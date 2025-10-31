kindof

sortof

Just did 19 hours straight of rebuilding my website on the new platform.

6 hours were spent REWORKING FOR THE THIRD TIME the half of the site that I had already constructed…

wrong…

… over the past WEEK.

I’ve really got the hang of this: You just take gut-instinct (or in stink) and toss it out the window. Opposite Day EVERYTHING and then you can actually build a website.

Takes a lot of stomach acid and Maalox.

I’m sure that now, instead of tying my shoes before going outside I will habitually UNTIE them and probably flopp down the porch - but at least I will have made it to the bottom of the steps.

Yes, the website is done, but not online because I still have some countdown time left with God Daddy.

As you can see I always try to get my homework done on Friday Night so that I have the rest of the weekend (weak end?) to play. Y’all were VERY generous so I pushed myself to make sure that the transition will happen without a hitch —

on my part.

God Nose what the Universe has in store.

Wordpress is made by idiots for idiots so there are many defects in the hyperlinks. I may or may not go back to try to correct them.

Thing if it is when you have autistic programmers and schizophrenic A.I. the results may vary. Very vary. So some of the text came out perfectly with the blue highlight to show it was a hyperlink and at the same font size that I crafted it. Most of the other text was all in my grill goan: “I’s doan care dat you done made it 72 point fant dat got redueced ta 11 point fant whens y’all hypalinked it mofo! You gets what you gets and you cain’t gets no mo!”

No, seriously, the computer was talking to me in perfect ebonics. These chatbots are really advanced these days.

I’m thinking that if I learnt a New Yawk accent and got some long sideburnhair weaves and continued to do things backwards that I might start a career in website destru building…

oh… wait… you have to have HAIR to get a hair weave? Could I just put some horse tail under my woollen hat?

Oy!

So, it’s 5:15 am the NEXT DAY and I’m over-tired which means that I probably can’t sleep because I’ll have sugar plum fairies dancing inside my head.



Yes, I know that those are associated with christmas but the plum seeds I put up my nose last year have germinated early so we’re just going to have to deal with the holy days crossover.

Ms. MaGoo and I had a genuine hearty laugh the other day when I was in my SECOND rebuild of the site and I said, “I was reading some of my old stuff on the website and felt like it wasn’t dark enough. So I corrected it….”

By the Bye: Having never read some of this stuff in 17 years I was very surprised and pleased with some of the writing. A few:

Damn! I’m smart.

and

I am the funniest fucker that ever lived!

popped out of my mouth when I read things that I had wrote but forgotten.

I HOPE (last page in the menu) that you are suitably amused when it is online.

Cheerios