VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
20h

I have been pondering what They're spraying on the "organic" blueberries to extend shelf life... I think it sickened Me. It infuriates Me that it is legal (but not Ethical) to call the fruit "organic" with toxins sprayed.

I know it's not Apeel - I called and asked if They use that and They said no. I did not know at the time that there are other sprays for that purpose They could have used.

Anyway, I can't write off that I'm dying, at this point. It's truly ghastly.

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Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
2h

apparently... we are the weeds...

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