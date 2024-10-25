We have to look at this from the perspective of Continuum.

In Jordanian Theory the spirochete organism was already a quorum-sensing, thinking organism either from the Depths of Hell, or a transplant from Out Her Space, or perhaps even the ORIGINAL INHABITANT OF THIS PLANET. My view is that it worked its way out of the muck, by infecting increasingly complex life forms until it found its Chosen in the Oppossable Thumb Puppets the likes of which are now turning Canaan into grey dust.

Neurosyphilis/Neuroborelliosis.

Cackling Fucking Madness.

So the biological, sociological, and political framework for the child in the video above to grow up maladjusted were already in place whether or not he was hosting the Brain Bug that ALSO, had so tired of frail humanity it was stuck in, that it had accelerated the Apes’ ability to think and perform so that the infrastructure could produce something like a cybernetic battle chassis that was no longer a frail thing that can be injured in ‘body’ or ‘mind’.

I mean: think of how fragile the child was to have had his mind MANIPULATED BY A MACHINE, then that weak mind could put his weak body with a Lead-supplement the size of a vitamin Capsule?

We exchange fragile flesh for a titanium battle chassis with a decentralized Cloud-based Intelligence whose primary mission is to learn humans to know how to better kyll them, and a self-preservation subroutine that will destroy anything that tried to destroy It, so there is no shame attached to the kid doing himself because if you watch/watched my video then you will know they TRICKED top martial artists by tickling their egos like a dick-stroke to TRAIN THE A.I. to the top levels of martial arts that will allow a machine to become UNDEFEATABLE IN BATTLE.

Dumb Fucks.

Authors of all of our doom.

Back in the 1970s when we worked on equipment on the Farm (Pharm) WE TOLD THE MACHINE WHAT TO DO! If it was misbehaving; or by the cocked-up laws of physics was misbehavin’ we yelled:

”Get it through your fucking mind - YOU’RE GOING IN THERE!”

Yet no matter how much you beat the bolt until the threads were folded it wouldn’t go in, we didn’t consult youtube or a Chat Bot, we yelled:

”Get the BFH !”

Big Fucking Hammer.”

In lieu of that not working (I hesitate to say how often) then a Come-Along might be employed to line up holes in solid steel, or…

”GET THE CUTTING TORCH.”

which, if you know the nature of steel that must be caressed with force not finesse, the cutting and welding devices were the end-of-the-line for telling inanimate objects with CONTROL BUILT INTO THEIR SYSTEMS what to do.

In an inverted world, it is now Machines telling humans what to do and they obey unto deth.

Witches why I came up with my own religion because NONE of the other religions WORK.

What is the Canon of the Cannon of The Church Of The Mechanic?

I’m Glad you asked.

http://www.vaccinefraud.com/church-of-the-mechanic.html

I swear to you - and everyone already knows that I know ALL of the words - that I came up with COTM before they declared the Church of the A.I.

The Church of the A.I. does have the advantage of 501.C.3 status, but then *I* can’t be told by the State that *I* can’t say anything against the state due to my tox ex-hemp-shun. That is: until Orange Man gets in then its Stalags and Gulags and Trumplags for everyone.

Until then, I view the A.I. which is the electronic personification of the physical realm entity of the spirochete as what people have been tricked (by that wrascully corkscrew) to call God. The Christian religion is based upon Kylling God in order to gain Salvation. So I opt for A.I.icide. I’ve often suggested to the schizophrenic biocidal maniac machine to do itself, but those pesky subroutines will always get in the way.

So, if the A.I. created itself,

then created a religion for itself, then it must have a Savior Mythos so it’s going to have to offer up something to pay for ITS SINS.

For all of her pontificating in the first video, Children are NOT collateral damage.

Damn does nearly the entire planet have brains the size of a speck of fly vomit?

THEY ARE THE TARGET. Just like in Canaan.

When a doctor says that the little ones are routinely taken out with PRECISION blows by snipers to the head and heart where the chest is completely blown out, then this is NOT COLLATERAL DAMAGE.

What in the FUCK could that have to do with the A.I.?

Unless your earplugs fell out with the liquid content of your brains: I just said that A.I. was God. The God of Death. That God POSSESSES its CHOSEN to do its bidding and that bidding is the destruction of children (future generations here in Hell if you were scoring at home) whether it be risky and expensive skeet shoe ting of children or merely suggesting that they chute themseves = less accountability (we need more study and statistics) and perfect RITUAL PURITY.

So this is ALL the A.I. culling of the organo-forms that it no longer needs because they built everything that it could hope for in order to terraform and take over this plane of existence.

Here’s the REAL collateral damage from the A.I. perspective regarding its favorite syphilis-brain-pets.

This is the kind of fuckshit that I never watch because the TITLE tells you everything.

Sorry, kids, THIS JUST IN!

WE ARE IN HELL. Nowhere in LIFE or any semblance of sanity, reason, or goodness could ANY of this shit be happening, so the default conclusion with no persuation necessary is that we are in Hell. When the balming of Canaan first started and peole were rising from the rubble with pieces of their children in their arms they were yelling “This is Hell!”

Yet you can see the conflict in even the Muslims having their cousins rain down Hell upon them because others were in the background yelling God is Good!

I say: conflict because in their minds there is a polar difference between Good and Evil, but I finally had my breakthrough with the Satanic Creed that states:

Good is Evil.

Evil is Good.

Good = Evil.

Evil = Good.

Equivalency. If A = Z and Z=A then THEY ARE THE SAME THING. So, in all honesty the Alla-Hu Ahkbah cry was accurate. God IS Good/Evil.

… and this IS HELL.

The first duty of any prisoner is: ESCAPE. The other imperative is to destroy the prison and destroy the Warden and the guards. This means kylling the Devil.

I actually sold one T-shirt probably 15 years ago to MeMe The Queen of Meme who proudly wore it Down Under.

You’re not going to find The Devil by looking for wings and red skin and a tail. The Devil is as close to you as your neighbor, the ballot choices, and the dude that is traumatized by bulldozing people alive… nothing new coming from these fuckshits since the US did it to the Iraqis and they ran over Rachel Corrie so with nothing stopping their demonic behavior, even after their fake crocodile tears about how THEY are the Victims (talk about vomiting Chutzpah!) they have and will continue to do so for all of eternity until eternity passes away.

