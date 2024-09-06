It’s all in the language: From what they were saying it wasn’t pro-canaan agitators but people concerned about their families.

The Bush propagandist said: “if you control the language - you control the debate.”

But what was the REAL problem here?

The things passing for men (Hence this section of Demon Patrol) wearing metal Hex or Pentagram sigils on their Uni Forms.

Speaking truth to power is noble, but it’s never been enough.

