his books and sent them to him because back in those days when you published hardbound texts they publisher demanded copyrights of the material. So, he didn’t hold rights to what he wrote and had to ask PERMISSIONS to reproduce it but didn’t even have a PHYSICAL COPY of his own books because they were OUT OF PRINT - WOULD NOT BE GIVEN A SECOND RUN - so the SMARTEST MAN THAT EVER LIVED (definitely NOT me) although well-adjusted and working until his late 80s if not 90s was strategically ROBBED of the best SCIENCE that had ever been produced in this Hellscape.

So, NO! Thou Fuckers Of Thine Own Mothers! TWENTY YEARS EARLIER, Gilbert had described in detail how glucose - like water - should shuttle its carried payload in and out of the cell without the least bit of effort. He described to me that since we don’t have a ‘cell membrane’ like a plant that it is an organize proteo-lipid matrix that if deranged in any way, and/or its receptor sites are damaged that this ELEGANT process turns into a trainwreck.

I’m spending a lot of effort on an OLD paper that I thought might give SOME insight on the problem of insulin resistance since all of the NEW papers on this topic are the SAME PIG - DIFFERENT LIPSTICK on the topic with not even a SLIPUP to give me a clue on where to look next.

… insulin resistance can be divided into two components: (1) decreased sensitivity, and (2) decreased responsiveness. This interpretation is predicated on the assumption that insulin sensitivity is a reflection of insulin receptor number and maximal insulin responsiveness is determined by postbinding events. It is well known that not all insulin receptors need to be occupied for the maximal hormonal response. The additional spare receptors are nevertheless fully capable of being activated. Thus, as long as a critical number of receptors remain, a diminution of receptor number will result only in decreased insulin sensitivity and, a shift in the dose-response curve to the right. The maximal response remains unaltered. In contrast, an inability to achieve the maximal hormonal response without a shift in the dose-response curve is thought to represent an alteration in a parameter of insulin action beyond the binding portion of the receptor. A combination of decreased insulin sensitivity and responsiveness is thought to represent receptor and postreceptor alterations.

Farm Boy version: You can sometimes get your key in the door lock, but sometimes the door handle won’t turn. You can unlock the door handle to still get in even if you don’t unlock the deadbolt.

Shit don’t work as adverstised.

“A combination of decreased insulin sensitivity and responsiveness is thought to represent receptor and postreceptor alterations.” means:

CYTO-MITO-GENO-PATHOLOGY.

So, the matriarchal intercoursers said it BEFORE I did but not as elegantly and ‘colorfully’ as I done do.

“… although some tissues from some models demonstrate the expected decrease in insulin sensitivity associated with decreased insulin binding, the predominant lesion is usually a decrease in insulin responsiveness due to specific postbinding mechanisms.”

They recognize that our cellular works are DAMAGED. They wouldn’t have called it a LESION so they are telegraphing in their work as a message to the adepts that there is something more going on behind the scenes.

The only interesting Bit of Tid that they gave us might be:

In vivo insulin dose-response curves have been carried out to further define the mechanisms responsible for the insulin resistance in human obesity. The earliest study utilized a technique in which insulin and glucose were continuously infused while endogenous insulin secretion was inhibited by an infusion of epinephrine and propranolol.

This was in their human experiment section. In vivo means In Life not In Glass = labware. Propanolol is a beta-blocker typically used for high blood pressure and:

some types of irregular heart rate, thyrotoxicosis, capillary hemangiomas, akathisia, performance anxiety, and essential tremors, as well to prevent migraine headaches, and to prevent further heart problems in those with angina or previous heart attacks.

WHAT KIND OF WITCHA KRAFT IS THIS !?

They also may be called beta-adrenergic blocking agents. These medicines block the effects of the hormone epinephrine, also known as adrenaline. Beta blockers cause the heart to beat more slowly and with less force.

Adrenaline was renamed Epinephrine. So what the 1983 boys were doing was juicing their test rat humans with ADRENALINE while also co-juicing them with something that BLOCKED THE ADRENALINE.

Bear in mind that their focus was on the deposition of fat in type 2 diabetes. They had already said something mind-whiplashing like adipose tissue isn’t responsive to insulin then spend too much time explaning how they could make fat cells dance like a circus monkey under the influence of insulin. My mind just shuts out such bullshit noise. What it means in a practical sense is that they went to a new klee year re-acter and turned a valve until the steam line built up pressure and blew. Then they went to another valve and turned that off or on to see what would happen until all of the systems failed and then they moved to another powerplant.

This is just project Paperclip to document the success of their DTP We Upon.

From the classic studies of experimental obesity in man by Sims and colleagues, we have learned that insulin resistance is a consequence of the obese state.

This is an egregious statement that requires capital punishment.

INSULIN RESISTANCE IS BECAUSE YOU ARE FAT.

WE DESTROYED YOUR CELLS TO MAKE YOU FAT.

NOW LOSE WEIGHT - FATTY!

We’re I an editor I would refuse the paper on grounds of NO SCIENCE and bullshit conclusions based on no science.

It is not surprising, therefore, that weight reduction alleviates this form of insulin resistance.

No it doesn’t fuckweed! It FORCES the body (ONLY IF ABLE) TO SHUNT FROM A GLUCOSE BURNING PATHWAY TO KETOSIS WHICH IS THE METABOLIC EQUIVALENT OF STAR-FUCKING-VATION.

Even weight reduction in a group of modestly obese subjects (mean weight = 121 percent of ideal body weight) with normal or slightly impaired glucose tolerance led to impressive decreases in the insulin (37 percent) and glucose (12 percent) responses during oral glucose tolerance testing.

Won’t even waste time looking up their ‘proof’ since even to this day motherfuckers pull studies out of their asses as complete fabrications and NO ONE *REPEATS* THE STUDY TO CHECK FOR PATENCY IN SCIENCE METHODS AND ANALYSIS.

These observations in uncomplicated obesity emphasize the need for weight reduction in the obese type II diabetic patient to reduce insulin resistance.

When in the fucking full span of your sentence here in Hell World has ANYONE seen an UNCOMPLICATED CASE OF ANYTHING?

In Summary: **** Although some cellular alterations responsible for insulin resistance have been identified,

CytoMitoGeno Pathology

we are still largely unaware of the factors that mediate these undesirable changes.

We’ll never admit that we CAUSED this with the DTP shat.

Future investigations should be directed towards improved methods of weight reduction and weight maintenance, the development of new oral hypoglycemic agents,

After all of this useless waste of time I did get new language for drug insulin: Hypoglycemic agent. So whereas the fuckwits ONLY view BLOOD sugar as the clinical marker for glucose repletion, therefore if the sugar is low in the blood then all of the demons are happy, the point is that drug insulin lowers the sugar in the blood but CELLULAR HYPOGLYCEMIA was the intial condition that barely gets remedied and never gets fixed because THEY ARE TREATING THE WRONG COMPARTMENT OF THE BODY.

and newer ways of administering insulin, especially to the obese diabetic patient.

Yeah! Instead of fixing the damaged cells - just throw a blood pressure drug WITH the insulin at the victim and call it a good day.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT We are appreciative of the excellent secretarial assistance of E. Skelton.

How ironic. They want to thank a Skeleton for a paper that recommends that starving people starve themselves to extract stored energy in the wrong places as a ‘treatment’ for something that they caused in the first place.

Nothing to see here.

Move along.

Sorry, Girls.

I guess I’ll keep looking for REAL science papers.