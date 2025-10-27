No telling when this sagging saga started, but I’ve finished THREE PAGES of my website rebuild !

At that rate I should be done on Val Purge Us Knight in the year of our Laird 2055.

It was really nothing…

All I did was put myself in the mindset of a Yahoodim that INVERTS EVERYTHING with no logical sense to any action whatsoever to zig when I normally would have zagged and to jig when any sane person would have jagged (all the way to the Judge Adjective General for a prosecution of the DUMB FUCKS that designed Point & Click website building that is neither Point NOR Click!).

Just about the time you get the hang of:

Up means Down.

Across means it goes wherever the fuck it wants to and there is no getting it back without hitting Undo like your Tourettes is being triggered by electroshock therapy…

Margins means that they want to see how many dumbasses will actually play with them because they don’t do a goddamned thing like Momma’s Pills in the Jefferson Starship song: White Rabbi.

…then your mind goes shitzophrenic meltdown and your eyes roll around like a Varner Brothal cartoon and the logic circuits of your mind fuse from too much current in too small of wires and you lose all touch with reality because if you forgot to SAVE after that last UNDO, then you have to RELEARN how to do it WRONG just to get it: ‘right’.

Had Dante Allighieri lived in our modern times he would have had a special Malbolge (Evil Pocket) in Hell for computer programmers.

My eternal grated toad for all those who contributed monetariliy to this Monet abstract of pointless point tell ism, it is for you that I suffer the torments of Dante’s TENTH CIRCLE IN HELL, because once this project is completed, even if the elements on the pages look like the lovechild of Picasso and Slave a Door Dolly, I aint, I cain’t go back and fix it.

Bye the Bye: Pinhead and the Cennobite with the chattering teeth said to say: “Hi.”

It’s just shy of Midnight and I was laughing my ass off (I am currently assless - if anyone wants to join my weight loss program) at the insanity that I just wrote. So technically, I shouldn’t be slap happy for another couple hours so we can’t blame it on lack of sleep and focus - I think that I’m just naturally THAT FUNNY!



