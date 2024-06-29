Yes, we tried to release this in July of 2021.

No, it didn’t work out.

Yes, we were both so busy that what was supposed to be Fran Zetta’s First book is actually the last one that we’re putting out right now (other titles are in partial disarray).

What’s a 3 year disruption in the supply chain among friends?

Well… a lot.

For the month of June as of this posting she and I have sold 2 books that have already been available for sale, to some some fine people in Great Britain for a total of just under $5 to split between us.

I could never gauge sales patterns for each month because sometimes sales would be surprisingly good and other times they would be just under $0.00; but the consistent thing is that Good People such as yourselves, like Us All, have been disenfranchised to the point of being totally broke so when we do make sales we are very grateful because we know this is not disposable income that is vomited onto Hive Mates that spend frivolously at will. The Hive Swarm would never filter FRNs on us because we are antithetical to their very existence.

Now, in the Yahoody world of Rags To Riches and self-promotion and projecting a positive image, I’m supposed to say that I’m filthy rich and that my books are best-sellers and I’m independently wealthy jet-setter with speaking engagements around the world (yeah… like they’d let ME fly…) and then the Oprah Mysteries Religion Cult is supposed to cut in at that point because Like Attracts Like, so people with money should vomit it on us because we PROJECT that we are special and affluent.

OK, I’m filthy - not rich, nor Rich, not even Dick - and I’m effluent not affluent, so fuck Oprah’s LSD religion.

<$5 TOTAL SALES FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE.

It’s not a pity ploy to get people to buy books {but for the Love of God - buy our books!} just the truth. Because that is what I have always done = tell the truth. Fran tells the truth with a visual Bitch Slap to the eyes because we all need a brisk reminder that we’re in Hell and it ain’t gonna change unless WE change it.

So, we belatedly offer to you a selection of her images with my words for that proverbial (adverbial, adjectivial, nounial, and verbial) slap to the face with some Reality that you will quite Frankly, Scarletts, find NO WHERE ELSE in ANY zipcode in Hell. Although she disavows any involvement with the text of what we do, she and I have worked closely on conceptualizing the images and then what they represent. She has always forced me to ‘splain things so that the average person can understand so those exchanges always translate into what comes out in the final print. Of course, I’m so retarded that I can’t speak without multi-syllabic words (see? I just did it) but I really do try to bring the points home for all to see. If not - then that’s what the peeksures are for.

Visions is printed on the best quality paper with the best quality ink which is why the price is so high. Consider it a small, landscape, coffee table book conversation starter with your friends and enemies (either of which can be slapped in the head with said book if conversation degrades at any point).

We hope you find benefit from it and study the images because of the details and Easter Eggs we put in there. Thank you for your faithful support over the years.

