In the Who The Fuck Cares Anymore? Department:

www.click2houston.com/news/local/2025/09/16/whats-going-on-residents-react-to-low-flying-military-helicopters-across-houston

Says it all doesn’t it?

What is the definition of Low Flying?

LII / Legal Information Institute https://www.law.cornell.edu › cfr › text › 14 › 91.119 14 CFR § 91.119 - Minimum safe altitudes: General. Over any congested area of a city, town, or settlement, or over any open air assembly of persons, an altitude of 1,000 feet above the highest obstacle within a horizontal radius of 2,000 feet of the aircraft. (c) Over other than congested areas. An altitude of 500 feet above the surface, except over open water…

Federal Aviation Administration https://www.faa.gov › media › 29701 FAA Guide to Low Flying Aircraft (c) Over other than congested areas - An altitude of 500 feet above the surface except over open water or sparsely populated areas. In that case, the aircraft may not be operated closer than 500 feet to any person, vessel, vehicle, or structure.

Based on what I have gathered this entire Op Her Ray Shun is in violation of Federal Law.

So, you would think that someone might call into the news station to have them investigate this breach of airspace.

“Hi, I’m Dan Rather Be Drunk, I’m Moreorless UnSafer, all this and more with Andy Rooney on 60 Minuets.”

Ever notice how 60-Minutia would feature some aggregious event and then a year later revisit it to report that not a goddamned thing had changed?

There’s a reason for this. It’s an old Talmudic Trick to make a big show of something that they are doing, akin to pulling your penises out like garden hose on a retractable reel before cutting it off with the garden loppers, then waggle it in your face because NO ONE IS HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE CRIME. That serves the sole purpose of: aggrandizing themselves for a crime well-done, but also DEMORALIZING THE POPULATION because nothing had, is, or will ever be done about it.

But in this Age of In Form A Shun we find that years earlier Jade Helm was an incursion of the Feds into the REPUBLIC (not even a damned State in the Union) of Tex Ass that was really not about the incursion but a way of collecting chatter over the event to gauge public reaction and to see what the Mill It Shahs might say or DO about it.

What did the Patriotards say?

Feds Bad.

What did they do?

Nottagoddamnedthing.

Jade Helm successful.

Population is demoralized and de-balled.

Events like this are just another extension of that human mindset profiling of the A.I. as it tries to learn how we think in order to better kyll us.

The United States military has developed a number of Helicopter Armament Subsystems since the early 1960s. These systems are used for offensive and defensive purposes and make use of a wide variety of weapon types including, but not limited to machine guns, grenade launchers, autocannon, and rockets.

So a followup to the question of HOW LOW ARE THEY?

Would be: ARE THEY FULLY ARMED?

So that would be a DOUBLE violation of Federal Law in low-flying armed-to-the-anus attak birds (when Ass Salt Rye Fulls are banned for the gubers on the ground) that might have a ‘bad event’ if the damned things came down in a populated

WAIT!

ALL

of Houston is a shitshow of overpopulated areas…

Witches why the altitude requirements are set so that if there is anything wrong you might choose a ‘safe’ place to land.

After all a bunch of cuntsinacockpit completely shunned the man-based authority system and quite handily took out themselves and a commercial hair kraft in Dee See.

NBC News https://www.nbcnews.com › news › us-news › what-is-black-hawk-helicopter-military-use-plane-crash-washington-dc-rcna190109 What are Black Hawk helicopters and how are they used? What to know ... Jan 31, 2025 The military helicopter that collided with a regional jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in a crash that killed all 67 people aboard both aircraft was a UH-60 Black Hawk, consid ...

The adult population is swirling down the toilet bowl into autism so the veterans that might be flying are suspect, but the Next Generation of CHILDREN being given the control stick are as about as reliable as a broken clock with the hands torn off the dial face and put in the refractory furnace.

The CFR (Code of Federal Regulations) on which the FAA develops its Rules are quite specific about Minimum Altitude. Or does Pub Lick Safety mean something different then you were Tolled?

Providing the Best Serve Ass to the Pub Lick is one of those trick Dog Latin ass-licks.

You see:

https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2015/01/15/i-am-not-the-people-and-neither-are-you/

we’re back to that dick-pulling on a gardenhose reel bullshit that We The People are being violated.

Publius means: The People.

You ain’t them.

So they are SERVING themselves.

This is why Clint would say that you can’t accuse the motherfuckers (no doubt they do have carnal relations with their mothers) of Tree Son because they are not doing anything that they WEREN’T SET UP TO DO IN THE FIRST PLACE.

They are just DOING THEIR JOB so it can’t be consider Tree Son.

Hard to grasp for some, but y’all (my Hue Stunned accent) have been in Hell long enough to have fuggered that out.

So, if they want to play Cow Boys & Jen No Sided In Die Ens with their toys that they purchase with stolen tox doll ears, then BY GOD! shut the fuck up because we said so!

Speaking of Indians…

My friends from the Lakota Nation went to protest the pipeline the first time the Drumpf (Bidet of Nutty Yahood) pushed it through. There were Black Helicopters there spraying people with an unknown substance that made them sick and never-well since.

Even though these Hovering Houstonian craft are armed with ordinance that could take out entire neighborhoods, you wouldn’t be able to tell if Hue Stunned had been sprayed because it is one of the most heavily chemtrailed shitholes in the nation.

But either You or THey might spin it that they are doing these operations (isn’t that where you cut into a body?) to protect you against bad guys.

No doubt. Like when the Eff Bee Eye sets up a sting to take down a patsy who agreed to do an operation that the agency planned and funded because actually going out and Inter Dick Ting REAL BAD GUYS is dangerous. So having a nice controlled theater that makes for good press is far more rewarding.

Reports said that there was a Blackhawk and some ‘smaller’ helicopters. The Post-Viet Nam replacement for the Huey, the Blackhawk, was nothing but deth from the air so it has only gotten more refined since then.

I don’t follow The News, so I was made aware of this. I don’t follow what talking assholes have to say about things like this because

UNLESS

someone covered all of the salient points that *I* made in this Stack, then NOTHING that they have to say about it matters.

We are in Hell.

The Demons are running wild.

The Damned are curled up in fetal position hunkered down for the long-haul of eternity accepting anything that the Demons want to throw at them.

The Demons are studying how well they did so that they can refine their technique, becasue, after all, they have an eternity, and it gets really boring tort suring people the same way for ever. Variety is the Spice of Deth.

This is why I’m leaving social media. It’s useless. It’s just like 60-Minutes where you can document atrocity after Astro City yet nothing has, is, or ever will be done about it.