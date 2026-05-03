Many have axed me: Why don’t you just move out of the Grain Ghetto?



One of the axers had migrated to Ecuador (love the bananas) but had confessed early on that even the farmers in the jungles were protesting Monsanto.

So, then I axe them: Where would I move to when high Andean mountain lakes that haven’t had human habitation for 10,000 years were tested to find modern toxic chemicals, the livers of polar bears were tested for concentrated toxins courtesy of the Deep South, and men in cities of Germany were found to be full of Roundup?

We’re always given the dick-stroke to build up expectation that:

There’s a cancer treatment breakthrough on the whey!

There’s green technology for pharming!

I’ve been on the Pharm since 1973.

As with everything in Hellscape things just accelerate at getting worse not better. In fact there’s a kind of devolution where motherfuckers are SPRAYING HUMAN DRUGS BY AIRPLANE AS IF THIS WAS 1926 INSTEAD OF THE ENLIGHTENED AGE OF 2026.

But that’s the point isn’t it?

MASS MEDICATION BY AIR LAND AND SEA.

1958 Atrazine patented.

https://www.no-tillfarmer.com › articles › 11363-no-tills-herbicide-history-part-i

No-Till’s Herbicide History, Part I “It was the first residual post-emergence herbicide that you could apply to the soil to control a weed before the weed germinated,” said Martin. “Atrazine became the most widely used herbicide across the Corn Belt shortly thereafter through the 1960s and into the mid-1990s.”

It is always promoted as something to Help The Planet. In order to prevent a new Dust Bowl they spray HUMAN DRUGS so that it doesn’t require turning the soil to kill weeds before planting. See below for its REAL, INTENDED EFFECT.



1968 Glyphosate patented as a plumbing descaling agent.

1974 Glyphosate patented as an herbicide (chelates Manganese among other things).

1975 Lyme disease announced because they could no longer cover it up. (Spirochetes eat MANGANESE as a fuel source as opposed to Iron like nearly all other bacteria).

1997 Atrazine reported by the scientist HIRED BY THE MAKERS OF THE HUMAN DRUG TO BE A HUMAN DRUG.

https://www.ucs.org/resources/syngenta-harassed-scientist-who-exposed-risks-its-herbicide-atrazine

2004 Atrazine banned in Europe and SIXTY OTHER CUNT TREES. 2nd most used human drug in pharm phields in Harmerica. It contaminates drinking water witches why I said that these human drugs were designed to pollute air, land, and water.

2010 “LGBTQ chemicals conspiracy theory: Conspiracy theories emerged in the 2010s alleging that governments were introducing endocrine disrupting chemicals into the water supply to increase the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer population. The claim was popularized by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who cited studies on the herbicide atrazine, known to induce spontaneous sex reversal or hermaphroditism in certain frog species, to assert that the U.S…”

2010 Glyphosate patented as an ANTIBIOTIC.

2022 Patrick Jordan can no longer grow a garden after having done so for FORTY-NINE FUCKING YEARS. One of the culprits is Impact Herbicide.

Topramezone is an aromatic ketone that is phenyl 1H-pyrazol-4-yl ketone in which the pyrazolyl group is substituted at positions 1 and 5 by methyl and hydroxy groups, respectively, and in which the phenyl group is substituted at positions 2, 3, and 4 by methyl, 4,5-dihydro-1,2-oxazol-3-yl, and methylsulfonyl groups, respectively. A potent inhibitor of 4-hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase (HPPD) that is rapily metabolised by corn to non-active substances, it is used as a herbicide for the treatment of broadleaf weeds. It has a role as a herbicide, an agrochemical, an EC 1.13.11.27 (4-hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase) inhibitor and a carotenoid biosynthesis inhibitor. It is a sulfone, a member of isoxazoles, an aromatic ketone and a pyrazolone. ChEBI Topramezone is under investigation in clinical trial NCT00559520 (The Role of Preoperative Oral Immunonutrition in Major Vascular Surgery).

So, microburst targeted human drug applications in farm fields by robots.

Been hearing about that for at least 2 decades. Fuckers are spraying with boom applicators, no hoods over the nozzles, on 30 mph windy days.

Lasers burning weeds in the fields before and after planting. Been hearing about that for at least 2 decades.

SAVE THE PLANET!

For the Cunt Trollers.

When they have eliminated all but the bare minimum slave population to serve them THEN they will roll out all of these ‘safe’ technologies. But until then there is no safe place to run too. There is no point in hiding.